Topdanmark A/S : 2022 årsregnskabsmeddelelse Topdanmark A/S (1 MB)

2022 was an eventful year for Topdanmark. In March, we announced the sale of our life insurance company to Nordea, and on 1 December 2022 we formally completed the sale. In addition to being a good opportunity for the life insurance company to grow further, we firmly believe that this is a positive development for Topdanmark and our shareholders, as we are now focusing our operations entirely on non-life insurance and on creating efficient and highly profitable operations with very low volatility and low capital requirement. As such, this only further strengthens the capital repatriation case that Topdanmark has embodied for decades.

At the same time, 2022 was a very turbulent year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought hardship to millions of innocent people, who all have our deepest sympathy. In addition, rising inflation, weak financial markets, and sharply increasing interest rates affected individuals and companies alike all over the world.

Seen in the light of these severe events, we are very pleased with the financial developments of Topdanmark. Including the DKK 947m net gain from the sale of the life insurance company, we reported a net profit of DKK 2,049m or DKK 1,930m

before run-off, significantly higher than our original expectation at the beginning of 2022 of DKK 1,200-1,450m before run-off and before the announced sale of life. As a result, the Board of Directors will propose a record-high total dividend payment of DKK 53.5 per share for 2022. The combined ratio was 83.3 before run-off, which outperformed our original expectation of 85.5-88 before run-off by a clear margin, helped along by the sale of the life activities as well as strong