    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
2109.50 JPY   +1.81%
12:25pTopcon Introduces New Feed Management Platform Options for Optimizing Resources
BU
06/13ABEJA, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥1.9375 billion.
CI
06/08Trina Solar n-type TOPCon Advanced technology steps onto the world stage, with efficiency reaching 26% in mass production and 700W+ in module power
AQ
Topcon Introduces New Feed Management Platform Options for Optimizing Resources

06/14/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
Topcon Agriculture announces advances in its TAP FEED management cloud-based software platform for dairy and beef operations. Platform options now include the free TAP FEED App, and the subscription-based TAP FEED Lite and TAP Feed Pro for dairy producers. For feed advisors, consultants and nutritionists, the new TAP FEED Advisor customer management tool is also now available.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614441279/en/

Topcon Agriculture announces advances in its TAP FEED management cloud-based software platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Topcon Agriculture announces advances in its TAP FEED management cloud-based software platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAP FEED integrates feed management software with feed mixer scales. Feed mixers efficiently combine ingredients, forming a total mixed ration (TMR). Mixer weighing systems allow users to manage and track feed loads to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and support calculated management strategies.

“The easy-to-use feed management software is tied directly to proven feed mixer weighing technology, including mobile app and cloud integration, representing the latest evolution in modern feed management,” said Michael Stone, vice president of product development for Topcon Agriculture. “Precise management decreases waste and increases performance. With feed accounting for over 50% of operating costs, precision management is essential for profitability.

Two new add-ons are also available, one providing the ability to connect TAP FEED subscriptions to third-party feed management and technology such as herd management, feed suppliers, and more. The other add-on is an advanced inventory manager allowing users to manage and track feed inventory, including input ordering features, ingredient and inventory management, re-ordering systems, inventory alerts and reports.

“For the feed company and consulting side of the industry, we are excited to launch TAP FEED Advisor. Many farmers manually report feeding results to their advisors. By adopting a digital workflow approach, advisors can remotely monitor their client’s activities, create reports, analyze use, and provide insights for improved profitability in real-time,” he said.

Learn more about TAP FEED at topconpositioning.com. View a video on TAP FEED Lite at vimeo.com/topcon/tapfeedliteoverview.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732). Topcon Agriculture: (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 208 B 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2023 12 470 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
Net Debt 2023 25 534 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 222 B 1 586 M 1 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 248
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 109,50 JPY
Average target price 2 677,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Hirano Executive Officer
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kaoru Kumagai Director & General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION35.34%1 558
SMC CORPORATION46.92%37 609
COGNEX CORPORATION19.61%9 793
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.20.03%6 976
BADGER METER, INC.39.44%4 457
RENISHAW PLC15.38%3 881
