Topcon : Single-page view for printing(54 pages)

d i g i t a l t r a n s f o r m a t i o n w i t h a h u m a n t o u c h
Societal ChallengesTopcon Should Face
Topcon is committed to sustainably increasing its corporate value,
based on the Corporate Identity stated in the TOPCON WAY: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.
Shortage of Skilled
Engineers Resulting from
Globally Rising
Infrastructure Demands
Necessity of resilient infrastructure
in the wake of climate change
Increasing Demand for Infrastructure
(Trillion Dollars)
8069.4
70
60
Developed
50
countries
40 29.8
30
Emerging
20
countries
10
0
2000-2015
2017-2035
Sources: GWI, HIS Global Insight, ITF, Nation Statics, McKinsey Global Institute analysis
Global Population and Farmland Area per Capita
(m2)
(Billion people)
2,800
100
2,600
Global population
90
2,400
80
2,200
70
2,000
Farmland area
60
per capita
1,800 1996
2015
2030
50
Source:
Topcon' s estimates based on documents by the Food and
Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
Increase in Eye Disease
Resulting from Global
Population Aging
Global shortage of ophthalmologists
Food Shortages
Resulting from Global
Population Growth
Stable securing of crops in
unstable climate
Globally Aging Society
(Billion people)
(%)
100
50
80
40
60
30
40
20
20
10
0
1950
1970
1990
2010
2030
2050
0
Global population (left axis)
Aged 15 and younger (right axis)
Aged 65 and older (right axis)
Source: United Nations 2019 Report
Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal Challenges
in Healthcare, Agriculture and Infrastructure
Enriching the lives of people around the world
with cutting-edge DX solutions
Topcon celebrated its 90th anniversary since its foundation on September 1, 2022.
By combining the precision optical technology Topcon has developed since its founding with cutting-edge technology acquired through M&As with overseas technology venture companies, Topcon will create potential markets with DX solutions rather than rely on its experience and intuition to solve societal challenges in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure and create a sustainable society.
Topcon was selected as one of the "Digital Transformation Stocks (DX Stocks) 2022" for three consecutive years, as jointly selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Introduction
Philosophy System
Under current business situation such that it is always required to demonstrate its all-round ability, it redefined and clarified its common values transcending nationalities and individual companies in order to exert its strengths such as global scale and diversity, and to build a self-supporting organizational culture. Every employee conductsTOPCON WAY, andTopcon group will step in brandnew direction for centennial through which it does not only conduct its strategies to strengthen the profitability by foreseeing changes of business environment, but also enhance its capability with the mindset of
TOPCON WAY.
Corporate Identity
Topcon contributes to enrich
human life by solving the societal
challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.
Management Policy
Topcon focuses on leading-edge
technology to provide new value through
innovation and manufacturing.
Topcon respects diversity and
acts as a global company.
Topcon places the utmost priority on compliance and continues to be a trustworthy partner to all stakeholders.
Editorial Policy
As stated in our Corporate Identity, Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. Based on this identity, Topcon strives to contribute to the development of society and conservation of the global environment, through its unique products and services. In FY2016, we began publishing the Integrated Report, "Topcon Report" in order to inform the
27public regarding our initiatives to continuously increase Topcon's
29corporate value over the long term. The
32Topcon Report centers on information that has a significant impact on our corporate value. It uses as references the disclosure framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as
well as the
35Guidance for
39Collaborative Value Creation
43of the Ministry of Economy,
45Trade and Industry.
Note on performance forecasts and outlook statements
All plans, strategies, future performance forecasts, and outlooks presented in this report are based on information currently available to the Company. Our actual performance may deviate from these statements if conditions change in the future.
Toble of Contents
01
Introduction
Societal Challenges Topcon Should Face
01
Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal
02
Challenges in Healthcare, Agriculture and
Infrastructure
Philosophy System
03
Toble of Contents
04
Topcon's Overview
05
07
Value Creation of TOPCON
Value Creation Process
07
Societal Value Topcon Provides
09
11
Message from the CEO
A Venture Company with 90 Years of Tradition
-The History and Future of Creating New Markets-
15
Topcon's Manufacturing Craftsmanship
90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 1
15
90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 2
17
Highly Globalized
19
Advanced Technology
21
23
Strategies by Business
POSITIONING COMPANY
24
SMART INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS
25
EYE CARE BUSINESS
26
27
Sustainability
Sustainability
Environmental Initiatives
Societal Initiatives
35
Governance
Corporate Governance Initiatives
Compliance/Risk Management
Interview with an Outside Director
47
Management Structure
Information
47
Financial Highlights
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
49
Topcon Group List
51
Corporate Profile and Stock Information
52
Governance
Information
