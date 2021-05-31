Topcon : Presentation with Script for FY2020 Financial Results reposted (Q&A posted on pgs. 37-39)

TOPCON CORPORATION
FY2020 Financial Results
May 11, 2021
Event Overview
[Company]
TOPCON CORPORATION
[Event Type]
Presentation of Financial Results
[Event Name]
FY2020 Financial Results
[Reported Period]
FY2020
[Date]
May 11, 2021
[Time]
3:30 - 4:45 PM
(Total time: 75 minutes; Presentation: 45 minutes; Q&A: 30 minutes)
[Event Format]
Online (streamed)
[Number of Speakers]
3
Satoshi Hirano
Representative Director, President & CEO
Haruhiko Akiyama
Director, Managing Executive Officer,
General Manager of Accounting & Finance Div.,
General Manager of Custom
Products Business Promotion Div.
Takaaki Hirayama
Executive Officer, General Manager of
Corporate Communication Div.
Hirano:
Hello everyone. Thank you very much for taking time to attend today's presentation.
Today, I will report financial results for the FY2020 followed by full year plan for FY2021, topics, and then the summary.
This is an overview of our results for FY2020. I remember that I was afraid of the uncertain future when we were facing unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak a year ago and announced our financial results for the FY2019. However, as have been sharing in the past quarterly report, the situation has improved considerably day by day, since then we see definite signs of recovery.
We have been able to maintain such strong performance for the rest of FY2020, and posted increase in operating income YoY despite pandemic. We marked 6.6 billion yen operating income which surpassed previous year's of 5.4 billion yen, also beat the published plan of 4.0 billion yen. I am confident to say that we proved our strength as an Essential Business. In terms of the sales, it was almost flat with 99% YoY.
As the graph on the right shows, sales in Q1 dropped significantly. The sales were the bottom in April, approximately 60% YoY. Then, the sales started to improve gradually, and we marked sales 75% in Q1 followed by 92%, 111%, and 116% YoY respectively from 2nd to 4th quarter. Similarly, the operating income also accelerated the pace of recovery.
Here is another overview in terms of balance sheet. We were able to improve our financial base despite COVID-19 pandemic. We generated 19.4 billion yen of operating cash flow, an improvement of 11.5 billion yen over FY2019.
The biggest contribution came from inventory reduction. When we first faced the unprecedented COVID-19, we were deeply concerned about financial embarrassments, however it turned out to be unnecessary anxiety. We are pleased to report that we finally generated record high cash flow.
