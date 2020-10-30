Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Topcon Corporation    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topcon : Notice regarding differences between financial forecasts and actual results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

October 30, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: Topcon Corporation

Representative: President, Satoshi Hirano

(Code No.: 7732

1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiry: Director & Senior Executive Officer, Haruhiko Akiyama

Accounting & Finance Division (TEL: 03-3558-2536)

Notice regarding differences between financial forecasts and actual results

TOPCON CORPORATION (hereafter "the Company") hereby provides information on differences between the financial forecasts for the 1st half of FY2020 ending March 2021 in "Consolidated Financial Results for 1st Quarter FY2020 ending March 2021" released on July 31 and the actual results released today, as follows.

1. Consolidated business results for the 1st half of FY2020 ending March 2021

(Unit: million yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

profit

profit

owners of parent

per share (yen)

Previous forecast announced

56,000

(1,900)

(3,100)

(2,600)

(24.72)

on July 31, 2020 (A)

Results (B)

58,465

(768)

(1,797)

(2,037)

(19.38)

Difference (B-A)

2,465

1,131

1,302

562

5.34

Difference (%)

4.4%

(Ref.) Results for 1st half of FY

69,527

3,810

2,761

895

8.47

2019 ending March 2020

(Reasons for differences)

Consolidated net sales for the 1st half increased by 2,465 million yen from the previous forecast due to more-than- expected recovery in economic activities in Japan, the U.S., Europe, China, etc. as well as the success of our measures, despite the prolonged restrictions on economic activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Southeast Asia, and some other regions. By business segment, the Positioning Company was able to capture more demand than expected in construction and agriculture markets which are in steady recovery as essential businesses after bottoming out in April. In the Smart Infrastructure Business, sales for surveying and IT agriculture in Japan increased beyond our expectation. In the Eye Care Business, although sales to ophthalmologists and optical stores continue to be heavily affected by COVID-19, the result for the 2nd quarter (3 months) shows a strong recovery compared to the 1st quarter. One of the main reasons was taking appropriate measures to the surge in demand for tele-optometry solutions corresponding to social distancing.

As a result, operating profit increased by 1,131 million yen, ordinary profit increased by 1,302 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 562 million yen.

The Company has not revised its full year forecast announced on July 31, 2020 due to concerns over the re-spread of COVID-19, as well as some other potential risks such as delays in implementing economic policies and uncertainty regarding the global outlook.

We will take a close look at ongoing performance and market trends and disclose in a timely manner should any changes in our forecast occur.

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ from these forecast data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOPCON CORPORATION
02:10aTOPCON : Notice regarding differences between financial forecasts and actual res..
PU
02:10aTOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2020 Q2 posted
PU
10/21TOPCON : Agriculture offers choices, enhanced user interface with new in-cab dis..
BU
10/13TOPCON : New Topcon Robotic Total Station System Built for Versatile Survey and ..
BU
07/31TOPCON : Notice regarding financial and dividend forecasts［0.1MB］
PU
07/31TOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2020 1Q posted
PU
07/31TOPCON : Notice regarding financial and dividend forecasts
PU
07/31TOPCON : Business Results for FY2020 Q1 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
06/17TOPCON : Notice regarding issuance of 3rd and 4th unsecured straight bonds
PU
06/05TOPCON : The 127th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 124 B 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net income 2021 220 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net Debt 2021 28 144 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 490x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 109 B 1 044 M 1 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 939
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart TOPCON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Topcon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 960,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 039,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoshi Hirano President, CEO & Representative Director
Haruhiko Akiyama Director, Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Makoto Iwasaki Representative Director & Senior Manager-Law
Kazuyuki Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION-26.99%1 044
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.63%19 519
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.13.96%4 571
ANRITSU CORPORATION13.01%3 218
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.16.99%2 744
CHROMA ATE INC.-1.72%2 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group