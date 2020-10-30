Topcon : Summary of Business Results for FY2020 Q2 posted
10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020 Ending March 2021
(Japanese GAAP)
TOPCON CORPORATION
Release Date: October 30, 2020
1. Summary of Second Quarter Business Results for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
(1) Consolidated business results
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
2nd quarter of FY2020
58,465
(15.9)
(768)
－
(1,797)
－
(2,037)
－
2nd quarter of FY2019
69,527
(1.1)
3,810
(27.7)
2,761
(41.8)
895
(58.3)
Note:
Comprehensive income
(1,202) million yen (
－ % )
2nd quarter of FY2020
2nd quarter of FY2019
(1,162) million yen (
－ % )
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
2nd quarter of FY2020
yen
yen
(19.38)
－
2nd quarter of FY2019
8.47
8.47
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity
ratio
per share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
2nd quarter of FY2020
154,364
62,240
39.4
578.03
FY2019 ended March 2020
161,721
64,659
39.0
600.03
Note:
Shareholders' equity
60,801 million yen
2nd quarter of FY2020
FY2019 ended March 2020
63,100 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
end of 1st qtr
end of 2nd qtr
end of 3rd qtr
year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2019 ended March 2020
－
14.00
－
10.00
24.00
FY2020 ending March 2021
－
0.00
FY2020 ending March 2021
( forecast )
－
5.00
5.00
*Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend
forecasts :
No
3. Business Forecasts for FY2020 ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Annual
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
128,000
(7.9)
3,000
(44.3)
1,000
(65.5)
0
(100.0)
0.00
*Revision to the most recently disclosed business forecasts : No
Note:
The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends
of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ
from these forecast data.
Consolidated quarterly financial statements
Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Unit: million yen)
FY2019
2nd quarter of
ended March 2020
FY2020
Assets
Current assets
16,134
18,824
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
40,631
33,490
Merchandise and finished goods
21,063
19,446
Work in process
1,510
1,668
Raw materials and supplies
13,188
13,662
Other
8,555
7,419
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,555)
(2,562)
Total current assets
98,528
91,950
Non-current assets
20,738
21,222
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
10,856
9,776
Goodwill
Other
17,826
17,060
Total intangible assets
28,683
26,837
Investments and other assets
13,770
14,354
Total non-current assets
63,192
62,414
Total assets
161,721
154,364
Liabilities
Current liabilities
12,981
8,127
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Current portion of bonds payable
10,000
－
Short-term borrowings
26,831
15,658
Lease obligations
1,260
1,352
Income taxes payable
1,159
447
Provision for product warranties
1,124
930
Other
15,009
16,216
Total current liabilities
68,366
42,733
Non-current liabilities
10,000
30,000
Bonds payable
Long-term borrowings
4,397
5,981
Lease obligations
4,883
4,374
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
44
48
Retirement benefit liability
5,263
5,197
Other
4,107
3,788
Total non-current liabilities
28,695
49,390
Total liabilities
97,062
92,124
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
16,680
16,697
Share capital
Capital surplus
20,630
20,575
Retained earnings
35,749
32,660
Treasury shares
(3,170)
(3,170)
Total shareholders' equity
69,889
66,763
Accumulated other comprehensive income
434
727
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(47)
(13)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,278)
(5,878)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(897)
(796)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(6,788)
(5,961)
Share acquisition rights
58
47
Non-controlling interests
1,499
1,391
Total net assets
64,659
62,240
Total liabilities and net assets
161,721
154,364
Consolidated quarterly statements of income
(Unit: million yen)
2nd quarter of
2nd quarter of
FY2019
FY2020
Net sales
69,527
58,465
Cost of sales
32,555
30,075
Gross profit
36,972
28,389
Selling, general and administrative expenses
33,161
29,158
Operating profit (loss)
3,810
(768)
Non-operating income
Interest income
103
47
Dividend income
31
30
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
9
－
Subsidy income
－
92
Other
101
122
Total non-operating income
246
293
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
472
345
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
－
194
Foreign exchange losses
578
184
Other
245
598
Total non-operating expenses
1,295
1,322
Ordinary profit (loss)
2,761
(1,797)
Extraordinary losses
Extra retirement payments
－
162
Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries
555
－
Total extraordinary losses
555
162
Profit (loss) before income taxes
2,205
(1,960)
Income taxes - current
776
356
Income taxes - deferred
548
(309)
Total income taxes
1,324
47
Profit (loss)
881
(2,007)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(14)
30
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
895
(2,037)
Consolidated quarterly statements of cash flows
(Unit: Million Yen)
2nd quarter of
2nd quarter of
FY2019
FY2020
Cash flows from operating activities
2,205
(1,960)
Profit (loss) before income taxes
Depreciation
3,051
3,342
Amortization of goodwill
1,012
955
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(30)
41
Interest and dividend income
(135)
(78)
Interest expenses
472
345
Extra retirement payments
－
162
Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries
555
－
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(863)
62
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
4,845
6,646
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(2,122)
602
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other
846
1,342
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,151)
(4,735)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
(834)
(23)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(287)
1,363
Other, net
518
996
Subtotal
8,082
9,063
Interest and dividends received
144
70
Interest paid
(472)
(327)
Extra retirement payments
－
(162)
Income taxes paid
(2,137)
(1,056)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,617
7,588
Cash flows from investing activities
(286)
(724)
Payments into time deposits
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
590
55
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,653)
(2,486)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
117
97
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,139)
(879)
Purchase of investment securities
(1)
(161)
Payments for acquisition of businesses
－
(19)
Long-term loan advances
(5)
(3)
Other, net
216
85
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,160)
(4,036)
Cash flows from financing activities
2,524
(9,092)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
－
2,312
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(2,770)
(2,649)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
－
20,000
Redemption of bonds
－
(10,000)
Repayments of lease obligations
(669)
(732)
Dividends paid
(1,272)
(1,051)
Purchase of treasury shares
(1,078)
(0)
Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
－
(139)
that do not result in change in scope of consolidation
(54)
(51)
Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,320)
(1,403)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(320)
(120)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(184)
2,027
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,935
15,784
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
12,751
17,811
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Topcon Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:02 UTC
All news about TOPCON CORPORATION
Sales 2021
124 B
1 189 M
1 189 M
Net income 2021
220 M
2,11 M
2,11 M
Net Debt 2021
28 144 M
270 M
270 M
P/E ratio 2021
490x
Yield 2021
0,48%
Capitalization
109 B
1 044 M
1 047 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,11x
EV / Sales 2022
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
4 939
Free-Float
94,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
960,00 JPY
Last Close Price
1 039,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
20,3%
Spread / Average Target
-7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.