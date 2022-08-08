Topco Technologies : will attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Security

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/16 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference: 4F., No. 69, Baoqing Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City , Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: To give an overview of the financial information and the recent operation status of company. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None