    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
05/19 02:00:00 am EDT
1814.00 JPY   -1.36%
02:16pTopcon Continues its Commitment to Bridges to Prosperity, Donates Auto Levels
BU
05/12Topcon Corporation Revises Annual Dividend Forecast for Year Ended March 2022
CI
05/12Topcon Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 2023
CI
Topcon Continues its Commitment to Bridges to Prosperity, Donates Auto Levels

05/19/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
Continuing a well-established support effort, Topcon Positioning Group has supplied additional equipment for Bridges to Prosperity (B2P). A not-for-profit organization, B2P constructs trail bridges to improve the lives of people in rural areas worldwide who lack safe access to basic, critical resources like healthcare, education, or employment due to an impassable river or deep ravine. The shipment of ten digital auto levels, an in-kind donation from Topcon, is targeted for work in the East African country of Rwanda as well as other African nations, according to Ron Oberlander, vice president of Topcon Global Professional Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005803/en/

Topcon has provided a variety of equipment, including the total station pictured here, to the Bridges to Prosperity organization to assist in streamlining the construction process. (Photo courtesy of Bridges to Prosperity.)

Topcon has provided a variety of equipment, including the total station pictured here, to the Bridges to Prosperity organization to assist in streamlining the construction process. (Photo courtesy of Bridges to Prosperity.)

“We are extremely pleased to be able to continue our support to B2P,” he said. “The new equipment is that next step in digitalizing their job site to make their projects a bit better, a bit easier, a bit more efficient. It’s not often a company like ours gets to see immediate, tangible results of its philanthropic efforts, but that’s definitely the case with each bridge B2P completes. We believe strongly in the work they do and are happy to contribute to their mission.”

The donation will have a similarly immediate impact on B2P’s ability to be more productive, according to Nicola Turrini, B2P’s manager of Global Corporate Partnerships and one of the organization’s structural engineers.

“Thanks to this latest in-kind donation from Topcon, the new auto levels will allow every B2P engineer working in both Rwanda and Uganda to have his or her own,” he said. “Simple as that might sound, it will make a huge difference for the various projects we have going on at once. While we, like the rest of the world, were slowed by COVID, we’ve recovered nicely and are planning to construct 50 or more bridges this calendar year. This — and all the equipment we’ve received from Topcon — will greatly streamline the construction process to make that goal possible. We are grateful for their continued and generous support.”

More on the organization is available at bridgestoprosperity.org.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 164 B 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net income 2022 7 486 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
Net Debt 2022 34 954 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 191 B 1 489 M 1 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 955
Free-Float 96,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 814,00 JPY
Average target price 2 160,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Hirano Executive Officer
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kaoru Kumagai Director & General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION10.85%1 509
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.14%24 466
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-39.54%3 440
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-37.22%2 354
LEM HOLDING SA-20.87%2 318
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-37.43%2 315