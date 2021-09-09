Topco Scientific : Net Sales for August 2021

(Taipei News) TOPCO Scientific Co., Ltd. (TOPCO, TAIEX: 5434) today (September 9th, 2021) announced the consolidated revenue for August was NT 3.65 billion, an increase of 36.09 million compared with July and an increase of 24% compared with the same period in 2020. The cumulative consolidated revenue totaled NT27.18 billion, an increase of 13% compared with the same period in 2020.

