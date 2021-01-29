Log in
Topcon : Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts

01/29/2021
January 29, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: Topcon Corporation

Representative: President, Satoshi Hirano

(Code No.: 7732

1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiry: Director & Senior Executive Officer, Haruhiko Akiyama

Accounting & Finance Division (TEL: 03-3558-2536)

Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts

Topcon Corporation (hereafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company revises its financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 which was announced in the "FY 2020 2nd Quarter Financial Results [JGAAP] (Consolidated)" on October 30, 2020, in consideration of the progress of business results made until third quarter and the best information available at this time.

1. Revision of financial forecast

(Unit: million yen

Profit attributable

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

earnings

Net sales

to owners of

profit

profit

per share

parent

(yen)

Previously announced

forecast on Oct. 30,

128,000

3,000

1,000

0

0.00

2020(A)

Current forecast(B)

130,000

4,000

2,000

500

4.75

Difference(B)-(A)

2,000

1,000

1,000

500

4.75

Difference (%)

1.6%

33.3%

100%

(Ref.) Results of previous

138,916

5,381

2,895

935

8.87

fiscal year (FY March 2020)

Reason for the revision

In this fiscal year, the recovery trend from the second quarter became more prominent in the third quarter in light of the strength that the Company is engaged in essential businesses, and coexistence with the new business environment of "with COVID-19". Although the demand will be expected to continue to be robust as essential businesses, there is growing uncertainty for the future due to the resumption of lockdown in European countries and the U.S. in the wake of the resurgence of infections worldwide, and concerns about possible impact of semiconductor shortages on production. Taking into consideration of these factors, the Company will keep on striving to contain and reduce the fixed costs, and revises earnings forecasts.

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ from these forecast data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
