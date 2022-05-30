Log in
    5434   TW0005434005

TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.

(5434)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
162.50 TWD   +0.62%
Topco Scientific : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:10:36
Subject 
 Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'
Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Resolution of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
　Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or disposal of
 Assets"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TOPCO Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 247 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
Net income 2022 2 774 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 498 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 6,15%
Capitalization 29 980 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 162,50 TWD
Average target price 197,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Jung Li Co-General Manager & Director
Hai Hua Tseng Co-General Manager & Director
Su Ching Lue CFO, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesperson
Shan Kuei Lai Chairman
Chih Hung Wang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.2.85%1 008
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.04%471 030
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.82%469 176
BROADCOM INC.-12.34%245 792
INTEL CORPORATION-13.50%182 150
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-28.94%165 713