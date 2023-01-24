Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Topdanmark A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOP   DK0060477503

TOPDANMARK A/S

(TOP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  15:59:59 23/01/2023 GMT
369.60 DKK   +0.49%
07:37aTopdanmark A/s : 2022 præsentation vist på investormøder (10 MB)
PU
07:17aTopdanmark A/s : 2022 årsregnskabsmeddelelse Topdanmark A/S (1 MB)
PU
01/16Ondo InsurTech wins new LeakBot contract with Danish insurer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Topdanmark A/S : 2022 årsregnskabsmeddelelse Topdanmark A/S (1 MB)

01/24/2023 | 07:17am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Results 2022

24 January 2023, Announcement No. 02/2023

Topdanmark A/S • Borupvang 4 DK-2750 Ballerup • Tel +45 44 68 33 11 CVR no. 78040017 • topdanmark@topdanmark.dk • www.topdanmark.com

Contents

2 / 33

Announcement No. 02/2023 from Topdanmark A/S

Management's review

5 Letter to our shareholders

  1. Highlights
  2. Financial highlights
  3. Results for 2022
  1. Results for Q4 2022
  2. Non-lifeinsurance in 2022
  3. Non-lifeinsurance in Q4 2022
  1. Discontinued operations
  2. Investment activities
  3. Solvency calculation and capital requirements
  4. Parent company etc.

16 Taxation

  1. Efficiency programme
  2. New IT systems
  1. Profit forecast model for 2023
  2. Distribution of dividend for 2022
  1. Annual General Meeting
  1. Financial calendar
  2. Disclaimer

Financial statements for 2022 - Group

21 Income statement

  1. Statement of comprehensive income
  2. Assets
  3. Shareholders' equity and liabilities
  4. Cash flow statement
  5. Statement of changes in equity
  6. Segment information
  7. Notes to the financial statements

Financial statements for 2022 - Parent company

31 Income statement

  1. Statement of comprehensive income
  2. Balance sheet

3 / 33

Announcement No.02/2023 from Topdanmark A/S

Management's review

4 / 33

Announcement No. 02/2023 from Topdanmark A/S

Creating a focused non- life company while delivering strong results

A letter to our shareholders from the Chairman of the Board and the Group CEO

2022 was an eventful year for Topdanmark. In March, we announced the sale of our life insurance company to Nordea, and on 1 December 2022 we formally completed the sale. In addition to being a good opportunity for the life insurance company to grow further, we firmly believe that this is a positive development for Topdanmark and our shareholders, as we are now focusing our operations entirely on non-life insurance and on creating efficient and highly profitable operations with very low volatility and low capital requirement. As such, this only further strengthens the capital repatriation case that Topdanmark has embodied for decades.

At the same time, 2022 was a very turbulent year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought hardship to millions of innocent people, who all have our deepest sympathy. In addition, rising inflation, weak financial markets, and sharply increasing interest rates affected individuals and companies alike all over the world.

Seen in the light of these severe events, we are very pleased with the financial developments of Topdanmark. Including the DKK 947m net gain from the sale of the life insurance company, we reported a net profit of DKK 2,049m or DKK 1,930m

before run-off, significantly higher than our original expectation at the beginning of 2022 of DKK 1,200-1,450m before run-off and before the announced sale of life. As a result, the Board of Directors will propose a record-high total dividend payment of DKK 53.5 per share for 2022. The combined ratio was 83.3 before run-off, which outperformed our original expectation of 85.5-88 before run-off by a clear margin, helped along by the sale of the life activities as well as strong

business momentum with underlying profitability improvements, strong results from our efficiency programme, and premium growth.

At Topdanmark, we continue to firmly believe that long-term shareholder value is created through committed and motivated employees, who ensure first-class customer experiences, which in turn create satisfaction and loyalty to the benefit of our shareholders. To that end, we are very pleased that we once again can report a historically high employee satisfaction level of 81 compared with 80 in 2021. Likewise, we continue to see a stable, high transactional net promoter score (tNPS) in non-life. In addition, we continued to further reshape and improve our products and services throughout 2022 to adapt to changing customer demands, e.g. our updated cyber insurance product for small- and medium-sized companies.

In response to the macroeconomic uncertainty, we have proactively reached out to thousands of customers to learn how, as an insurance company, we can help them in the best possible way. Among other things, Topdanmark has carried out service checks for our commercial and agricultural customers to ensure correct coverage, including mitigating the risk of under-insurance given the high inflation, as well as offered them the possibility of monthly payments to support liquidity. We have also contacted private customers to offer them an insurance check, and eight out of ten customers accepted the offer. The private customers also get the possibility of dividing payments into smaller monthly amounts, which about half have opted to do.

5 / 33

Announcement No.02/2023 from Topdanmark A/S

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topdanmark A/S published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOPDANMARK A/S
07:37aTopdanmark A/s : 2022 præsentation vist på investormøder (10 MB)
PU
07:17aTopdanmark A/s : 2022 årsregnskabsmeddelelse Topdanmark A/S (1 MB)
PU
01/16Ondo InsurTech wins new LeakBot contract with Danish insurer
AN
01/16Ondo InsurTech Teams Up With Topdanmark to Expand LeakBot Service in Denmark
MT
01/02Trading in Topdanmark's shares by insiders
AQ
01/02Issue of options
AQ
2022Topdanmark A/s : 2022 Annual Results Topdanmark A/S (1 MB)
PU
2022Topdanmark Forsikring A/S – Redemption of subordinated notes of DKK 800m (Tier 2 ..
AQ
2022The divestment of Topdanmark Liv Holding A/S is completed
AQ
2022Topdanmark A/s : Q1-Q3 2022 præsentation vist på investormøder (29 MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 060 M 1 470 M 1 188 M
Net income 2022 2 111 M 308 M 249 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 32 603 M 4 762 M 3 849 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 417
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart TOPDANMARK A/S
Duration : Period :
Topdanmark A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPDANMARK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 369,60 DKK
Average target price 371,13 DKK
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Hermann Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Lars Kufall Beck Chief Financial Officer
Ricard Wennerklint Chairman
Rasmus Strømsted Director-Technology & IT Architecture
Brian Rothemejer Jacobsen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPDANMARK A/S1.15%4 762
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-0.22%46 414
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.60%43 432
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.55%42 145
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-7.34%33 324
SAMPO OYJ0.59%27 290