Topco Technologies : Announcement for important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Adoption the Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: The 11th Election of Directors. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Adoption the Amendment to the Codes of Ethical Conduct. Adoption the Amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings. Adoption the Amendment to the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. Adoption the Amendment to the Procedures Governing Loaning of Funds. Adoption the Amendment to the Procedures Governing Endorsements and Guarantees. Adoption the Amendment to the Ethical Corporate Management Best Practice Principles. Adoption the Amendment to the Procedures for Election of Directors. Proposal to release the newly-elected Directors and Supervisors from non-competition 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None