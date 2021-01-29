Topcon : Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts
01/29/2021 | 01:14am EST
January 29, 2021
To Whom It May Concern:
Company: Topcon Corporation
Representative: President, Satoshi Hirano
(Code No.: 7732
1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiry: Director & Senior Executive Officer, Haruhiko Akiyama
Accounting & Finance Division (TEL: 03-3558-2536)
Notice regarding the revision of financial forecasts
Topcon Corporation (hereafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company revises its financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 which was announced in the "FY 2020 2nd Quarter Financial Results [JGAAP] (Consolidated)" on October 30, 2020, in consideration of the progress of business results made until third quarter and the best information available at this time.
1. Revision of financial forecast
(Unit: million yen）
Profit attributable
Basic
Operating
Ordinary
earnings
Net sales
to owners of
profit
profit
per share
parent
(yen)
Previously announced
forecast on Oct. 30,
128,000
3,000
1,000
0
0.00
2020(A)
Current forecast(B)
130,000
4,000
2,000
500
4.75
Difference(B)-(A)
2,000
1,000
1,000
500
4.75
Difference (%)
1.6%
33.3%
100%
―
―
(Ref.) Results of previous
138,916
5,381
2,895
935
8.87
fiscal year (FY March 2020)
Reason for the revision
In this fiscal year, the recovery trend from the second quarter became more prominent in the third quarter in light of the strength that the Company is engaged in essential businesses, and coexistence with the new business environment of "with COVID-19". Although the demand will be expected to continue to be robust as essential businesses, there is growing uncertainty for the future due to the resumption of lockdown in European countries and the U.S. in the wake of the resurgence of infections worldwide, and concerns about possible impact of semiconductor shortages on production. Taking into consideration of these factors, the Company will keep on striving to contain and reduce the fixed costs, and revises earnings forecasts.
The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ from these forecast data.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Topcon Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:13:05 UTC.