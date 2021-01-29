Log in
TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/28
1300 JPY   -2.26%
01:14aTOPCON : Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts
PU
01:14aTOPCON : FY2020 Q3 Financial Results posted
PU
01/19TOPCON : Launches Podcast Series for Construction Industry
BU
Topcon : FY2020 Q3 Financial Results posted

01/29/2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2020 Ending March 2021

(Japanese GAAP)

TOPCON CORPORATION

Release Date: January 29, 2021

1. Summary of Third Quarter Business Results for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

(1) Consolidated business results

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

3rd quarter of FY2020

92,991

(7.7)

1,455

(52.5)

60

(96.6)

(1,322)

3rd quarter of FY2019

100,724

(2.3)

3,062

(54.7)

1,771

(68.4)

254

(89.9)

Note:

Comprehensive income

(21) million yen ( % )

3rd quarter of FY2020

3rd quarter of FY2019

(60) million yen ( % )

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

yen

yen

3rd quarter of FY2020

(12.58)

3rd quarter of FY2019

2.41

2.41

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity

ratio

per share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

3rd quarter of FY2020

157,589

63,464

39.4

589.58

FY2019 ended March 2020

161,721

64,659

39.0

600.03

Note:

Shareholders' equity

62,015 million yen

3rd quarter of FY2020

FY2019 ended March 2020

63,100 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

end of 1st qtr

end of 2nd qtr

end of 3rd qtr

year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2019 ended March 2020

14.00

10.00

24.00

FY2020 ending March 2021

0.00

FY2020 ending March 2021 (forecast)

5.00

5.00

*Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts : No

3. Business Forecasts for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Annual

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

130,000

(6.4)

4,000

(25.7)

2,000

(30.9)

500

(46.6)

4.75

*Revision to the most recently disclosed business forecasts : Yes

Note:

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends

of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may

differ from these forecast data.

Consolidated quarterly financial statements

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Unit: million yen)

FY2019

3rd quarter of

ended March 2020

FY2020

Assets

Current assets

16,134

22,765

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

40,631

32,780

Merchandise and finished goods

21,063

18,623

Work in process

1,510

1,715

Raw materials and supplies

13,188

13,566

Other

8,555

8,542

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,555)

(2,606)

Total current assets

98,528

95,386

Non-current assets

20,738

21,980

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

10,856

9,231

Goodwill

Other

17,826

16,556

Total intangible assets

28,683

25,787

Investments and other assets

13,770

14,434

Total non-current assets

63,192

62,202

Total assets

161,721

157,589

Liabilities

Current liabilities

12,981

9,711

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Current portion of bonds payable

10,000

Short-term borrowings

26,831

15,852

Lease obligations

1,260

1,347

Income taxes payable

1,159

775

Provision for product warranties

1,124

916

Other

15,009

16,520

Total current liabilities

68,366

45,124

Non-current liabilities

10,000

30,000

Bonds payable

Long-term borrowings

4,397

5,986

Lease obligations

4,883

4,158

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

44

49

Retirement benefit liability

5,263

5,022

Other

4,107

3,782

Total non-current liabilities

28,695

49,000

Total liabilities

97,062

94,125

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

16,680

16,697

Share capital

Capital surplus

20,630

20,599

Retained earnings

35,749

33,375

Treasury shares

(3,170)

(3,170)

Total shareholders' equity

69,889

67,501

Accumulated other comprehensive income

434

967

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(47)

(0)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(6,278)

(5,578)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(897)

(872)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(6,788)

(5,485)

Share acquisition rights

58

57

Non-controlling interests

1,499

1,390

Total net assets

64,659

63,464

Total liabilities and net assets

161,721

157,589

Consolidated quarterly statements of income

(Unit: million yen)

3rd quarter of

3rd quarter of

FY2019

FY2020

Net sales

100,724

92,991

Cost of sales

47,431

47,315

Gross profit

53,293

45,676

Selling, general and administrative expenses

50,230

44,221

Operating profit

3,062

1,455

Non-operating income

Interest income

144

61

Dividend income

56

46

Subsidy income

105

Other

189

154

Total non-operating income

390

368

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

679

463

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

176

247

Foreign exchange losses

457

220

Other

367

831

Total non-operating expenses

1,681

1,763

Ordinary profit

1,771

60

Extraordinary income

140

Gain on sales of investment securities

Total extraordinary income

140

Extraordinary losses

Extra retirement payments

221

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries

556

Total extraordinary losses

556

221

Profit (loss) before income taxes

1,355

(160)

Income taxes - current

720

1,165

Income taxes - deferred

374

(48)

Total income taxes

1,094

1,116

Profit (loss)

261

(1,277)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

7

45

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

254

(1,322)

[Segment Information by business category]

3rd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Elimination &

Smart

Positioning

Eye Care

Total

Infrastructure

Other

Sub-Total

Common

Company

Business

Business

Sales

Sales to

16,946

49,000

33,739

1,038

100,724

100,724

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

6,762

3,545

203

0

10,512

(10,512)

or transfer

Total

23,708

52,546

33,943

1,039

111,237

(10,512)

100,724

Segment Profit

2,984

2,416

871

(93)

6,178

(3,116)

3,062

(Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (3,116) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .

3rd quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Elimination &

Smart

Positioning

Eye Care

Total

Infrastructure

Other

Sub-Total

Common

Company

Business

Business

Sales

Sales to

17,386

45,942

28,827

835

92,991

92,991

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

6,417

3,118

149

2

9,688

(9,688)

or transfer

Total

23,804

49,061

28,976

838

102,680

(9,688)

92,991

Segment Profit

2,944

3,087

(1,211)

(340)

4,479

(3,024)

1,455

(Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (3,024) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .

[Overseas Sales]

3rd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

North

Europe

China

Asia /

Other

Total

America

Oceania

Oversea sales

30,453

25,244

6,042

9,594

8,074

79,409

Consolidated Sales

100,724

Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)

30.2

25.1

6.0

9.5

8.0

78.8

3rd quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Unit: million yen)

North

Europe

China

Asia /

Other

Total

America

Oceania

Oversea sales

29,400

22,305

6,477

7,452

5,732

71,368

Consolidated Sales

92,991

Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)

31.6

24.0

7.0

8.0

6.2

76.7

Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.

2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
