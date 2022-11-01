TopBuild : Presentation Q3 2022

SAFE HARBOR

Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute "forward- looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results

may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by a number of risks including but not limited to the material risks under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report, as filed with the SEC, as well as under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under United States GAAP. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.