Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TopBuild Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLD   US89055F1030

TOPBUILD CORP.

(BLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TopBuild : Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

09/13/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III

to its Board of Directors

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - September 13, 2021 - TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD), the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, has appointed Ernesto Bautista, III, Chief Financial officer of BJ Energy Solutions LLC, an oil and gas service company, to the Company's board of directors, which is now comprised of eight members.

Alec Covington, Chairman of the Board of TopBuild, said, 'We are excited to add Ernesto to our Board of Directors. He brings extensive business experience, having served as the chief financial officer for multiple publicly traded companies for over 15 years. His strong financial expertise will complement and further enhance the skills and perspectives represented on our Board.'

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, noted, 'The TopBuild senior leadership team is looking forward to working with Ernesto during this time of growth at our Company. His extensive corporate strategy and financial management and analysis background will serve our Company well.'

Prior to joining BJ Energy Solutions this year, Bautista served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) from 2009 to 2020. In addition, Bautista served in several senior management roles at W-H Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WHQ), ultimately serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer prior to the Company's sale to Smith International Inc.

Bautista is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Rice University.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners®which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801

Disclaimer

TopBuild Corp. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 20:31:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOPBUILD CORP.
04:32pTOPBUILD : Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
04:22pTOPBUILD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
04:16pTopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors
GL
09/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
09/09TOPBUILD : KeyBanc Adjusts TopBuild's Price Target to $260 from $255, Keeps Over..
MT
09/09TOPBUILD : Benchmark Upgrades TopBuild to Buy from Hold with $275 Price Target
MT
09/08TOPBUILD : Agreed to Acquire Distribution International in $1 Billion Deal
MT
09/08TOPBUILD : Distribution International is the leading North American specialty di..
PU
09/08TOPBUILD CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
09/08TOPBUILD : to Acquire Distribution International In All-Cash Transaction Valued ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOPBUILD CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 383 M - -
Net income 2021 350 M - -
Net Debt 2021 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 367 M 7 367 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 540
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart TOPBUILD CORP.
Duration : Period :
TopBuild Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPBUILD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 225,29 $
Average target price 260,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Buck President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
John S. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alec C. Covington Chairman
Sridhar Pullareddy Vice President-Information Technology & PMO
W. Joe Jacumin Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPBUILD CORP.21.38%7 367
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.19.47%3 593
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)17.99%3 049
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)84.86%2 757
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-0.89%1 393
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION31.77%893