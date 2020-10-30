Topcon : Notice regarding differences between financial forecasts and actual results

October 30, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: Topcon Corporation

Representative: President, Satoshi Hirano

(Code No.: 7732

1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiry: Director & Senior Executive Officer, Haruhiko Akiyama

Accounting & Finance Division (TEL: 03-3558-2536)

Notice regarding differences between financial forecasts and actual results

TOPCON CORPORATION (hereafter "the Company") hereby provides information on differences between the financial forecasts for the 1st half of FY2020 ending March 2021 in "Consolidated Financial Results for 1st Quarter FY2020 ending March 2021" released on July 31 and the actual results released today, as follows.

1. Consolidated business results for the 1st half of FY2020 ending March 2021

(Unit: million yen) Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Basic earnings profit profit owners of parent per share (yen) Previous forecast announced 56,000 (1,900) (3,100) (2,600) (24.72) on July 31, 2020 (A) Results (B) 58,465 (768) (1,797) (2,037) (19.38) Difference (B-A) 2,465 1,131 1,302 562 5.34 Difference (%) 4.4% － － － － (Ref.) Results for 1st half of FY 69,527 3,810 2,761 895 8.47 2019 ending March 2020

(Reasons for differences)

Consolidated net sales for the 1st half increased by 2,465 million yen from the previous forecast due to more-than- expected recovery in economic activities in Japan, the U.S., Europe, China, etc. as well as the success of our measures, despite the prolonged restrictions on economic activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Southeast Asia, and some other regions. By business segment, the Positioning Company was able to capture more demand than expected in construction and agriculture markets which are in steady recovery as essential businesses after bottoming out in April. In the Smart Infrastructure Business, sales for surveying and IT agriculture in Japan increased beyond our expectation. In the Eye Care Business, although sales to ophthalmologists and optical stores continue to be heavily affected by COVID-19, the result for the 2nd quarter (3 months) shows a strong recovery compared to the 1st quarter. One of the main reasons was taking appropriate measures to the surge in demand for tele-optometry solutions corresponding to social distancing.

As a result, operating profit increased by 1,131 million yen, ordinary profit increased by 1,302 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 562 million yen.

The Company has not revised its full year forecast announced on July 31, 2020 due to concerns over the re-spread of COVID-19, as well as some other potential risks such as delays in implementing economic policies and uncertainty regarding the global outlook.

We will take a close look at ongoing performance and market trends and disclose in a timely manner should any changes in our forecast occur.