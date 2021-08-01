Topcon : FY2021 Q1 Presentation Material
FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
July 30, 2021
TOPCON CORPORATION
Director and Managing Executive Officer, CFO General Manger of Accounting & Finance Div.
Haruhiko Akiyama
FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
Ⅰ . FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
Ⅱ. FY2021 Full Year Plan
Ⅲ. Topics
Ⅳ. Summary
Ⅴ. Appendix
1
Ⅰ . FY2021 Q1
Financial Results
Ⅰ - １. FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
Ⅰ - ２. Overview of Each Business
2
40
30
20
10
0
0
-10
-20
-30
Operating Income
Record high
V-shaped recovery!
Sales
38.9
（unit: billion yen ）
Record-high
33.4
32.7
sales and operating income for Q1
24.5
Record high
Exceed pre-COVID-19 levels
3.5
1.9
YoY
vs FY2019
Sales
+59%
+19%
1.0
Operating Income
－
+242%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
-2.3
-40
3
FY2021 Q1 Financial Results
Record-high sales, operating income, and ordinary income for Q1
Net Sales
Gross Profit
（Gross Profit Ratio ）
SGA
Operating Income
（Operating Income Ratio ）
Non-Operating Income
(Expenses)
Ordinary Income
Extraordinary Income
(Loss)
Income Before Income Taxes and Minority Interests
Net Income
Exchange Rate
USD
（Average ）
EUR
FY2020
Q1 Actual
24,493
11,680
（47.7% ）
14,003
-2,322
（-9.5% ）
-721
-3,043
-31
-3,074
-2,482
¥107.74 ¥118.94
（unit ：million yen ）
FY2021
Q1 Actual
YoY
%
38,898
14,404
+59%
20,331
8,650
+74%
（52.3% ）
16,872
2,869
3,458
5,781
（8.9% ）
-250
470
3,208
6,252
0
31
3,208
6,283
1,823
4,305
¥110.00
¥2.26
¥131.78
¥12.84
4
Sales 2022
148 B
1 349 M
1 349 M
Net income 2022
5 217 M
47,5 M
47,5 M
Net Debt 2022
27 391 M
250 M
250 M
P/E ratio 2022
30,9x
Yield 2022
1,30%
Capitalization
161 B
1 470 M
1 471 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,27x
EV / Sales 2023
1,21x
Nbr of Employees
4 955
Free-Float
96,0%
