Topco Scientific : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Resolution of the 2021 Earnings Distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or disposal of Assets" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None