Topcon : FY2021 Q3 Financial Results Presentation Material
FY2021 Q3
Financial Results
January 28, 2022
TOPCON CORPORATION
Director and Managing Executive Officer, CFO
General Manager of Accounting and Finance Div
.
Haruhiko Akiyama
Company
Profile
Movie
FY2021 Q3 Financial Results
Ⅰ . FY2021 Q3 Financial Results
Ⅱ. FY2021 Full Year Plan
Ⅲ. Summary
Ⅳ. Appendix
2
Ⅰ . FY2021 Q3
Financial Results
Ⅰ - １. FY2021 Q3 Financial Results
Ⅰ - ２. Overview of Each Business
3
1,400
1,200
1,000
120
800100
80
(unit: billion yen)
600
Sales
60
400
Operating Income
40
200
20
0
0
Record high
124.8
Significant increase in sales and profit
103.1
100.7
Record high in both sales and profit
93.0
vs. FY2020
vs. FY2019
Sales
134%
124
％
Operating Income
711%
338%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Q3 YTD
Q3 YTD
Q3 YTD
Q3 YTD
4
FY2021 Q3 Financial Results
Record high sales and profit
Q3 YTD
FY2020
FY2021
YoY
YoY%
Net Sales
92,991
124,834
31,842
+34%
Gross Profit
45,676
63,959
18,282
+40%
（Gross Profit Ratio ）
(49.1%)
(51.2%)
SGA
44,221
53,611
9,390
Operating Income
1,455
10,347
8,891
+611%
(Operating Income Ratio)
(1.6%)
(8.3%)
Non-Operating Income
-1,394
-1,101
293
(Expenses)
Ordinary Income
60
9,246
9,185
Extraordinary Income
-221
292
513
(Loss)
Income Before Income Taxes
-160
9,538
9,699
and Minority Interests
Net Income
-1,322
5,752
7,075
Exchange Rate
USD
¥105.87
¥111.38
¥5.51
（Average ）
EUR
¥122.30
¥130.85
¥8.55
5
160 B
1 389 M
1 389 M
Net income 2022
6 900 M
59,8 M
59,8 M
Net Debt 2022
33 815 M
293 M
293 M
P/E ratio 2022
23,5x
Yield 2022
1,30%
Capitalization
162 B
1 408 M
1 404 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,22x
EV / Sales 2023
1,13x
Nbr of Employees
4 955
Free-Float
96,3%
