Topcon : Latest Topcon Construction and Survey Software Available Now for Compatible, Comprehensive Connectivity

Topcon Positioning Group announces the newest release of its suite of software for construction and survey professionals. MAGNET 7 is designed to utilize the strength that cloud-based connectivity can play in streamlining workflows through GNSS receivers, total stations, and other positioning tools and instruments, and addresses common needs to increase productivity, efficiency, and profitability levels across the job site spectrum. The software is also designed to improve accuracy while efficiently managing data and collaboration — in real-time — with the project team.

The new release is particularly timely. On a global scale, COVID-19-related demands placed on construction and survey professionals underscore a real need for comprehensive, integrated, software solutions to meet those challenges head on, according to Alok Srivastava, senior director, product management.

“The push to ramp up production levels and increase efficiency, while operating profitably, has never been greater,” he said. “Our suite, made up of field software, cloud services, tightly integrated office software and third-party integrations, is a key component of our digital ecosystem, all designed to enhance productivity in the field while helping the office efficiently manage the project dataset. It does so by tapping the power of integrated solutions to provide end-to-end workflows, superior data exchange and a far better level of collaboration.

“We’ve long recognized that many of the basic needs and challenges of today’s survey and construction disciplines are similar. With that in mind, this solution provides compatible, comprehensive, connected answers to many of those shared issues.”

Enhancements in the field version of the software were made to improve 3D model support, reporting, and interactivity in working directly on a visual map. Additionally, there are improvements in data handling for large and complex 3D projects.

Productivity-driven features within the upgraded office solution include an ability to connect to the newest version of the Sitelink3D job site monitoring and management system. Among other benefits, this will enable office personnel to send machine models via the web portal directly to machines on site. This new connection also allows access to the Haul Truck app, which dramatically improves efficiency in the mass-haul environment by sending real-time data — including haul volumes and truck locations — directly to the master schedule.

Additional benefits in the office include a new capability for calculating International Roughness Index (IRI), a valuable “key-performance indicator” for resurfacing projects. For added efficiency, IRI data exports directly to ProVAL formats, commonly used in the paving industry, to report and validate road surface smoothness against guidelines set by government transportation departments. Enhanced terrain modeling capabilities for surveyors and an overall increase in file-type capability for all users are also valued additions to the solution.

“The need for digital connectivity, both on site and between the office and the job site, has never been greater,” said Srivastava. “With the continued push toward digitization in all facets of their jobs, today’s construction and survey professionals regularly risk loss of efficiency — and the financial costs associated with it — due to issues of incompatibility between equipment and systems. This upgrade of the MAGNET suite of productivity solutions takes connected field and office management to a new level, making the long sought-after ‘end-to-end workflow’ a reality while helping projects stay on schedule and under budget.”

