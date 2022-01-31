Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Topcon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 01/31 01:00:00 am
1541 JPY   +24.17%
TOPCON : FY2021 Q3 Financial Results Presentation Material
PU
TOPCON : FY2021 Q3 Presentation Material
PU
Suntech 2GW of TOPCon High-efficient Cells Put into Production in Wuxi China
AQ
Topcon : FY2021 Q3 Financial Results Presentation Material

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
FY2021 Q3

Financial Results

January 28, 2022

TOPCON CORPORATION

Director and Managing Executive Officer, CFO

General Manager of Accounting and Finance Div.

Haruhiko Akiyama

Company

Profile

Movie

1

Contents

FY2021 Q3 Financial Results

. FY2021 Q3 Financial Results

. FY2021 Full Year Plan

. Summary

. Appendix

©2022 Topcon Corporation

2

. FY2021 Q3

Financial Results

-. FY2021 Q3 Financial Results

-. Overview of Each Business

©2022 Topcon Corporation

3

FY2021 Q3 Overview

1,400

1,200

1,000

120

800100

80

(unit: billion yen)600

Sales 60

400

Operating Income

40

200

20

0

0

Record high

124.8

Significant increase in sales and profit

103.1

100.7

Record high in both sales and profit

93.0

vs. FY2020

vs. FY2019

Sales

134%

124

Operating Income

711%

338%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Q3 YTD

Q3 YTD

Q3 YTD

Q3 YTD

©2022 Topcon Corporation

4

FY2021 Q3 Financial Results

Record high sales and profit

unitmillion yen

Q3 YTD

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

YoY%

Net Sales

92,991

124,834

31,842

+34%

Gross Profit

45,676

63,959

18,282

+40%

Gross Profit Ratio

(49.1%)

(51.2%)

SGA

44,221

53,611

9,390

Operating Income

1,455

10,347

8,891

+611%

(Operating Income Ratio)

(1.6%)

(8.3%)

Non-Operating Income

-1,394

-1,101

293

(Expenses)

Ordinary Income

60

9,246

9,185

Extraordinary Income

-221

292

513

(Loss)

Income Before Income Taxes

-160

9,538

9,699

and Minority Interests

Net Income

-1,322

5,752

7,075

Exchange Rate

USD

¥105.87

¥111.38

¥5.51

Average

EUR

¥122.30

¥130.85

¥8.55

©2022 Topcon Corporation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 160 B 1 389 M 1 389 M
Net income 2022 6 900 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2022 33 815 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 162 B 1 408 M 1 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 955
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart TOPCON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Topcon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 541,00 JPY
Average target price 2 188,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Hirano Executive Officer
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kazuyuki Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION-25.20%1 134
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.58%29 977
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.96%5 367
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-10.54%3 573
CHROMA ATE INC.6.00%3 196
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.85%2 975