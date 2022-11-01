TopBuild : Presentation Q3 2022

Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute "forward- looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results
TopBuild Snapshot (NYSE: BLD)
Key Stats
Sales Breakdown
Headquarters
Daytona Beach, FL
Market Cap1
$5.3B
Employees
~13,000
Total Branches
410+
SEGMENT2
PRODUCT MIX2
END-MARKET2
12%
8%
6%
41%
27%
59%
65%
82%
Installation
Insulation & Accessories
Residential
Specialty Distribution
Gutters
Commercial
Other
Industrial
LEADING INSTALLER AND SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF INSULATION
AND RELATED BUILDING MATERIAL PRODUCTS
1 As of 9/30/2022. 2 As of TTM 3Q 2022 to reflect pro forma impact of the DI acquisition
BUSINESS UPDATE
Strong third quarter results
Solid volume at both business segments, driven by residential backlog and commercial
Adjusted EBITDA margins improved
Distribution International update
Financial performance ahead of expectations
On track to meet or exceed $35M to $40M of synergies
Commercial and industrial end-markets continue to show signs of improvement
Strong bidding activity, backlog continues to grow
Increasing demand for mechanical insulation…new projects and MRO work
Strong residential volume in 3Q but seeing signs of a slowdown due to higher interest rates and affordability issues driven by continued inflation
EXPECT TO OUTPERFORM IN ANY ENVIRONMENT
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*
Adjusted
53.8% sales increase
30.4% gross margin, up 80 bps
17.2% operating margin, up 90 bps
19.9% EBITDA margin, up 120 bps
Same Branch, Adjusted
22.6% sales increase
31.3% gross margin, up 170 bps
18.5% operating margin, up 220 bps
20.6% EBITDA margin, up 190 bps
28.8% incremental EBITDA
DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL EXECUTING WELL
