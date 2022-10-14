Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Topcon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
1582.00 JPY   +3.67%
Topcon : Two-page spread view for viewing(27 pages)

10/14/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Topcon Report 2022

A d i g i t a l t r a n s f o r m a t i o n

w i t h a h u m a n t o u c h

TOPCON CORPORATION

75-1,Hasunuma-cho,Itabashi-ku, Tokyo 174-8580, Japan

Corporate Communication Div.

TEL: +81-3-3558-2532 FAX: +81-3-3558-0705

URL: https://global.topcon.com

Societal ChallengesTopcon Should Face

Topcon is committed to sustainably increasing its corporate value,

based on the Corporate Identity stated in the TOPCON WAY: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal Challenges

in Healthcare, Agriculture and Infrastructure

Enriching the lives of people around the world

with cutting-edge DX solutions

Shortage of Skilled

Engineers Resulting from

Globally Rising

Infrastructure Demands

Necessity of resilient infrastructure

in the wake of climate change

Increasing Demand for Infrastructure

(Trillion Dollars)

8069.4

70

60

Developed

50

countries

40 29.8

30

Emerging

20

countries

10

0

2000-2015

2017-2035

Sources: GWI, HIS Global Insight, ITF, Nation Statics, McKinsey Global Institute analysis

  1. d i g i t a l t r a n s f o r m a t i o n w i t h a h u m a n t o u c h

Global Population and Farmland Area per Capita

(m2)

(Billion people)

2,800

100

2,600

Global population

90

2,400

80

2,200

70

2,000

Farmland area

60

per capita

1,800 1996

2015

2030

50

Source:

Topcon' s estimates based on documents by the Food and

Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

Increase in Eye Disease

Resulting from Global

Population Aging

Global shortage of ophthalmologists

Food Shortages

Resulting from Global

Population Growth

Stable securing of crops in

unstable climate

Globally Aging Society

(Billion people)

(%)

100

50

80

40

60

30

40

20

20

10

0

1950

1970

1990

2010

2030

2050

0

Global population (left axis)

Aged 15 and younger (right axis)

Aged 65 and older (right axis)

Source: United Nations 2019 Report

Topcon celebrated its 90th anniversary since its foundation on September 1, 2022.

By combining the precision optical technology Topcon has developed since its founding with cutting-edge technology acquired through M&As with overseas technology venture companies, Topcon will create potential markets with DX solutions rather than rely on its experience and intuition to solve societal challenges in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure and create a sustainable society.

Topcon was selected as one of the "Digital Transformation Stocks (DX Stocks) 2022" for three consecutive years, as jointly selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

01 TOPCON REPORT 2022

TOPCON REPORT 2022 02

Introduction

Philosophy System

Under current business situation such that it is always required to demonstrate its all-round ability, it redefined and clarified its common values transcending nationalities and individual companies in order to exert its strengths such as global scale and diversity, and to build a self-supporting organizational culture. Every employee conductsTOPCON WAY, andTopcon group will step in brandnew direction for centennial through which it does not only conduct its strategies to strengthen the profitability by foreseeing changes of business environment, but also enhance its capability with the mindset of

TOPCON WAY.

Corporate Identity

Topcon contributes to enrich

human life by solving the societal

challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Management Policy

Topcon focuses on leading-edge

technology to provide new value through

innovation and manufacturing.

Topcon respects diversity and

acts as a global company.

Topcon places the utmost priority on compliance and continues to be a trustworthy partner to all stakeholders.

Toble of Contents

01

Introduction

IntroductionnitI

Societal Challenges Topcon Should Face

01

Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal

02

Challenges in Healthcare, Agriculture and

Infrastructure

03

Topcon's

Philosophy System

Toble of Contents

04

Topcon's Overview

05

Value

07

Value Creation of TOPCON

Creation

Value Creation Process

07

Message

Societal Value Topcon Provides

09

11

Message from the CEO

CEO the from

A Venture Company with 90 Years of Tradition

-The History and Future of Creating New Markets-

ManufacturingTopcon's

15

Topcon's Manufacturing Craftsmanship

Craftsmanship

90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 1

15

90 Years of History and Venture Spirit 2

17

Highly Globalized

19

byStrategies

Advanced Technology

21

23

Strategies by Business

Editorial Policy

Business

As stated in our Corporate Identity,

Topcon contributes to enrich human life

POSITIONING COMPANY

24

by solving the societal challenges

SMART INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS

25

within healthcare, agriculture and

infrastructure. Based on this identity,

EYE CARE BUSINESS

26

Topcon strives to contribute to the

development of society and

Sustainability

27

Sustainability

27

conservation of the global environment,

public regarding our initiatives to

through its unique products and

Sustainability

services. In FY2016, we began

publishing the Integrated Report,

"Topcon Report" in order to inform the

Environmental Initiatives

29

continuously increase Topcon's

corporate value over the long term. The

Societal Initiatives

32

Topcon Report centers on information

that has a significant impact on our

corporate value. It uses as references

35

Governance

the disclosure framework of the

Governance

Council (IIRC), as

International Integrated Reporting

Corporate Governance Initiatives

35

well as the

Guidance for

Compliance/Risk Management

39

Collaborative

Value Creation

Interview with an Outside Director

43

of the Ministry

Management Structure

45

of Economy,

Trade and

Industry.

03 TOPCON REPORT 2022

47

Information

47

Financial Highlights

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results

49

Topcon Group List

51

Corporate Profile and Stock Information

52

Note on performance forecasts and

Information

presented in this report are based on

outlook statements

All plans, strategies, future

performance forecasts, and outlooks

information currently available to the

Company. Our actual performance may

deviate from these statements if

conditions change in the future.

TOPCON REPORT 2022 04

10.9%
9.2%

Introduction

Topcon's Overview

Main Products and Solutions

Topcon's proprietary technlogies which realize to enhance the automation of construction process

IT Construction

3D Measurement Equipment

Real-time Construction Management System

Topcon's proprietary technlogies which realize to enhance the automation of farm operations

Auto Steering System for Agricultural Machines

Laser-type Crop Sensor

Agriculture Management System

Topcon's proprietary technlogies which realize to create a system for eye screening

Fully Automatic Screening Equipment

Tele-optometry System

Data Management System

05 TOPCON REPORT 2022

At a Glance

Net Sales

¥176.4billion

FY2021

¥137.2billion

FY2020

Net Sales

(Million yen) 200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Despite the impact of supply chain disruptions, net sales in FY2021 reached a record high as a result of capturing the strong demand.

Gross Profit

FY2021 51.1%

FY2020 49.5%

Net Income Ratio

FY2021 6.1%

FY20201.7%

Ratio of R&D Expenditure to Net Sales

FY2021

FY2020

IntroductionnitI

Operating Income

ROE

¥15.9billion

14.0%

Topcon's

FY2021

FY2021

Value

¥ 6.6billion

3.6%

Creation

FY2020

FY2020

Operating Income

ROE

(Million yen)

(%)

Message

20,000

15

15,000

12

from

9

the

10,000

CEO

6

5,000

3

Topcon's

0

0

Manufacturing

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Operating income for FY2021 was ¥15.9 billion, 99%

ROE for FY2021 was 14%, achieving the range (13-

Craftsmanship

of the record high, despite the impact of higher

15%) set forth in the Third Mid-term Business Plan.

component and logistics costs.

Strategies

Operating Income Ratio

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

by

9.0%

¥10.6billion

Business

FY2021

FY2021

4.8%

¥ 2.4billion

FY2020

FY2020

Sustainability

Capital Expenditure

Depreciation

¥ 5.3billion

¥ 7.8billion

FY2021

FY2021

Governance

¥ 4.2billion

¥ 7.4billion

FY2020

FY2020

Overseas Sales Ratio

Number of

Group Employees

80.7%

5,248

Information

FY2021

FY2021

77.3%

4,955

FY2020

FY2020

TOPCON REPORT 2022 06

Topcon's Value Creation

Value Creation Process

Topcon is committed to leveraging its management resources/strengths to realize its Corporate Identity, described as: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. Topcon will also contribute to the creation of a sustainable society with a focus on ESG initiatives.

Introduction

Changes in the External Environment and Societal Challenges

Inputs

(Management Resources)

Business

Outputs

(Business Activities and Strategies)

(Products andTechnologies)

Outcomes

Topcon's

(Three Values Created)

Value

Increase in eye

disease resulting

from global population

aging

Global shortage of ophthalmologists

Food shortages

resulting

from global

population growth

Stable securing

of crops

pp.47-50

Financial capital

Sound financial base

pp.19-20

Manufactured capital

15 production bases in 8 countries

pp.19-22

Intellectual capital

27 development bases in

11 countries

pp.32-33

Human capital

Securing and training diverse human resources to support value creation

pp.19-20

Management Vision

pp.9-14

Expand our businesses and solve the societal challenges within the growing market of healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure

Business Segments

pp.23-26

Positioning Company

Surveying

Construction/Building

Civil Engineering Agriculture

Smart Infrastructure Business

Surveying

Construction/Building

Civil Engineering Agriculture

Eye Care Business

Examination/Diagnosis/ Treatment for ophthalmology

Screening (Preventive/ Prognostic)

Phoropter for Optical Stores

Creating a system for eye disease screening

Automation of farm operations

Social value

Creationtir

Early detection and treatment

Message

of eye diseases

Healthy and comfortable daily life for more

people

the from

Improved agriculture

productivity and quality

CEO

A rich and abundant diet that everyone can enjoy

Improved construction work

Topcon's

productivity and solutions to

Manufacturing

a skilled worker shortage

Providing the world with a social

Craftsmanship

infrastructure that enables people to live with

peace of mind

Environmental value

by Strategies

Reducing environmental impact

through products

Mitigation and adaptation of

Business

climate change

Human capital value

A workplace culture that allows

in unstable climate

Shortage of skilled engineers resulting from globally rising infrastructure demands

Necessity of resilient

infrastructure

in the wake

of climate change

07 TOPCON REPORT 2022

Social and

Relationship capital

63 sales bases in 29 countries

pp.29-31

Natural capital

CO and water emissions

Contributing to a reduction in environmental impact through our core businesses

Automation of construction process

Source of Manufacturing

pp.15-22

90 years of history

Highly globalized

Advanced

and venture spirit

technology

Foundation Supporting Value Creation

pp.27-46

E

S

G

Environment

Society

Governance

pp.29-31

pp.32-34

pp.35-46

Venture spirit of 90 years since foundation

Corporate Identity

employees to maximize their

Sustainability

potential

A work environment where all

individuals are respected

Governance

Information

TOPCON REPORT 2022 08

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

