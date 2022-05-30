Topco Scientific : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
2022/05/30
15:10:36
Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'
Meeting
2022/05/30
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Resolution of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or disposal of
Assets"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
