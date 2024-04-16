Interim report for Q1 2024

16 April 2024, Announcement no. 05/2024

Topdanmark A/S

Borupvang 4, DK-2750 Ballerup

CVR no. 78040017

Contents

  • Management's reviewHighlights

Financial highlights Results for Q1 2024

Insurance service result for Q1 2024 Investment result

Parent company etc. Taxation Efficiency programme

Solvency calculation and capital requirements

Profit forecast model for 2024 Financial calendar Disclaimer

Financial Statements for

Q1 2024 - Group

Income statement

Statement of comprehensive income

Assets

Shareholders' equity and liabilities

Cash flow statement

Statement of changes in equity

Segment information

Notes to the financial statements

Financial Statements for Q1 2024 - Parent company

Income statement

Statement of comprehensive income Balance sheet

Statement by Management

Management's review

Management's review

Highlights

Q1 2024

Profit after tax of

DKK 377m

(Q1 2023: DKK 373m)

  • Operating EPS was DKK 4.4 (Q1 2023: DKK 4.2)
  • Combined ratio: 84.8 (Q1 2023: 83.6)
  • Combined ratio excluding run-off profits: 88.4 (Q1 2023: 85.9)
  • Insurance revenue increased by 11.9% with an organic growth of 4.3%
  • Net investment result was DKK 159m (Q1 2023: DKK 106m).

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Profit forecast model for 2024

  • The expected organic insurance revenue growth is unchanged at above 4.5%.
  • The assumed combined ratio for 2024 is improved from 82-85 to 81.8-84.8 including run-off.
  • The profit forecast for 2024 has been improved from DKK 1,150-1,425m to DKK 1,250-1,525m after tax and including run-off.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place 23 April 2024 at 13:00 (CEST), and it will be held as a fully virtual AGM.

All relevant information pertaining to the annual general meeting can be found on our website.

Management's review

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Financial highlights

Q1

Q1

(DKKm)

2024

2023

Insurance revenue

2,797

2,500

Claims incurred

-1,802

-1,564

Expenses

-450

-418

Reinsurance result

-107

-91

Insurance service result

437

426

Net investment result

159

106

Other items

-35

-12

Profit on insurance

561

521

Special costs

-20

0

Parent company etc.

-28

-10

Profit before tax

514

511

Tax

-137

-138

Profit

377

373

Run-off profits, net of reinsurance

100

60

Investment assets

17,985

21,520

Reinsurance asset

590

548

Provisions for insurance contracts

15,949

15,062

Shareholders' equity

5,138

6,773

Total balance

24,566

24,917

Financial ratios

Return on shareholders' equity after tax (annualised)

30.5

22.7

Return on own funds (annualised)

50.3

35.0

EPS after tax (DKK)

4.2

4.2

Operational EPS after tax (DKK)

4.4

4.2

Dividend per share issued, proposed (DKK)

Net asset value per share, diluted (DKK)

57.7

76.3

Listed share price end of period

295.3

366.8

Number of shares end of period ('000)

88,869

88,642

Average number of shares ('000)

88,849

88,621

Insurance ratios

Gross claims ratio

64.6

62.7

Net reinsurance ratio

3.8

3.7

Claims ratio, net of reinsurance

68.4

66.4

Gross expense ratio

16.4

17.2

Combined ratio

84.8

83.6

Combined ratio excl. run-off profits

88.4

85.9

Full year 2023

10,168 -6,762-1,671-228

1,507

97 -106

1,498

-39-35

1,424

-372

1,051

204

15,414

587

13,939

4,722

21,826

20.6

36.0

11.9

12.3

11.5

52.9

322.4

88,751

88,686

66.7

2.2

68.9

16.7

85.6

87.6

Management's review

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Results for Q1 2024

The profit after tax for Q1 2024 was DKK 377m (Q1 2023: DKK 373m).

The insurance service result increased by DKK 11m to DKK 437m. The higher insurance service result is driven by tight cost control and a sound run-off result, partly offset by a significantly higher level of weather-related claims in Q1 2024 compared with the more normal level in Q1 2023. The underlying claims ratio was negatively affected by approx. 2,000 more claims within motor and personal accident than in Q1 2023. The claims were related to the harsh winter weather, and thus not captured in the weather-related claims definition.

The net investment result increased by DKK 53m to DKK 159m, significantly above expectations and supported by positive contributions from equities, running yields and lower provisions due to changes in the non- hedged capitalisation factor.

Other items included a DKK 15m one-off contribution to DFIM (Danish Motor Insurers' Bureau).

Insurance service result for Q1 2024

Insurance revenue

Insurance revenue increased by 11.9% to DKK 2,797m, corresponding to an organic growth of 4.3% when adjusting for the acquisition of Oona Health. Organic growth was supported by higher indexation, pricing initiatives, a stronger net customer inflow, and continued good traction in Oona Health.

The private segment accounted for a 22.4% reported growth (6.3% organic growth), and the SME segment accounted for a 2.2% increase.

Claims ratio

Underlying claims ratio

Q1

Q1

2024

2023

Claims ratio, net of reinsurance

68.4

66.4

Run-off

3.6

2.4

Weather-related claims

-4.9

-3.6

Large-scale claims

-0.2

-0.9

Discounting

2.4

2.5

Other

-0.3

0.0

Underlying (undiscounted)

claims ratio, net of reinsurance

69.0

66.8

Full year 2023

68.9

2.0 -5.1-1.8 2.7 0.1

66.8

The gross claims ratio increased to 64.6 (Q1 2023: 62.7). The claims ratio, net of reinsurance, increased to 68.4 from 66.4 in Q1 2023.

The quarter was marked by a high frequency of weather-related claims resulting from the heaviest snowstorm and the coldest January

in more than ten years as well as the storm Rolf in February. By comparison, weather-related claims in Q1 2023 were largely normal. As a result, weather-related claims amounted to DKK 137m, significantly above the Q1 2023 level (DKK 89m) and the normalised modelled level of DKK 90m.

Management's review

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Large-scale claims amounted to DKK 5m, somewhat below the level last year (DKK 23m) and the normalised modelled level of

DKK 27.5m.

The discounting effect was largely unchanged at 2.4pp.

The run-off profit, net of reinsurance, was DKK 100m (Q1 2023: DKK 60m), representing a 1.2pp positive effect on the claims ratio. The quarter was marked by extraordinarily high runoff gains related to the storm Pia experienced in December 2023 and a one-off gain from the estate after a former subsidiary of Topdanmark Forsikring A/S.

The underlying claims ratio rose by 2.2pp to

69.0. Our pricing and efficiency measures continue to yield results, but these were more than offset by approx. 2,000 more weather- driven claims within motor and personal accident insurance than in Q1 2023. Within motor, we saw more claims related to single accidents and rear-end collisions than in

Q1 2023, which typically are the more weather prone motor claim types. Similarly, we saw more slip and trip claims within personal accident than in Q1 2023, which is also related to the harsh winter weather. In combination, these weather-driven claims accounted for 1.8pp of the increase in the underlying claims ratio.

In addition, the acquisition of Oona Health added seasonally higher claims in Q1 2024, causing a minor headwind to the underlying

claims ratio. Please note that this relates to systematic timing of claims over the calendar year within the health insurance industry and has no incremental impact on our profit forecast model for 2024. This, in combination with the mentioned weather-driven claims within motor and personal accident insurance, explains the vast majority of the increase in underlying claims ratio.

It is important to note that although the underlying claims ratio is, among other things, adjusted for large-scale claims and weather- related claims, the underlying claims ratio will by nature continue to be impacted by the inherent volatility of an insurance portfolio.

Expense ratio

The expense ratio was 16.4, down from 17.2 in Q1 2023. The improvement was driven by tight cost control throughout the Group. Part of the improvement is driven by phasing and as such only leads to a smaller improvement in our overall cost guidance for the full year.

Combined ratio

The combined ratio was 84.8 (Q1 2023: 83.6). Excluding run-off, the combined ratio was 88.4 (Q1 2023: 85.9).

Management's review

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Segment reporting

Private

Private

Q1

Q1

(DKKm)

2024

2023

Insurance revenue

1,467

1,199

Claims incurred

-980

-768

Expenses

-242

-198

Net reinsurance

-26

-14

Insurance service result

219

218

Run-off profits, net of reinsurance

9

47

Gross claims ratio

66.8

64.0

Net reinsurance ratio

1.8

1.2

Claims ratio, net of reinsurance

68.6

65.2

Gross expense ratio

16.5

16.5

Combined ratio

85.1

81.8

Combined ratio excl. run-off profits

85.7

85.7

Full year 2023

4,926 -3,203-813-54

856

94

65.0

1.1

66.1

16.5

82.6

84.5

The private segment services individual households in Denmark. The private segment also includes Oona Health.

Insurance revenue increased by 22.4% to DKK 1,467m with the inclusion of Oona Health. Organic growth amounted to 6.3% and was positively impacted by higher indexation, pricing initiatives, a stronger net customer inflow, and continued good traction in Oona Health.

The insurance service result was DKK 219m, in line with the level in Q1 2023.

The claims ratio, net of reinsurance, rose by 3.4pp to 68.6. Weather-related claims amounted to DKK 68m (Q1 2023: DKK 48m). The quarter was marked by a harsh winter and

  • storm. Run-off was a profit of DKK 9m, DKK 38m below the level last year

corresponding to a 2.6pp deterioration of the claims ratio. The harsh winter weather also had an impact on the claims frequency within motor insurance, while the underlying claims frequency within motor was in line with expectations. Offsetting these impacts, we saw fewer fires in the quarter.

The expense ratio was unchanged at 16.5, mainly due to tight cost control.

The combined ratio was 85.1 (Q1 2023: 81.8). Excluding run-off, the combined ratio was 85.7 (Q1 2023: 85.7).

Management's review

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Segment reporting

SME

SME

Q1

Q1

(DKKm)

2024

2023

Insurance revenue

1,332

1,304

Claims incurred

-828

-803

Expenses

-217

-232

Net reinsurance

-81

-77

Insurance service result

206

192

Run-off profits, net of reinsurance

92

12

Gross claims ratio

62.2

61.5

Net reinsurance ratio

6.1

5.9

Claims ratio, net of reinsurance

68.2

67.5

Gross expense ratio

16.3

17.8

Combined ratio

84.5

85.3

Combined ratio excl. run-off profits

91.4

86.2

Full year 2023

5,252 -3,582-892-174

604

110

68.2

3.3

71.5

17.0

88.5

90.6

The SME segment services Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

Insurance revenue increased by 2.2% to

DKK 1,332m. Growth was higher than the same period last year, mainly due to higher indexation and pricing initiatives.

The insurance service result increased by DKK 14m to DKK 206m.

The claims ratio, net of reinsurance, rose by 0.7pp to 68.2.

Run-off profits were DKK 80m higher than the level last year, representing a 6.0pp improvement of the claims ratio. Run-off gains were extraordinarily high related to the storm Pia experienced in December 2023 and

  • one-offgain from the estate after a former subsidiary of Topdanmark Forsikring A/S.

Due to the harsh winter weather and the storm experienced in the quarter, weather-related claims amounted to DKK 69m (Q1 2023:

DKK 41m), causing a 2.1pp higher claims ratio than last year.

Large-scale claims were 1.4pp below the level last year.

The expense ratio decreased to 16.3 from 17.8 in Q1 2023 due to tight cost control and efficiency measures.

The combined ratio improved to 84.5 (Q1 2023: 85.3). Excluding run-off, the combined ratio rose to 91.4 (Q1 2023: 86.2).

Management's review

Topdanmark interim report for Q1 2024

Investment result

Investment result

Portfolio 31 March

2024

2023

(DKKbn)

Danish equities

0.1

0.2

Foreign equities

0.5

0.5

Unlisted equities and hedge funds

0.2

0.2

Government and mortgage bonds

15.1

15.0

Credit bonds

0.3

0.3

Index linked bonds

0.6

0.7

CLOs

0.0

0.1

Properties

0.8

0.7

Inflation swaps

0.0

0.1

Expenses, money markets etc.

0.8

4.1

Subordinated loan capital

-1.1

-1.1

Investment return

17.3

20.9

Insurance finance income and expenses

Net investment result

Return Q1 2024

Return Q1 2023

(DKKm)

%

(DKKm)

%

9

7.9

9

6.4

50

10.1

48

9.8

10

4.2

8

3.2

90

0.6

122

0.8

1

0.4

6

2.4

-2

-0.3

19

2.9

0

0.0

9

6.6

13

1.8

-14

-1.8

-1

-

-10

-

2

0.1

14

0.3

-18

-1.6

-14

-1.2

155

0.9

199

1.0

3

-74

158

124

The investment result for Q1 2024 includes income from insurance (DKK 159m), income from the parent company (DKK -13m, presented in the line "Parent company etc." in financial highlights), and profit on owner-occupied properties (DKK 12m, eliminated in the Group accounts and in financial highlights).

In Q1 2024, the net investment result amounted to DKK 158m (Q1 2023: DKK 124m). The investment return contributed with DKK 155m while insurance finance income and expenses accounted for DKK 3m.

The net investment result was supported by positive contributions from equities, running yields and lower provisions due to changes in the non-hedged capitalisation factor.

The predominant investment theme in the first quarter was the continuation of the equity market performance from Q4 2023. This performance followed from central banks adopting a more hawkish stance, leading to an increase in short-term interest rates. At the same time, the economic narrative continues to lean towards a soft landing, with labour markets demonstrating resilience despite higher interest rates and ongoing geopolitical risks.

Inflation further declined during the first two months of the quarter. However, long-term inflation expectations remained relatively stable.

The "free" portfolio, which consists of the remaining assets after matching liabilities and liquidity reservations, made a positive contribution to the overall investment return, primarily due to the equity exposure. These

equity holdings span globally, with all regions contributing positively to the return. However, the most significant geographic contributions to returns originated from Japan and the US.

Additionally, the property portfolio, consisting solely of owner-occupied properties, contributed positively to the overall investment return.

The "matching" portfolio contributed positively to the overall investment return. On the asset side of the "matching" portfolio, the macroeconomic environment, characterised by relatively limited yield volatility throughout the quarter, bolstered the bond portfolio.

Specifically, favourable running yields, spread performance on short- and medium-term fixed income securities and tightening of the DKK-EUR yield spread (EUR rates increasing more than DKK rates) all played significant roles in driving the positive net investment outcome.

The duration matching part, in which interest rate risk on insurance provisions are hedged using fixed income assets, primarily Danish mortgage bonds and derivatives, has worked as intended. The net effect from duration was negligible.

