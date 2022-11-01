Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TopBuild Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLD   US89055F1030

TOPBUILD CORP.

(BLD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
170.14 USD   +0.93%
09:10aTopbuild : Presentation Q3 2022
PU
07:57aTopBuild Q3 Adjusted EPS, Sales Advance; Company Boosts 2022 Sales Outlook
MT
06:55aTopbuild : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TopBuild : Presentation Q3 2022

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIRD QUARTER

Robert Buck, President & CEO

Rob Kuhns, CFO

November 1, 2022

SAFE HARBOR

Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute "forward- looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results

may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by a number of risks including but not limited to the material risks under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report, as filed with the SEC, as well as under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under United States GAAP. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.

2

TopBuild Snapshot (NYSE: BLD)

Key Stats

Sales Breakdown

Headquarters

Daytona Beach, FL

Market Cap1

$5.3B

Employees

~13,000

Total Branches

410+

SEGMENT2

PRODUCT MIX2

END-MARKET2

12%

8%

6%

41%

27%

59%

65%

82%

Installation

Insulation & Accessories

Residential

Specialty Distribution

Gutters

Commercial

Other

Industrial

LEADING INSTALLER AND SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF INSULATION

AND RELATED BUILDING MATERIAL PRODUCTS

1 As of 9/30/2022. 2 As of TTM 3Q 2022 to reflect pro forma impact of the DI acquisition

BUSINESS UPDATE

  • Strong third quarter results
    • Solid volume at both business segments, driven by residential backlog and commercial
    • Adjusted EBITDA margins improved
  • Distribution International update
    • Financial performance ahead of expectations
    • On track to meet or exceed $35M to $40M of synergies
  • Commercial and industrial end-markets continue to show signs of improvement
    • Strong bidding activity, backlog continues to grow
    • Increasing demand for mechanical insulation…new projects and MRO work
  • Strong residential volume in 3Q but seeing signs of a slowdown due to higher interest rates and affordability issues driven by continued inflation

EXPECT TO OUTPERFORM IN ANY ENVIRONMENT

4

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Adjusted

  • 53.8% sales increase
  • 30.4% gross margin, up 80 bps
  • 17.2% operating margin, up 90 bps
  • 19.9% EBITDA margin, up 120 bps

Same Branch, Adjusted

  • 22.6% sales increase
  • 31.3% gross margin, up 170 bps
  • 18.5% operating margin, up 220 bps
  • 20.6% EBITDA margin, up 190 bps
  • 28.8% incremental EBITDA

DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL EXECUTING WELL

* See Appendix for Reconciliation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TopBuild Corp. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOPBUILD CORP.
09:10aTopbuild : Presentation Q3 2022
PU
07:57aTopBuild Q3 Adjusted EPS, Sales Advance; Company Boosts 2022 Sales Outlook
MT
06:55aTopbuild : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54aTopbuild Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
06:50aEarnings Flash (BLD) TOPBUILD Reports Q3 Revenue $1.30B, vs. Street Est of $1.21B
MT
06:49aEarnings Flash (BLD) TOPBUILD Posts Q3 EPS $4.80, vs. Street Est of $4.08
MT
06:46aTopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts TopBuild's Price Target to $206 From $236, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/11TopBuild Names Joseph Viselli Chief Operating Officer
MT
10/11Topbuild Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOPBUILD CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 863 M - -
Net income 2022 510 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 479 M 5 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 13 006
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart TOPBUILD CORP.
Duration : Period :
TopBuild Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPBUILD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 170,14 $
Average target price 222,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Buck President, CEO & Director
Robert M. Kuhns Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alec C. Covington Chairman
Sridhar Pullareddy Chief Information Officer
W. Joe Jacumin Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPBUILD CORP.-38.34%5 479
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-38.45%2 452
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-2.58%1 144
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-49.11%1 043
SOLAR A/S-28.55%551
KERJAYA PROSPEK GROUP-2.48%315