  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Topcon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-19 am EST
1523.00 JPY   -2.43%
02:51pTopcon Provides GNSS Correction Services for Emergency Response Teams in California
BU
01/17Topcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders
BU
01/11Rem : American Hyperion Solar signs 1.65-GW deal with leading US utility
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topcon Provides GNSS Correction Services for Emergency Response Teams in California

01/19/2023 | 02:51pm EST
In response to recent disaster declarations throughout California, Topcon Positioning Systems is offering free access to its global navigation satellite system (GNSS) correction services network to essential emergency response agencies and personnel in designated disaster areas. GNSS receivers are used for construction and surveying work, geographic information system (GIS) mapping done by utilities and public works organizations, and others engaged in infrastructure assessment and building.

Beginning January 8, 2023, the state of California has been stricken with multiple severe weather events. Caused by unusually powerful atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and other severe winter storms have resulted in unprecedented emergency conditions throughout the state, including catastrophic flash floods as well as mud and debris slides.

“During major disaster response and recovery, local utilities and municipalities, local FEMA and Army Corps of Engineers, essential emergency services such as utility and construction companies have to go out and find out what's broken, what’s been wiped out, and they need the ability to utilize positioning technology,” said Jason Killpack, director, business development, emerging business, Topcon Positioning Systems. “The challenge for a lot of these companies, services and agencies that come into disaster areas is they don't have any of the local maps to know where the benchmarks are. If they find a benchmark or control point, they don't know what the local coordinate values are. Topnet Live offers all constellation correction services that any commercial GNSS receiver — regardless of brand — can utilize to gain corrected position. It doesn’t have to be a Topcon receiver.”

The emergency Topnet Live subscriptions will be active for 90 days at a time and will support any brand of dual-frequency GNSS equipment that can use Topcon’s standard NTRIP correction message (RTCM 3.x). Topcon and its distributors will manage these subscriptions as a service for essential agencies to aid in the assessment of damages and start the rebuilding process.

“We’re headquartered in California, and we want to help take care of our home state in a time of crisis,” said Killpack. “We will offer these correction services free of charge through this emergency subscription service to anybody that needs them, regardless of who they work for, what kind of equipment they have, and for the next 90 days they can connect to our network to get the corrections they need to get their essential job done.”

To activate the service through a participating Topcon distributor in California, contact information is provided here: topconpositioning.com/insights/emergency-california-topnet-live-subscription-information

About correction services: In order to provide precise positioning accuracy, a GNSS receiver needs to compensate for inaccuracies caused by satellite constellations, receiver hardware and atmospheric conditions. These inaccuracies can be calculated by a network of fixed reference stations that constantly receive GNSS data. This correction information is then broadcast to GNSS receivers as a service.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 204 B 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2023 13 106 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2023 21 109 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 160 B 1 248 M 1 248 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 248
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 523,00 JPY
Average target price 2 495,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Hirano Executive Officer
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kaoru Kumagai Director & General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION1.96%1 280
SMC CORPORATION11.69%31 486
COGNEX CORPORATION8.53%8 818
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.16.81%6 582
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.4.45%5 505
RENISHAW PLC5.56%3 485