    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
Topcon : Presentation with Script for FY2020 Financial Results reposted (Q&A posted on pgs. 37-39)

05/31/2021 | 05:40am EDT
TOPCON CORPORATION

FY2020 Financial Results

May 11, 2021

Event Overview

[Company]

TOPCON CORPORATION

[Event Type]

Presentation of Financial Results

[Event Name]

FY2020 Financial Results

[Reported Period]

FY2020

[Date]

May 11, 2021

[Time]

3:30 - 4:45 PM

(Total time: 75 minutes; Presentation: 45 minutes; Q&A: 30 minutes)

[Event Format]

Online (streamed)

[Number of Speakers]

3

Satoshi Hirano

Representative Director, President & CEO

Haruhiko Akiyama

Director, Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Accounting & Finance Div.,

General Manager of Custom

Products Business Promotion Div.

Takaaki Hirayama

Executive Officer, General Manager of

Corporate Communication Div.

Hirano:

Hello everyone. Thank you very much for taking time to attend today's presentation.

Today, I will report financial results for the FY2020 followed by full year plan for FY2021, topics, and then the summary.

This is an overview of our results for FY2020. I remember that I was afraid of the uncertain future when we were facing unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak a year ago and announced our financial results for the FY2019. However, as have been sharing in the past quarterly report, the situation has improved considerably day by day, since then we see definite signs of recovery.

We have been able to maintain such strong performance for the rest of FY2020, and posted increase in operating income YoY despite pandemic. We marked 6.6 billion yen operating income which surpassed previous year's of 5.4 billion yen, also beat the published plan of 4.0 billion yen. I am confident to say that we proved our strength as an Essential Business. In terms of the sales, it was almost flat with 99% YoY.

As the graph on the right shows, sales in Q1 dropped significantly. The sales were the bottom in April, approximately 60% YoY. Then, the sales started to improve gradually, and we marked sales 75% in Q1 followed by 92%, 111%, and 116% YoY respectively from 2nd to 4th quarter. Similarly, the operating income also accelerated the pace of recovery.

Here is another overview in terms of balance sheet. We were able to improve our financial base despite COVID-19 pandemic. We generated 19.4 billion yen of operating cash flow, an improvement of 11.5 billion yen over FY2019.

The biggest contribution came from inventory reduction. When we first faced the unprecedented COVID-19, we were deeply concerned about financial embarrassments, however it turned out to be unnecessary anxiety. We are pleased to report that we finally generated record high cash flow.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 131 B 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net income 2021 1 100 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net Debt 2021 28 579 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 168x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 185 B 1 682 M 1 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 939
Free-Float 96,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 680,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 758,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satoshi Hirano President, CEO & Representative Director
Haruhiko Akiyama Director Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Takayuki Yamazaki Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kazuyuki Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION37.13%1 682
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.79%26 230
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.6.46%5 004
CHROMA ATE INC.14.29%2 909
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.19.49%2 753
ANRITSU CORPORATION-9.59%2 605