    3388   TW0003388005

TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(3388)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-04
76.30 TWD   +0.26%
02:24aTOPCO TECHNOLOGIES : will attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Security
PU
08/04Topco Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/02TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on the resolution of the Company's board of directors to approve the issuance of the first domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds
PU
Topco Technologies : will attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Security

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 14:05:41
Subject 
 TOPCO will attend the investor conference
held by Yuanta Security
Date of events 2022/08/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
4F., No. 69, Baoqing Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial information
and the recent operation status of company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Topco Technologies Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 434 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 595 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 789 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 5 651 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Topco Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sheng-Ho Chang Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Kun Ming Wu Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chen Cheng Pan Chairman
Ming Hui Kuo Independent Director
Chun Chien Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-10.76%188
ECOLAB INC.-29.03%47 451
SIKA AG-36.95%38 192
GIVAUDAN SA-31.30%31 487
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-10.29%27 270
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-27.77%17 881