    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
1582.00 JPY   +3.67%
Topcon : Single-page view for printing(54 pages)

10/14/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Topcon Report 2022

  1. d i g i t a l t r a n s f o r m a t i o n w i t h a h u m a n t o u c h

Societal ChallengesTopcon Should Face

Topcon is committed to sustainably increasing its corporate value,

based on the Corporate Identity stated in the TOPCON WAY: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Shortage of Skilled

Engineers Resulting from

Globally Rising

Infrastructure Demands

Necessity of resilient infrastructure

in the wake of climate change

Increasing Demand for Infrastructure

(Trillion Dollars)

8069.4

70

60

Developed

50

countries

40 29.8

30

Emerging

20

countries

10

0

2000-2015

2017-2035

Sources: GWI, HIS Global Insight, ITF, Nation Statics, McKinsey Global Institute analysis

Global Population and Farmland Area per Capita

(m2)

(Billion people)

2,800

100

2,600

Global population

90

2,400

80

2,200

70

2,000

Farmland area

60

per capita

1,800 1996

2015

2030

50

Source:

Topcon' s estimates based on documents by the Food and

Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

Increase in Eye Disease

Resulting from Global

Population Aging

Global shortage of ophthalmologists

Food Shortages

Resulting from Global

Population Growth

Stable securing of crops in

unstable climate

Globally Aging Society

(Billion people)

(%)

100

50

80

40

60

30

40

20

20

10

0

1950

1970

1990

2010

2030

2050

0

Global population (left axis)

Aged 15 and younger (right axis)

Aged 65 and older (right axis)

Source: United Nations 2019 Report

01 TOPCON REPORT 2022

Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal Challenges

in Healthcare, Agriculture and Infrastructure

Enriching the lives of people around the world

with cutting-edge DX solutions

  1. d i g i t a l t r a n s f o r m a t i o n w i t h a h u m a n t o u c h

Topcon celebrated its 90th anniversary since its foundation on September 1, 2022.

By combining the precision optical technology Topcon has developed since its founding with cutting-edge technology acquired through M&As with overseas technology venture companies, Topcon will create potential markets with DX solutions rather than rely on its experience and intuition to solve societal challenges in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure and create a sustainable society.

Topcon was selected as one of the "Digital Transformation Stocks (DX Stocks) 2022" for three consecutive years, as jointly selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

TOPCON REPORT 2022 02

Introduction

Philosophy System

Under current business situation such that it is always required to demonstrate its all-round ability, it redefined and clarified its common values transcending nationalities and individual companies in order to exert its strengths such as global scale and diversity, and to build a self-supporting organizational culture. Every employee conductsTOPCON WAY, andTopcon group will step in brandnew direction for centennial through which it does not only conduct its strategies to strengthen the profitability by foreseeing changes of business environment, but also enhance its capability with the mindset of

TOPCON WAY.

Corporate Identity

Topcon contributes to enrich

human life by solving the societal

challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Management Policy

Topcon focuses on leading-edge

technology to provide new value through

innovation and manufacturing.

Topcon respects diversity and

acts as a global company.

Topcon places the utmost priority on compliance and continues to be a trustworthy partner to all stakeholders.

03 TOPCON REPORT 2022

Editorial Policy
As stated in our Corporate Identity, Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. Based on this identity, Topcon strives to contribute to the development of society and conservation of the global environment, through its unique products and services. In FY2016, we began publishing the Integrated Report, "Topcon Report" in order to inform the
27 public regarding our initiatives to continuously increase Topcon's
29 corporate value over the long term. The
32 Topcon Report centers on information that has a significant impact on our corporate value. It uses as references the disclosure framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as
well as the
35 Guidance for
39 Collaborative Value Creation
43 of the Ministry of Economy,
45 Trade and Industry.
Note on performance forecasts and outlook statements
All plans, strategies, future performance forecasts, and outlooks presented in this report are based on information currently available to the Company. Our actual performance may deviate from these statements if conditions change in the future.

Toble of Contents

01

Introduction

Societal Challenges Topcon Should Face

01

Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal

02

Challenges in Healthcare, Agriculture and

Infrastructure

Philosophy System

03

Toble of Contents

04

Topcon's Overview

05

07

Value Creation of TOPCON

Value Creation Process

07

Societal Value Topcon Provides

09

11

Message from the CEO

A Venture Company with 90 Years of Tradition

-The History and Future of Creating New Markets-

15

Topcon's Manufacturing Craftsmanship

90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 1

15

90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 2

17

Highly Globalized

19

Advanced Technology

21

23

Strategies by Business

POSITIONING COMPANY

24

SMART INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS

25

EYE CARE BUSINESS

26

27

Sustainability

Sustainability

Environmental Initiatives

Societal Initiatives

35

Governance

Corporate Governance Initiatives

Compliance/Risk Management

Interview with an Outside Director

47

Management Structure

Information

47

Financial Highlights

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results

49

Topcon Group List

51

Corporate Profile and Stock Information

52

Sustainability Business by Strategies Craftsmanship Manufacturing Topcon's CEO the from Message Creation Value Topcon's IntroductionnitI

Governance

Information

TOPCON REPORT 2022 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 14:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
