Large-scale claims amounted to DKK 5m, somewhat below the level last year (DKK 23m) and the normalised modelled level of

DKK 27.5m.

The discounting effect was largely unchanged at 2.4pp.

The run-off profit, net of reinsurance, was DKK 100m (Q1 2023: DKK 60m), representing a 1.2pp positive effect on the claims ratio. The quarter was marked by extraordinarily high runoff gains related to the storm Pia experienced in December 2023 and a one-off gain from the estate after a former subsidiary of Topdanmark Forsikring A/S.

The underlying claims ratio rose by 2.2pp to

69.0. Our pricing and efficiency measures continue to yield results, but these were more than offset by approx. 2,000 more weather- driven claims within motor and personal accident insurance than in Q1 2023. Within motor, we saw more claims related to single accidents and rear-end collisions than in

Q1 2023, which typically are the more weather prone motor claim types. Similarly, we saw more slip and trip claims within personal accident than in Q1 2023, which is also related to the harsh winter weather. In combination, these weather-driven claims accounted for 1.8pp of the increase in the underlying claims ratio.

In addition, the acquisition of Oona Health added seasonally higher claims in Q1 2024, causing a minor headwind to the underlying