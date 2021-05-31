Topcon : Q&A for FY2020 Financial Results posted

Financial targets for Mid-Term Business Plan：Upon your explanation on Mid-Term Business Plan that only the timeline is extended for a year while the vision stays the same, is it correct to understand that the original financial target of operating income of 20.0 billion yen is now targeted in FY2022?

We have had a careful consideration on the extension of the timeline. We acknowledge that the financial target of Mid-Term Business Plan is a very high compared to financial targets for FY2021 with sales of 150.0 billion yen and operating income of 10.0 billion yen. FY2020 results which prove our strength as an essential business give us some confidence. On the other hand, COVID-19 impacts are yet to cease completely. By thorough consideration of these points, we decided to keep the financial targets unchanged for the final year of Mid-Term Business Plan at this point and will closely examine the progress of FY2021 targets.

FY2021 operating income YoY breakdown (fixed cost)：I think it's been a while hearing the investment plan for Smart Infrastructure Business who generates relatively high stable OP margin. Could you explain the breakdown of increase in fixed cost of 4.5 billion yen by businesses?

A breakdown of the increase of 4.5 billion yen in FY2021 is as follows;

- Breakdown by business segments: Positioning Company accounts for approximately half of 4.5 billion yen, and the remaining half for Smart Infrastructure and Eye Care Businesses, respectively.

- Breakdown by elements: Approximately half is attributable to the strengthening of sales capability and driving new businesses, and R&D investments. Another half is for the expense which we suppressed due to COVID-19 in FY2020 such as travels and exhibitions related expenses.

Results and forecast of expense：SG&A expenses in Q4 were almost the same as the previous year and the ratio to sales was also low at 39%. Could you explain how it may change in FY2021 onward? Can we expect that you have created a robust structure that would enable to secure sales and profits under new sales model with/post COVID-19?

In FY2020, COVID-19 outbreak made us not to spend appropriate SG&A expenses such as business travels, that was significantly different from normal year. I don't think we'll be able to keep this expense level in FY2021. However, I also think some businesses can be operated with less expense than it used to be. Meanwhile, we also plan to increase other costs associated with strategic investments to accelerate business growth in FY2021.

Breakdown of profits into 1H and 2H：Given the momentum in 2H of FY2020, we can expect strong performance to continue in 1H of FY2021. What is the outlook on the breakdown of profit in 1H and 2H?

We don't disclose the specific breakdown of profits into 1H and 2H this time, but sales and profits in 2H tend to exceed those in 1H under normal circumstances, and this trend is most likely to happen in FY2021.