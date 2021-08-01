Log in
    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
Topcon : FY2021 Q1 Presentation Material

08/01/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

July 30, 2021

TOPCON CORPORATION

Director and Managing Executive Officer, CFO General Manger of Accounting & Finance Div.

Haruhiko Akiyama

Company

Profile

Movie

Contents

FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

. FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

. FY2021 Full Year Plan

. Topics

. Summary

. Appendix

©2021 Topcon Corporation

1

. FY2021 Q1

Financial Results

-. FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

-. Overview of Each Business

©2021 Topcon Corporation

2

FY2021 Q1 Overview

40

30

20

10

00

-10

-20

-30

Operating Income

Record high

V-shaped recovery!

Sales

38.9

unit: billion yen

Record-high

33.4

32.7

sales and operating income for Q1

24.5

Record high

Exceed pre-COVID-19 levels

3.5

1.9

YoY

vs FY2019

Sales

+59%

+19%

1.0

Operating Income

+242%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

-2.3

-40

©2021 Topcon Corporation

3

FY2021 Q1 Financial Results

Record-high sales, operating income, and ordinary income for Q1

Net Sales

Gross Profit

Gross Profit Ratio

SGA

Operating Income

Operating Income Ratio

Non-Operating Income

(Expenses)

Ordinary Income

Extraordinary Income

(Loss)

Income Before Income Taxes and Minority Interests

Net Income

Exchange Rate

USD

Average

EUR

FY2020

Q1 Actual

24,493

11,680

47.7%

14,003

-2,322

-9.5%

-721

-3,043

-31

-3,074

-2,482

¥107.74 ¥118.94

unitmillion yen

FY2021

Q1 Actual

YoY

%

38,898

14,404

+59%

20,331

8,650

+74%

52.3%

16,872

2,869

3,458

5,781

8.9%

-250

470

3,208

6,252

0

31

3,208

6,283

1,823

4,305

¥110.00

¥2.26

¥131.78

¥12.84

©2021 Topcon Corporation

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
