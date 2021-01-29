Topcon : FY2020 Q3 Financial Results posted

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2020 Ending March 2021
(Japanese GAAP)
TOPCON CORPORATION
Release Date: January 29, 2021
1. Summary of Third Quarter Business Results for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
(1) Consolidated business results
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
3rd quarter of FY2020
92,991
(7.7)
1,455
(52.5)
60
(96.6)
(1,322)
－
3rd quarter of FY2019
100,724
(2.3)
3,062
(54.7)
1,771
(68.4)
254
(89.9)
Note:
Comprehensive income
(21) million yen ( － % )
3rd quarter of FY2020
3rd quarter of FY2019
(60) million yen ( － % )
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
yen
yen
3rd quarter of FY2020
(12.58)
－
3rd quarter of FY2019
2.41
2.41
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity
ratio
per share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
3rd quarter of FY2020
157,589
63,464
39.4
589.58
FY2019 ended March 2020
161,721
64,659
39.0
600.03
Note:
Shareholders' equity
62,015 million yen
3rd quarter of FY2020
FY2019 ended March 2020
63,100 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
end of 1st qtr
end of 2nd qtr
end of 3rd qtr
year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2019 ended March 2020
－
14.00
－
10.00
24.00
FY2020 ending March 2021
－
0.00
－
FY2020 ending March 2021 (forecast)
5.00
5.00
*Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts : No
3. Business Forecasts for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Annual
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
130,000
(6.4)
4,000
(25.7)
2,000
(30.9)
500
(46.6)
4.75
*Revision to the most recently disclosed business forecasts : Yes
Note:
The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends
of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may
differ from these forecast data.
Consolidated quarterly financial statements
Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Unit: million yen)
FY2019
3rd quarter of
ended March 2020
FY2020
Assets
Current assets
16,134
22,765
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
40,631
32,780
Merchandise and finished goods
21,063
18,623
Work in process
1,510
1,715
Raw materials and supplies
13,188
13,566
Other
8,555
8,542
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,555)
(2,606)
Total current assets
98,528
95,386
Non-current assets
20,738
21,980
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
10,856
9,231
Goodwill
Other
17,826
16,556
Total intangible assets
28,683
25,787
Investments and other assets
13,770
14,434
Total non-current assets
63,192
62,202
Total assets
161,721
157,589
Liabilities
Current liabilities
12,981
9,711
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Current portion of bonds payable
10,000
－
Short-term borrowings
26,831
15,852
Lease obligations
1,260
1,347
Income taxes payable
1,159
775
Provision for product warranties
1,124
916
Other
15,009
16,520
Total current liabilities
68,366
45,124
Non-current liabilities
10,000
30,000
Bonds payable
Long-term borrowings
4,397
5,986
Lease obligations
4,883
4,158
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
44
49
Retirement benefit liability
5,263
5,022
Other
4,107
3,782
Total non-current liabilities
28,695
49,000
Total liabilities
97,062
94,125
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
16,680
16,697
Share capital
Capital surplus
20,630
20,599
Retained earnings
35,749
33,375
Treasury shares
(3,170)
(3,170)
Total shareholders' equity
69,889
67,501
Accumulated other comprehensive income
434
967
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(47)
(0)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,278)
(5,578)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(897)
(872)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(6,788)
(5,485)
Share acquisition rights
58
57
Non-controlling interests
1,499
1,390
Total net assets
64,659
63,464
Total liabilities and net assets
161,721
157,589
Consolidated quarterly statements of income
(Unit: million yen)
3rd quarter of
3rd quarter of
FY2019
FY2020
Net sales
100,724
92,991
Cost of sales
47,431
47,315
Gross profit
53,293
45,676
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,230
44,221
Operating profit
3,062
1,455
Non-operating income
Interest income
144
61
Dividend income
56
46
Subsidy income
－
105
Other
189
154
Total non-operating income
390
368
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
679
463
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
176
247
Foreign exchange losses
457
220
Other
367
831
Total non-operating expenses
1,681
1,763
Ordinary profit
1,771
60
Extraordinary income
140
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
Total extraordinary income
140
－
Extraordinary losses
Extra retirement payments
－
221
Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries
556
－
Total extraordinary losses
556
221
Profit (loss) before income taxes
1,355
(160)
Income taxes - current
720
1,165
Income taxes - deferred
374
(48)
Total income taxes
1,094
1,116
Profit (loss)
261
(1,277)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
7
45
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
254
(1,322)
[Segment Information by business category]
3rd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Elimination &
Smart
Positioning
Eye Care
Total
Infrastructure
Other
Sub-Total
Common
Company
Business
Business
Sales
Sales to
16,946
49,000
33,739
1,038
100,724
－
100,724
unaffiliated customers
Intercompany sales
6,762
3,545
203
0
10,512
(10,512)
－
or transfer
Total
23,708
52,546
33,943
1,039
111,237
(10,512)
100,724
Segment Profit
2,984
2,416
871
(93)
6,178
(3,116)
3,062
(Operating Income)
Note: Segment Profit (3,116) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .
3rd quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Elimination &
Smart
Positioning
Eye Care
Total
Infrastructure
Other
Sub-Total
Common
Company
Business
Business
Sales
Sales to
17,386
45,942
28,827
835
92,991
－
92,991
unaffiliated customers
Intercompany sales
6,417
3,118
149
2
9,688
(9,688)
－
or transfer
Total
23,804
49,061
28,976
838
102,680
(9,688)
92,991
Segment Profit
2,944
3,087
(1,211)
(340)
4,479
(3,024)
1,455
(Operating Income)
Note: Segment Profit (3,024) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .
[Overseas Sales]
3rd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
(Unit: million yen)
North
Europe
China
Asia /
Other
Total
America
Oceania
Oversea sales
30,453
25,244
6,042
9,594
8,074
79,409
Consolidated Sales
100,724
Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)
30.2
25.1
6.0
9.5
8.0
78.8
3rd quarter of FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
(Unit: million yen)
North
Europe
China
Asia /
Other
Total
America
Oceania
Oversea sales
29,400
22,305
6,477
7,452
5,732
71,368
Consolidated Sales
92,991
Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)
31.6
24.0
7.0
8.0
6.2
76.7
Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.
2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.
