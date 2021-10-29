Log in
    5434   TW0005434005

TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.

(5434)
  Report
The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2021 Q3

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 15:47:23
Subject 
 The Board of Directors announced Consolidated
Financial Statements of 2021 Q3
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/10/29
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA.
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):30902806
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3713567
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1821098
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2173348
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1668055
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1661250
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):9.14
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):24017750
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):13065921
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):10701466
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TOPCO Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
10/11TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for September 2021
PU
09/09TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for August 2021
PU
07/30Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/30TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of 2..
PU
07/30TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Resolution by the board of directors for the postponed date of general ..
PU
07/19Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Announces Occupational Accident in Xiang Yueh Co., Ltd
CI
07/13TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : The company and it's subsidiary intend to acquire the ordinary shares o..
PU
07/13Unitech New Energy Engineering announced that it expects to receive TWD 440.16 million ..
CI
07/11TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for June 2021
PU
06/09TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for May 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 523 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
Net income 2021 2 354 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net cash 2021 2 931 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 25 256 M 909 M 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 139,00 TWD
Average target price 150,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Jung Li Co-General Manager & Director
Hai Hua Tseng Co-General Manager & Director
Su Ching Lue CFO, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesperson
Shan Kuei Lai Chairman
Chih Hung Wang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.16.32%909
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.05%610 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%555 085
BROADCOM INC.20.95%215 321
INTEL CORPORATION-3.49%194 769
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.00%173 503