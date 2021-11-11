Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Topcon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topcon Announces MC-X Platform and MC-Max Machine Control Solution

11/11/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Topcon Positioning Group has announced its MC-Max machine control solution. Based on its MC-X machine control platform, and backed by Sitelink3D — the company’s real-time, cloud-based data management ecosystem — MC-Max is a scalable solution for mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments. It is designed to adapt to owners’ machine control and data integration needs as their fleets and workflows expand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005858/en/

MC-Max is a scalable solution for mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

MC-Max is a scalable solution for mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

MC-Max increases processing power, speed, accuracy, versatility and reliability; and can be installed on a full range of dozers and excavators, using the same basic modular components. Modern, redesigned user and product interfaces were developed based on real-world applications and customer feedback and provide a simplified and immersive user experience that allows operators to learn the system easily.

“With MC-Max, we’ve created a solution that is flexible and can continue to grow as a contractor’s needs and capabilities expand,” said Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group. “This new solution provides improved scalability and precision in the field and offers business owners real-time data integration, connectivity and resource management capabilities across their entire workflow.”

The MC-Max solution offers flexible mounting solutions, as well as optional automatic blade and bucket control for a variety of machines. The system also provides a full battery of positioning technologies ranging from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS, robotic total station and Millimeter GPS systems.

MC-Max provides project managers a real-time view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress, and is compatible with a wide range of site communications systems.

Topcon MC-X Platform

The Topcon MC-X Platform makes machine control easy to use and affordable for all contractors. The platform ties together mixed fleets by interacting with multiple versions of 3D-MC, providing connectivity to Sitelink3D and taking advantage of the multi-constellation capabilities of GNSS antennas.

For more information on MC-Max and the MC-X Platform, visit topconpositioning.com/mc-x.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TOPCON CORPORATION
12:02pTopcon Announces MC-X Platform and MC-Max Machine Control Solution
BU
11/02Topcon Swings Back to Black in Fiscal H1, Upgrades FY22 Earnings Outlook
MT
10/29Topcon Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
10/29Topcon Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 2022
CI
10/29Topcon Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
CI
10/18TOPCON : REPORT 2021 has been issued
PU
09/29TOPCON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18TOPCON : Sponsors National FFA to Support Youth, Introducing Them to the Benefits of Preci..
BU
08/12TOPCON : Topnet Live GNSS Network Expands to Meet Increased Digitalization Demands
BU
08/05TOPCON : Signs Agreement with DDK Positioning to Provide GNSS Hardware for Maritime Market
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net income 2022 7 000 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net Debt 2022 32 322 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 211 B 1 850 M 1 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 955
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart TOPCON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Topcon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 002,00 JPY
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Hirano President, CEO & Representative Director
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kazuyuki Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION56.16%1 804
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.00%33 820
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.126.61%5 351
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-6.91%4 361
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.40.78%2 940
LEM HOLDING SA36.57%2 937