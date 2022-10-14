Topcon : Two-page spread view for viewing(27 pages)

Topcon is committed to sustainably increasing its corporate value,
based on the Corporate Identity stated in the TOPCON WAY: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.
Topcon's Commitment to Addressing Societal Challenges
in Healthcare, Agriculture and Infrastructure
Enriching the lives of people around the world
with cutting-edge DX solutions
Shortage of Skilled
Engineers Resulting from
Globally Rising
Infrastructure Demands
Necessity of resilient infrastructure
in the wake of climate change
Increasing Demand for Infrastructure
(Trillion Dollars)
8069.4
70
60
Developed
50
countries
40 29.8
30
Emerging
20
countries
10
0
2000-2015
2017-2035
Sources: GWI, HIS Global Insight, ITF, Nation Statics, McKinsey Global Institute analysis
d i g i t a l t r a n s f o r m a t i o n w i t h a h u m a n t o u c h
Global Population and Farmland Area per Capita
(m2)
(Billion people)
2,800
100
2,600
Global population
90
2,400
80
2,200
70
2,000
Farmland area
60
per capita
1,800 1996
2015
2030
50
Source:
Topcon' s estimates based on documents by the Food and
Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)
Increase in Eye Disease
Resulting from Global
Population Aging
Global shortage of ophthalmologists
Food Shortages
Resulting from Global
Population Growth
Stable securing of crops in
unstable climate
Globally Aging Society
(Billion people)
(%)
100
50
80
40
60
30
40
20
20
10
0
1950
1970
1990
2010
2030
2050
0
Global population (left axis)
Aged 15 and younger (right axis)
Aged 65 and older (right axis)
Source: United Nations 2019 Report
Topcon celebrated its 90th anniversary since its foundation on September 1, 2022.
By combining the precision optical technology Topcon has developed since its founding with cutting-edge technology acquired through M&As with overseas technology venture companies, Topcon will create potential markets with DX solutions rather than rely on its experience and intuition to solve societal challenges in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure and create a sustainable society.
Topcon was selected as one of the "Digital Transformation Stocks (DX Stocks) 2022" for three consecutive years, as jointly selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
01 TOPCON REPORT 2022
TOPCON REPORT 2022 02
Introduction
Philosophy System
Under current business situation such that it is always required to demonstrate its all-round ability, it redefined and clarified its common values transcending nationalities and individual companies in order to exert its strengths such as global scale and diversity, and to build a self-supporting organizational culture. Every employee conductsTOPCON WAY, andTopcon group will step in brandnew direction for centennial through which it does not only conduct its strategies to strengthen the profitability by foreseeing changes of business environment, but also enhance its capability with the mindset of
TOPCON WAY.
Corporate Identity
Topcon contributes to enrich
human life by solving the societal
challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.
Management Policy
Topcon focuses on leading-edge
technology to provide new value through
innovation and manufacturing.
Topcon respects diversity and
acts as a global company.
Topcon places the utmost priority on compliance and continues to be a trustworthy partner to all stakeholders.
10.9%
9.2%
Introduction
Topcon's Overview
Main Products and Solutions
Topcon's proprietary technlogies which realize to enhance the automation of construction process
IT Construction
3D Measurement Equipment
Real-time Construction Management System
Topcon's proprietary technlogies which realize to enhance the automation of farm operations
Auto Steering System for Agricultural Machines
Laser-type Crop Sensor
Agriculture Management System
Topcon's proprietary technlogies which realize to create a system for eye screening
Fully Automatic Screening Equipment
Tele-optometry System
Data Management System
05 TOPCON REPORT 2022
At a Glance
Net Sales
¥176.4billion
FY2021
¥137.2billion
FY2020
Net Sales
(Million yen) 200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Despite the impact of supply chain disruptions, net sales in FY2021 reached a record high as a result of capturing the strong demand.
Gross Profit
FY2021 51.1%
FY2020 49.5%
Net Income Ratio
FY2021 6.1%
FY20201.7%
Ratio of R&D Expenditure to Net Sales
FY2021
FY2020
IntroductionnitI
Operating Income
ROE
¥15.9billion
14.0%
Topcon's
FY2021
FY2021
Value
¥ 6.6billion
3.6%
Creation
FY2020
FY2020
Operating Income
ROE
(Million yen)
(%)
Message
20,000
15
15,000
12
from
9
the
10,000
CEO
6
5,000
3
Topcon's
0
0
Manufacturing
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Operating income for FY2021 was ¥15.9 billion, 99%
ROE for FY2021 was 14%, achieving the range (13-
Craftsmanship
of the record high, despite the impact of higher
15%) set forth in the Third Mid-term Business Plan.
component and logistics costs.
Strategies
Operating Income Ratio
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
by
9.0%
¥10.6billion
Business
FY2021
FY2021
4.8%
¥ 2.4billion
FY2020
FY2020
Sustainability
Capital Expenditure
Depreciation
¥ 5.3billion
¥ 7.8billion
FY2021
FY2021
Governance
¥ 4.2billion
¥ 7.4billion
FY2020
FY2020
Overseas Sales Ratio
Number of
Group Employees
80.7%
5,248
Information
FY2021
FY2021
77.3%
4,955
FY2020
FY2020
TOPCON REPORT 2022 06
Topcon's Value Creation
Value Creation Process
Topcon is committed to leveraging its management resources/strengths to realize its Corporate Identity, described as: Topcon contributes to enrich human life by solving the societal challenges within healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. Topcon will also contribute to the creation of a sustainable society with a focus on ESG initiatives.
Introduction
Changes in the External Environment and Societal Challenges
Inputs
(Management Resources)
Business
Outputs
(Business Activities and Strategies)
(Products andTechnologies)
Outcomes
Topcon's
(Three Values Created)
Value
Increase in eye
disease resulting
from global population
aging
Global shortage of ophthalmologists
Food shortages
resulting
from global
population growth
Stable securing
of crops
pp.47-50
Financial capital
Sound financial base
pp.19-20
Manufactured capital
15 production bases in 8 countries
pp.19-22
Intellectual capital
27 development bases in
11 countries
pp.32-33
Human capital
Securing and training diverse human resources to support value creation
pp.19-20
Management Vision
pp.9-14
Expand our businesses and solve the societal challenges within the growing market of healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure
Business Segments
pp.23-26
Positioning Company
Surveying
Construction/Building
Civil Engineering Agriculture
Smart Infrastructure Business
Surveying
Construction/Building
Civil Engineering Agriculture
Eye Care Business
Examination/Diagnosis/ Treatment for ophthalmology
Screening (Preventive/ Prognostic)
Phoropter for Optical Stores
Creating a system for eye disease screening
Automation of farm operations
Social value
Creationtir
Early detection and treatment
Message
of eye diseases
Healthy and comfortable daily life for more
people
the from
Improved agriculture
productivity and quality
CEO
A rich and abundant diet that everyone can enjoy
Improved construction work
Topcon's
productivity and solutions to
Manufacturing
a skilled worker shortage
Providing the world with a social
Craftsmanship
infrastructure that enables people to live with
peace of mind
Environmental value
by Strategies
Reducing environmental impact
through products
Mitigation and adaptation of
Business
climate change
Human capital value
A workplace culture that allows
in unstable climate
Shortage of skilled engineers resulting from globally rising infrastructure demands
Necessity of resilient
infrastructure
in the wake
of climate change
07 TOPCON REPORT 2022
Social and
Relationship capital
63 sales bases in 29 countries
pp.29-31
Natural capital
CO₂ and water emissions
Contributing to a reduction in environmental impact through our core businesses
Automation of construction process
Source of Manufacturing
pp.15-22
90 years of history
Highly globalized
Advanced
and venture spirit
technology
Foundation Supporting Value Creation
pp.27-46
E
S
G
Environment
Society
Governance
pp.29-31
pp.32-34
pp.35-46
Venture spirit of 90 years since foundation
Corporate Identity
employees to maximize their
Sustainability
potential
A work environment where all
individuals are respected
Governance
Information
TOPCON REPORT 2022 08
