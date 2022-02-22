TopBuild : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
02/22/2022 | 06:52am EST
TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
4Q Highlights
Sales increase 47.4% to $1.1 billion, same branch revenue increases 12.5%
Net income increases 10.7% to $78.4 million, and 44.9% on an adjusted basis
$2.37 net income per diluted share, $3.12 on an adjusted basis
Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 30 basis points to 17.1%, 19.0% on a same branch basis, up 220 basis points
Provides 2022 Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and Long-Term Assumptions
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2020)
3 Months Ended 12/31/21
Reported
Change
Sales
$1,063,398
47.4%
"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results. Our same branch adjusted EBITDA margin was a healthy 19.0% with same branch incremental adjusted margin of 36.0%.
Gross Margin
26.6%
(80) bps
SG&A
$164,718
73.5%
SG&A as % of revenue
15.5%
230 bps
Operating Profit
$118,443
14.9%
"The integration of DI, while in the early stages, is proceeding ahead of expectations and we are even more confident we will achieve the $35 million to $40 million of synergies forecasted when we first announced this transaction."
ROBERT BUCK, PRESIDENT & CEO, TOPBUILD
Operating Margin
11.1%
(320) bps
Net Income
$78,360
10.7%
Net Income per diluted share
$2.37
11.0%
3 Months Ended 12/31/21
Adjusted
Change
Sales
$1,063,398
47.4%
Gross Margin
28.1%
60 bps
SG&A
$148,268
57.0%
SG&A as % of revenue
13.9%
80 bps
Operating Profit
$150,746
45.0%
Operating Margin
14.2%
(20) bps
Net Income
$103,308
44.9%
Net Income per diluted share
$3.12
45.1%
EBITDA
$182,072
49.9%
EBITDA Margin
17.1%
30 bps
EBITDA Margin, Same Branch
19.0%
220 bps
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2020)
12 Months Ended 12/31/21
Reported
Change
"2021 was a strong year for TopBuild with solid top line growth and margin expansion within our legacy business. Our team did an outstanding job managing multiple material cost increases while also balancing strong demand against persistent supply and labor constraints.
"During the year we also completed 11 acquisitions which are expected to contribute over $1 billion of annual revenue.
"Looking at 2022, we expect demand to remain solid in all three of the end-markets we serve: residential, commercial and industrial. Our focus throughout all areas of our business remains unchanged: driving top line growth, continuing the successful integration of DI, and improving operational efficiencies."
ROBERT BUCK, PRESIDENT & CEO, TOPBUILD
Sales
$3,486,207
28.3%
Gross Margin
27.9%
40 bps
SG&A
$497,970
27.3%
SG&A as % of revenue
14.3%
(10) bps
Operating Profit
$476,419
34.2%
Operating Margin
13.7%
60 bps
Net Income
$324,016
31.2%
Net Income per diluted share
$9.78
31.8%
12 Months Ended 12/31/21
Adjusted
Change
Sales
$3,486,207
28.3%
Gross Margin
28.4%
90 bps
SG&A
$475,592
22.2%
SG&A as % of revenue
13.6%
70 bps
Operating Profit
$515,242
43.4%
Operating Margin
14.8%
160 bps
Net Income
$359,716
48.3%
Net Income per diluted share
$10.85
49.0%
EBITDA
$605,948
38.7%
EBITDA Margin
17.4%
130 bps
EBITDA Margin, Same Branch
18.1%
200 bps
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2020)
Installation
3 Months
Ended
12/31/21
12 Months
Ended
12/31/21
Specialty
Distribution
3 Months
Ended
12/31/21
12 Months
Ended
12/31/21
Sales
$627,123
$2,378,401
Sales
$485,813
$1,287,176
Change
Change
Volume
1.2%
4.5%
Volume
-6.8%
3.3%
Price
11.0%
6.5%
Price
22.4%
13.7%
M&A
11.1%
11.4%
M&A
77.6%
22.0%
Total Change
23.3%
22.4%
Total Change
93.1%
39.0%
Operating Margin
16.9%
16.1%
Operating Margin
9.0%
13.2%
Change
90 bps
90 bps
Change
(440) bps
70 bps
Adj. Operating Margin
17.0%
16.2%
Adj. Operating Margin
12.4%
14.4%
Change
90 bps
90 bps
Change
(100) bps
190 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin
19.4%
18.7%
Adj. EBITDA Margin
15.0%
16.0%
Change
80 bps
80 bps
Change
70 bps
230 bps
Capital Allocation
TTM Revenue at
Month
2021 Acquisitions
Acquisition ($ millions)
Acquired
Business Focus
LCR Contractors (I)
$58.0
January
Heavy Commercial/Fireproofing
Ozark Foam (I)
$7.7
March
Residential, primarily spray foam
American Building Systems (I&D)
$144.0
April
Residential (94%) & Distribution (6%)
Creative Conservation (I)
$7.4
April
Residential insulation
RJ Insulation (I)
$4.0
June
Residential, shower doors/mirrors
Valley Gutter Supply (D)
$10.0
August
Specialty distributor and fabricator
California Building Products (I)
$18.0
October
Residential and light commercial
Distribution International (D)
$747.0
October
Specialty distributor and fabricator
Tonks Insulation (I)
$4.8
November
Residential insulation
Shepherds Insulation (I)
$1.9
November
Residential insulation
Insulating Products (D)
$11.0
December
Residential distributor
Total
$1,013.8
I = Installation
D = Distribution
Share Repurchases
In 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 183,136 shares of its common stock for approximately $35.6 million.
Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance(1)
"We remain focused on acquiring quality installation and specialty distribution companies that fit within our core insulation businesses. Our pipeline is robust, and our team is focused on expanding our presence in all three end markets we serve."
ROBERT BUCK, PRESIDENT & CEO, TOPBUILD
($ in millions)
2022
Low
High
Sales
$
4,500
$
4,650
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
770
$
820
*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
Assumptions(1)
($ in millions)
2022
Low
High
Estimated net income
$
423.0
$
470.1
Interest Expense and other, net
$
50.3
$
46.2
Income tax expense
$
148.6
$
165.2
Depreciation and Amortization
$
126.4
$
121.3
Share based compensation
$
13.7
$
11.2
Acquisition related costs
$
8.0
$
6.0
Long-Term Assumptions (3-Years)(1)
Metric
Working Capital (% of LTM Sales)
11.0% to 13.0%
CapEx (% of Sales)
1.5% to 2.0%
Non-Residential Revenue Growth (Organic)
5.0% to 7.5%
Normalized Tax Rate
25.0% to 27.0%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)
22.0% to 27.0%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Acquisitions Year One)
11.0% to 16.0%
Residential Revenue for every 50K houses insulated
$107 million
(1)This guidance and long-term targets reflect management's current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today's conference call, are available on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 22, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "SEC Filings" at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under a stock repurchase transaction. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
(tables follow)
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
1,063,398
$
721,487
$
3,486,207
$
2,718,038
Cost of sales
780,237
523,467
2,511,818
1,971,677
Gross profit
283,161
198,020
974,389
746,361
Selling, general, and administrative expense
164,718
94,943
497,970
391,315
Operating profit
118,443
103,077
476,419
355,046
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(10,933)
(7,745)
(29,143)
(32,456)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
25
-
(13,837)
(233)
Other, net
(207)
85
4
733
Other expense, net
(11,115)
(7,660)
(42,976)
(31,956)
Income before income taxes
107,328
95,417
433,443
323,090
Income tax expense
(28,968)
(24,660)
(109,427)
(76,067)
Net income
$
78,360
$
70,757
$
324,016
$
247,023
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.39
$
2.16
$
9.88
$
7.50
Diluted
$
2.37
$
2.13
$
9.78
$
7.42
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
32,753,719
32,789,911
32,801,906
32,917,971
Diluted
33,117,227
33,189,104
33,146,171
33,299,986
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
78,360
$
70,757
$
324,016
$
247,023
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,634)
-
(6,634)
-
Comprehensive income
$
71,726
$
70,757
$
317,382
$
247,023
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,779
$
330,007
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $8,798 at December 31, 2021, and $6,926 at December 31, 2020
668,419
427,340
Inventories, net
352,801
161,369
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
26,692
17,689
Total current assets
1,187,691
936,405
Right of use assets
177,177
83,490
Property and equipment, net
244,574
180,053
Goodwill
1,949,763
1,410,685
Other intangible assets, net
684,209
190,605
Deferred tax assets, net
1,905
2,728
Other assets
13,211
11,317
Total assets
$
4,258,530
$
2,815,283
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
461,917
$
331,710
Current portion of long-term debt
38,640
23,326
Accrued liabilities
175,891
107,949
Short-term operating lease liabilities
54,591
33,492
Short-term finance lease liabilities
2,387
-
Total current liabilities
733,426
496,477
Long-term debt
1,454,483
683,396
Deferred tax liabilities, net
248,243
168,568
Long-term portion of insurance reserves
51,875
50,657
Long-term operating lease liabilities
125,339
53,749
Long-term finance lease liabilities
7,770
-
Other liabilities
960
13,642
Total liabilities
2,622,096
1,466,489
EQUITY
1,636,434
1,348,794
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,258,530
$
2,815,283
As of December 31,
2021
2020
Other Financial Data
Receivable days
48
48
Inventory days
43
30
Accounts payable days
65
76
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
$
559,303
$
256,999
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
13.3
%
9.3
%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income
$
324,016
$
247,023
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
79,390
62,410
Share-based compensation
11,316
14,752
Loss on extinguishment of debt
13,837
233
Loss (gain) on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
1,356
(88)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,036
1,491
Provision for bad debt expense
7,304
6,270
Loss from inventory obsolescence
2,637
2,512
Loss on foreign exchange
255
-
Deferred income taxes, net
(2,818)
(4,070)
Change in certain assets and liabilities
Receivables, net
(69,042)
2,612
Inventories, net
(46,518)
(11,843)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
558
(460)
Accounts payable
54,961
16,844
Accrued liabilities
24,816
20,545
Payment of contingent consideration
(22)
(413)
Other, net
(1,057)
66
Net cash provided by operating activities
403,025
357,884
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(55,546)
(40,938)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(1,267,114)
(83,408)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
415
2,463
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,322,245)
(121,883)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
1,218,750
300,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(433,070)
(324,948)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(14,965)
(2,280)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
(8,805)
(14,932)
Exercise of stock options
3,303
1,438
Repurchase of shares of common stock
(35,556)
(49,151)
Payment of contingent consideration
(650)
(928)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
729,007
(90,801)
Impact of foreign currency on cash
(15)
-
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(190,228)
145,200
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period
330,007
184,807
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period
$
139,779
$
330,007
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:
Interest
$
22,144
$
30,896
Income taxes
109,179
77,689
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
$
131,909
$
38,646
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities
