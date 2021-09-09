Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5434   TW0005434005

TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.

(5434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topco Scientific : Net Sales for August 2021

09/09/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Taipei News) TOPCO Scientific Co., Ltd. (TOPCO, TAIEX: 5434) today (September 9th, 2021) announced the consolidated revenue for August was NT 3.65 billion, an increase of 36.09 million compared with July and an increase of 24% compared with the same period in 2020. The cumulative consolidated revenue totaled NT27.18 billion, an increase of 13% compared with the same period in 2020.

Disclaimer

TOPCO Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
02:42aTOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for August 2021
PU
07/30Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
07/30TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial State..
PU
07/30TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Resolution by the board of directors for the postponed date o..
PU
07/19Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Announces Occupational Accident in Xiang Yueh Co., ..
CI
07/13TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : The company and it's subsidiary intend to acquire the ordinar..
PU
07/13Unitech New Energy Engineering announced that it expects to receive TWD 440.1..
CI
07/11TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for June 2021
PU
06/09TOPCO SCIENTIFIC : Net Sales for May 2021
PU
05/06Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 523 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net income 2021 2 354 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net cash 2021 2 931 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,59%
Capitalization 25 165 M 907 M 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 138,50 TWD
Average target price 150,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Jung Li Co-General Manager & Director
Hai Hua Tseng Co-General Manager & Director
Su Ching Lue CFO, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesperson
Shan Kuei Lai Chairman
Chih Hung Wang Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCO SCIENTIFIC CO.,LTD.15.90%907
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.79%583 790
NVIDIA CORPORATION71.11%565 644
INTEL CORPORATION7.53%217 658
BROADCOM INC.13.42%203 731
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.43%174 911