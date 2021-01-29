Topcon : Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts

January 29, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: Topcon Corporation

Representative: President, Satoshi Hirano

(Code No.: 7732

1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiry: Director & Senior Executive Officer, Haruhiko Akiyama

Accounting & Finance Division (TEL: 03-3558-2536)

Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts

Topcon Corporation (hereafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company revises its financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 which was announced in the "FY 2020 2nd Quarter Financial Results [JGAAP] (Consolidated)" on October 30, 2020, in consideration of the progress of business results made until third quarter and the best information available at this time.

1. Revision of financial forecast (Unit: million yen） Profit attributable Basic Operating Ordinary earnings Net sales to owners of profit profit per share parent (yen) Previously announced forecast on Oct. 30, 128,000 3,000 1,000 0 0.00 2020(A) Current forecast(B) 130,000 4,000 2,000 500 4.75 Difference(B)-(A) 2,000 1,000 1,000 500 4.75 Difference (%) 1.6% 33.3% 100% ― ― (Ref.) Results of previous 138,916 5,381 2,895 935 8.87 fiscal year (FY March 2020)

Reason for the revision

In this fiscal year, the recovery trend from the second quarter became more prominent in the third quarter in light of the strength that the Company is engaged in essential businesses, and coexistence with the new business environment of "with COVID-19". Although the demand will be expected to continue to be robust as essential businesses, there is growing uncertainty for the future due to the resumption of lockdown in European countries and the U.S. in the wake of the resurgence of infections worldwide, and concerns about possible impact of semiconductor shortages on production. Taking into consideration of these factors, the Company will keep on striving to contain and reduce the fixed costs, and revises earnings forecasts.