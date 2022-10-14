Topcon : Single-page view for printing(54 pages)

Topcon' s estimates based on documents by the Food and

in the wake of climate change

based on the Corporate Identity stated in the TOPCON WAY: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Topcon is committed to sustainably increasing its corporate value,

Topcon was selected as one of the "Digital Transformation Stocks (DX Stocks) 2022" for three consecutive years, as jointly selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

By combining the precision optical technology Topcon has developed since its founding with cutting-edge technology acquired through M&As with overseas technology venture companies, Topcon will create potential markets with DX solutions rather than rely on its experience and intuition to solve societal challenges in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure and create a sustainable society.

Topcon celebrated its 90th anniversary since its foundation on September 1, 2022.

Enriching the lives of people around the world

Topcon places the utmost priority on compliance and continues to be a trustworthy partner to all stakeholders.

technology to provide new value through

Under current business situation such that it is always required to demonstrate its all-round ability, it redefined and clarified its common values transcending nationalities and individual companies in order to exert its strengths such as global scale and diversity, and to build a self-supporting organizational culture. Every employee conductsTOPCON WAY, andTopcon group will step in brandnew direction for centennial through which it does not only conduct its strategies to strengthen the profitability by foreseeing changes of business environment, but also enhance its capability with the mindset of

Editorial Policy

As stated in our Corporate Identity, Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. Based on this identity, Topcon strives to contribute to the development of society and conservation of the global environment, through its unique products and services. In FY2016, we began publishing the Integrated Report, "Topcon Report" in order to inform the

27 public regarding our initiatives to continuously increase Topcon's

29 corporate value over the long term. The

32 Topcon Report centers on information that has a significant impact on our corporate value. It uses as references the disclosure framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as

well as the

35 Guidance for

39 Collaborative Value Creation

43 of the Ministry of Economy,

45 Trade and Industry.

Note on performance forecasts and outlook statements

All plans, strategies, future performance forecasts, and outlooks presented in this report are based on information currently available to the Company. Our actual performance may deviate from these statements if conditions change in the future.

Toble of Contents 01 Introduction Societal Challenges Topcon Should Face 01 Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal 02 Challenges in Healthcare, Agriculture and Infrastructure Philosophy System 03 Toble of Contents 04 Topcon's Overview 05 07 Value Creation of TOPCON Value Creation Process 07 Societal Value Topcon Provides 09 11 Message from the CEO A Venture Company with 90 Years of Tradition -The History and Future of Creating New Markets- 15 Topcon's Manufacturing Craftsmanship 90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 1 15 90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 2 17 Highly Globalized 19 Advanced Technology 21 23 Strategies by Business POSITIONING COMPANY 24 SMART INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS 25 EYE CARE BUSINESS 26 27 Sustainability Sustainability Environmental Initiatives Societal Initiatives 35 Governance Corporate Governance Initiatives Compliance/Risk Management Interview with an Outside Director 47 Management Structure Information 47 Financial Highlights Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results 49 Topcon Group List 51 Corporate Profile and Stock Information 52 Sustainability Business by Strategies Craftsmanship Manufacturing Topcon's CEO the from Message Creation Value Topcon's IntroductionnitI Governance Information