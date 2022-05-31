Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Topco Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3388   TW0003388005

TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(3388)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-29
84.10 TWD   +0.48%
02:51aTOPCO TECHNOLOGIES : The Company's Board of Directors elected the Chairperson
PU
02:51aTOPCO TECHNOLOGIES : To elect the Directors and Independent Directors at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
02:51aTOPCO TECHNOLOGIES : Announced the ex-dividend date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topco Technologies : Announcement for important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:24:10
Subject 
 Announcement for important resolutions of 2022 Annual
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Adoption the Amendment to the Articles of  Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the  2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
The 11th Election of Directors.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Adoption the Amendment to the Codes of Ethical Conduct.
Adoption the Amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings.
Adoption the Amendment to the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets.
Adoption the Amendment to the Procedures Governing Loaning of Funds.
Adoption the Amendment to the Procedures Governing Endorsements and
Guarantees.
Adoption the Amendment to the Ethical Corporate Management Best Practice
Principles.
Adoption the Amendment to the Procedures for Election of Directors.
Proposal to release the newly-elected Directors and Supervisors
from non-competition
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Topco Technologies Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 434 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2021 595 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 789 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 6 229 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Topco Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sheng-Ho Chang Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Kun Ming Wu Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chen Cheng Pan Chairman
Ming Hui Kuo Independent Director
Chun Chien Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-1.64%215
ECOLAB INC.-29.23%47 427
SIKA AG-29.77%42 914
GIVAUDAN SA-25.52%34 413
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.08%28 153
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-21.16%19 688