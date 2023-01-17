Advanced search
    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
01:00:00 2023-01-17 am EST
1517.00 JPY   +1.74%
01/11Rem : American Hyperion Solar signs 1.65-GW deal with leading US utility
AQ
2022Topcon : Earth Observation from Space
PU
2022Topcon : FY2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation Material FY2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation Material (with Script)
PU
Topcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders

01/17/2023 | 05:54pm EST
Topcon Positioning Systems has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders. Now available in North America, 2D-MC is a low-cost 2D machine control system that is designed to be installed directly onto select grading attachments. Connecting directly to the machine’s controls and an easy-to-use wireless display, the solution works along with familiar rotary laser technology to provide simplified operational visibility, with all the information needed to hit target grade with greater precision and in less time.

Topcon has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders.(Photo: Business Wire)

Ideal for slope work, sidewalk grading, road base and drain rock replacement, parking lots, sports fields, landscaping, flat pads, indoor work, concrete site prep and more, 2D-MC is an automatic grade control solution designed to adapt to different grading attachments for compact equipment, leveraging the performance of machine control technology with the accuracy of laser positioning.

“Compact equipment has proven to be essential on job sites of all sizes, and these new functionalities are a testament to Topcon’s dedication to the evolving needs of today’s contractor,” said Murray Lodge, executive vice president. “Now that the benefits of machine control are available for compact equipment, these systems can provide the operational gains that help contractors get more work done in less time, allowing them to bid on more and/or larger jobs.”

Familiar Job Site Technology

The 2D-MC system utilizes laser receivers to work with rotary lasers. If a user is familiar with rotary lasers, no additional tooling or training is needed to determine the correct grade for the grading attachment.

The system may be customized by using either a dual laser receiver setup for elevation at both edges of the blade, or a single laser receiver with a highly accurate dual-axis tilt sensor for elevation and slope determination. The 2D-MC system fits right in with many of the tools already implemented, and the ability to use the software on Android devices like a CT8X2 tablet gives the customer the advantages of utilizing an interface with which they are comfortable.

Simple Software

Developed from Topcon’s 3D-MC software platform, 2D-MC has a simplified purpose-built app that maintains a similar visual user interface, offering convenience and familiarity when customers add higher-end 3D-MC technology to their fleet.

The app has a simple user interface with a straightforward “progressive” grade arrow indication. This provides the operator with an easy-to-see “work completed” and “work remaining” visual. With adjustable increment/decrement elevation control right from the machine’s joystick, set/match elevations/slopes, valve adjustment capabilities, automatic updates and simple menus, an operator can get up and running on the system in very little time.

Click here to view a 2D-MC testimonial video. For more information on Topcon’s compact solutions portfolio, visit topconpositioning.com.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).


Financials
Sales 2023 204 B 1 593 M 1 593 M
Net income 2023 13 106 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2023 21 109 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,74%
Capitalization 160 B 1 246 M 1 246 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 248
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 517,00 JPY
Average target price 2 495,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Hirano Executive Officer
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kaoru Kumagai Director & General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION-2.61%1 221
SMC CORPORATION9.05%30 716
COGNEX CORPORATION12.93%9 200
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.18.87%6 699
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.3.09%5 477
RENISHAW PLC7.09%3 489