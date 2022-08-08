Topco Technologies : will attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Security
08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: TOPCO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
14:05:41
Subject
TOPCO will attend the investor conference
held by Yuanta Security
Date of events
2022/08/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
4F., No. 69, Baoqing Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial information
and the recent operation status of company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Topco Technologies Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.