Topcon : FY2020 Q3 Financial Results posted

of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends

*Revision to the most recently disclosed business forecasts : Yes

*Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts : No

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Summary of Third Quarter Business Results for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2020 Ending March 2021

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

[Segment Information by business category]

3rd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Reportable segment Elimination & Smart Positioning Eye Care Total Infrastructure Other Sub-Total Common Company Business Business Sales Sales to 16,946 49,000 33,739 1,038 100,724 － 100,724 unaffiliated customers Intercompany sales 6,762 3,545 203 0 10,512 (10,512) － or transfer Total 23,708 52,546 33,943 1,039 111,237 (10,512) 100,724 Segment Profit 2,984 2,416 871 (93) 6,178 (3,116) 3,062 (Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (3,116) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .

3rd quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (Unit: million yen) Reportable segment Elimination & Smart Positioning Eye Care Total Infrastructure Other Sub-Total Common Company Business Business Sales Sales to 17,386 45,942 28,827 835 92,991 － 92,991 unaffiliated customers Intercompany sales 6,417 3,118 149 2 9,688 (9,688) － or transfer Total 23,804 49,061 28,976 838 102,680 (9,688) 92,991 Segment Profit 2,944 3,087 (1,211) (340) 4,479 (3,024) 1,455 (Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (3,024) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .

[Overseas Sales]

3rd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen) North Europe China Asia / Other Total America Oceania Oversea sales 30,453 25,244 6,042 9,594 8,074 79,409 Consolidated Sales 100,724 Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%) 30.2 25.1 6.0 9.5 8.0 78.8 3rd quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (Unit: million yen) North Europe China Asia / Other Total America Oceania Oversea sales 29,400 22,305 6,477 7,452 5,732 71,368 Consolidated Sales 92,991 Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%) 31.6 24.0 7.0 8.0 6.2 76.7

Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.

2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.