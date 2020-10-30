Topcon : Summary of Business Results for FY2020 Q2 posted

Log in
10/30/2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020 Ending March 2021

(Japanese GAAP)

TOPCON CORPORATION

Release Date: October 30, 2020

1. Summary of Second Quarter Business Results for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

(1) Consolidated business results

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

2nd quarter of FY2020

58,465

(15.9)

(768)

(1,797)

(2,037)

2nd quarter of FY2019

69,527

(1.1)

3,810

(27.7)

2,761

(41.8)

895

(58.3)

Note:

Comprehensive income

(1,202) million yen ( % )

2nd quarter of FY2020

2nd quarter of FY2019

(1,162) million yen ( % )

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

2nd quarter of FY2020

yen

yen

(19.38)

2nd quarter of FY2019

8.47

8.47

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity

ratio

per share

million yen

million yen

%

yen

2nd quarter of FY2020

154,364

62,240

39.4

578.03

FY2019 ended March 2020

161,721

64,659

39.0

600.03

Note:

Shareholders' equity

60,801 million yen

2nd quarter of FY2020

FY2019 ended March 2020

63,100 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

end of 1st qtr

end of 2nd qtr

end of 3rd qtr

year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2019 ended March 2020

14.00

10.00

24.00

FY2020 ending March 2021

0.00

FY2020 ending March 2021 (forecast)

5.00

5.00

*Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend

forecasts :

No

3. Business Forecasts for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Annual

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

128,000

(7.9)

3,000

(44.3)

1,000

(65.5)

0

(100.0)

0.00

*Revision to the most recently disclosed business forecasts : No

Note:

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends

of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ

from these forecast data.

Consolidated quarterly financial statements

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Unit: million yen)

FY2019

2nd quarter of

ended March 2020

FY2020

Assets

Current assets

16,134

18,824

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

40,631

33,490

Merchandise and finished goods

21,063

19,446

Work in process

1,510

1,668

Raw materials and supplies

13,188

13,662

Other

8,555

7,419

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,555)

(2,562)

Total current assets

98,528

91,950

Non-current assets

20,738

21,222

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

10,856

9,776

Goodwill

Other

17,826

17,060

Total intangible assets

28,683

26,837

Investments and other assets

13,770

14,354

Total non-current assets

63,192

62,414

Total assets

161,721

154,364

Liabilities

Current liabilities

12,981

8,127

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Current portion of bonds payable

10,000

Short-term borrowings

26,831

15,658

Lease obligations

1,260

1,352

Income taxes payable

1,159

447

Provision for product warranties

1,124

930

Other

15,009

16,216

Total current liabilities

68,366

42,733

Non-current liabilities

10,000

30,000

Bonds payable

Long-term borrowings

4,397

5,981

Lease obligations

4,883

4,374

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

44

48

Retirement benefit liability

5,263

5,197

Other

4,107

3,788

Total non-current liabilities

28,695

49,390

Total liabilities

97,062

92,124

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

16,680

16,697

Share capital

Capital surplus

20,630

20,575

Retained earnings

35,749

32,660

Treasury shares

(3,170)

(3,170)

Total shareholders' equity

69,889

66,763

Accumulated other comprehensive income

434

727

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(47)

(13)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(6,278)

(5,878)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(897)

(796)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(6,788)

(5,961)

Share acquisition rights

58

47

Non-controlling interests

1,499

1,391

Total net assets

64,659

62,240

Total liabilities and net assets

161,721

154,364

Consolidated quarterly statements of income

(Unit: million yen)

2nd quarter of

2nd quarter of

FY2019

FY2020

Net sales

69,527

58,465

Cost of sales

32,555

30,075

Gross profit

36,972

28,389

Selling, general and administrative expenses

33,161

29,158

Operating profit (loss)

3,810

(768)

Non-operating income

Interest income

103

47

Dividend income

31

30

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

9

Subsidy income

92

Other

101

122

Total non-operating income

246

293

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

472

345

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

194

Foreign exchange losses

578

184

Other

245

598

Total non-operating expenses

1,295

1,322

Ordinary profit (loss)

2,761

(1,797)

Extraordinary losses

Extra retirement payments

162

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries

555

Total extraordinary losses

555

162

Profit (loss) before income taxes

2,205

(1,960)

Income taxes - current

776

356

Income taxes - deferred

548

(309)

Total income taxes

1,324

47

Profit (loss)

881

(2,007)

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(14)

30

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

895

(2,037)

Consolidated quarterly statements of cash flows

(Unit: Million Yen)

2nd quarter of

2nd quarter of

FY2019

FY2020

Cash flows from operating activities

2,205

(1,960)

Profit (loss) before income taxes

Depreciation

3,051

3,342

Amortization of goodwill

1,012

955

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(30)

41

Interest and dividend income

(135)

(78)

Interest expenses

472

345

Extra retirement payments

162

Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries

555

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(863)

62

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

4,845

6,646

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,122)

602

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other

846

1,342

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,151)

(4,735)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

(834)

(23)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(287)

1,363

Other, net

518

996

Subtotal

8,082

9,063

Interest and dividends received

144

70

Interest paid

(472)

(327)

Extra retirement payments

(162)

Income taxes paid

(2,137)

(1,056)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,617

7,588

Cash flows from investing activities

(286)

(724)

Payments into time deposits

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

590

55

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,653)

(2,486)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

117

97

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,139)

(879)

Purchase of investment securities

(1)

(161)

Payments for acquisition of businesses

(19)

Long-term loan advances

(5)

(3)

Other, net

216

85

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,160)

(4,036)

Cash flows from financing activities

2,524

(9,092)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,312

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(2,770)

(2,649)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

20,000

Redemption of bonds

(10,000)

Repayments of lease obligations

(669)

(732)

Dividends paid

(1,272)

(1,051)

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,078)

(0)

Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

(139)

that do not result in change in scope of consolidation

(54)

(51)

Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,320)

(1,403)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(320)

(120)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(184)

2,027

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,935

15,784

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,751

17,811

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Topcon Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020

Financials
Sales 2021 124 B 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net income 2021 220 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net Debt 2021 28 144 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 490x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 109 B 1 044 M 1 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 939
Free-Float 94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoshi Hirano President, CEO & Representative Director
Haruhiko Akiyama Director, Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Makoto Iwasaki Representative Director & Senior Manager-Law
Kazuyuki Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION-26.99%1 044
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.63%19 519
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.13.96%4 571
ANRITSU CORPORATION13.01%3 218
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.16.99%2 744
CHROMA ATE INC.-1.72%2 154
