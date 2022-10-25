Advanced search
Topdanmark A/S : Q1-Q3 2022 Koncern hoved- og nøgletal på kvartaler (Excel) (27 KB)

10/25/2022 | 03:23am EDT

10/25/2022 | 03:23am EDT
UK_FH 2018-2022_09
Topdanmark Group
Financial highlights
Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q3
(DKKm) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022
Premiums earned:
Non-life insurance 2,273 2,300 4,574 2,313 6,886 2,249 9,135 2,333 2,358 4,691 2,359 7,050 2,347 9,397 2,390 2,428 4,817 2,428 7,245 2,487 9,732 2,500 2,542 5,042 2,534 7,575 2,579 10,154 2,428 2,462 4,890 2,494 7,385
Life insurance 2,480 2,362 4,842 2,305 7,147 2,964 10,111 2,797 2,169 4,966 3,148 8,114 2,991 11,106 3,090 2,905 5,995 2,411 8,406 2,575 10,981 2,688 2,535 5,222 2,393 7,616 2,744 10,360 0 0 0 0 0
4,753 4,662 9,415 4,618 14,033 5,213 19,247 5,130 4,527 9,657 5,507 15,164 5,338 20,502 5,480 5,333 10,812 4,839 15,651 5,062 20,713 5,187 5,077 10,264 4,927 15,191 5,323 20,514 2,428 2,462 4,890 2,494 7,385
Results:
Non-life insurance 291 368 659 505 1,164 256 1,420 445 384 829 285 1,114 486 1,601 -201 471 270 383 653 648 1,302 651 569 1,220 376 1,597 677 2,274 153 213 366 371 737
Life insurance 44 62 106 77 182 45 228 111 109 219 72 291 36 327 -49 24 -25 69 44 74 117 190 68 258 113 371 132 503 0 0 0 0 0
Parent company etc. 9 5 15 10 24 30 54 8 9 17 13 30 29 60 8 9 17 8 25 9 34 -5 2 -2 -16 -18 -17 -35 -15 -17 -32 -16 -49
Profit before tax 344 435 779 592 1,371 331 1,702 564 502 1,066 371 1,436 551 1,987 -242 504 262 460 722 731 1,453 836 639 1,476 474 1,950 792 2,742 138 196 334 355 688
Tax -77 -90 -166 -133 -300 -71 -371 -125 -110 -235 -86 -321 -120 -441 49 -115 -66 -103 -169 -159 -329 -202 -117 -319 -118 -437 -167 -604 -33 -38 -71 -82 -152
Profit after tax, discontinued operations 10 107 117 -14 103
Profit 267 345 613 459 1,071 259 1,331 439 391 831 285 1,115 431 1,547 -193 389 196 357 553 571 1,124 635 522 1,157 356 1,513 625 2,138 115 265 380 259 639
Run-off profits, net of reinsurance 62 73 135 75 210 143 353 168 89 257 86 343 90 433 50 31 81 33 114 50 164 53 60 114 46 160 45 205 47 42 89 43 132
Shareholders' equity of parent company 1 January 6,497 6,835 6,497 5,578 6,497 6,048 6,497 6,322 6,827 6,322 5,969 6,322 6,251 6,322 6,703 6,547 6,703 6,218 6,703 6,598 6,703 7,185 6,107 7,185 6,659 7,185 7,040 7,185 7,705 4,836 7,705 5,137 7,705
Profit 267 345 613 459 1,071 259 1,331 439 391 831 285 1,115 431 1,547 -193 389 196 357 553 571 1,124 635 522 1,157 356 1,513 625 2,138 115 265 380 259 639
Dividend paid 0 -1,710 -1,710 0 -1,710 0 -1,710 0 -1,350 -1,350 0 -1,350 0 -1,350 0 -765 -765 0 -765 0 -765 -1,800 0 -1,800 0 -1,800 0 -1,800 -3,105 0 -3,105 0 -3,105
Dividend own shares 0 73 73 0 73 0 73 0 50 50 0 50 0 50 0 24 24 0 24 0 24 48 0 48 0 48 0 48 65 0 65 0 65
Share-based payments 71 34 105 12 116 14 131 66 50 116 12 127 21 148 36 24 60 22 82 16 98 40 30 70 25 95 39 133 56 36 92 17 109
Other movements in shareholders' equity 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -14 -14 0 -14 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 -1 0 -1 0 -1 2 0 0 -55 1 0 1
Shareholders' equity of parent company end of period 6,835 5,578 5,578 6,048 6,048 6,322 6,322 6,827 5,969 5,969 6,251 6,251 6,703 6,703 6,547 6,218 6,218 6,598 6,598 7,185 7,185 6,107 6,659 6,659 7,040 7,040 7,705 7,705 4,836 5,081 5,137 5,414 5,414
Deferred tax on security funds -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -306 -362 -362 -362 -362
Shareholders' equity of Group end of period 6,529 5,272 5,272 5,742 5,742 6,016 6,016 6,521 5,663 5,663 5,945 5,945 6,397 6,397 6,241 5,912 5,912 6,292 6,292 6,879 6,879 5,801 6,353 6,353 6,734 6,734 7,399 7,399 4,530 4,719 4,775 5,052 5,052
Total assets, parent company 7,523 6,204 6,780 6,873 7,402 6,601 6,984 7,274 7,235 6,730 7,194 7,785 6,928 7,394 7,888 8,233 5,679 5,706 6,059
Total assets, group 83,940 83,268 85,511 83,224 91,735 93,041 96,258 98,442 93,704 99,635 102,508 109,288 112,977 115,683 115,028 120,368 117,933 109,937 107,102
Provisions for insurance and investment contracts:
Non-life insurance 17,995 17,521 17,012 16,056 18,191 17,748 17,237 16,175 17,850 17,488 17,215 16,462 18,285 17,801 17,698 17,102 15,932 14,895 13,986
Life insurance 54,987 55,337 57,983 56,519 61,674 64,458 67,520 70,603 64,424 71,023 73,867 79,335 82,743 85,115 85,748 89,593 0 0 0
Discontinued operations 90,004 83,154 80,578
Ratios non-life insurance
Gross claims ratio 63.9 70.6 67.3 66.5 67.0 63.9 66.2 61.2 61.6 61.4 67.7 63.5 70.0 65.1 70.8 62.3 66.5 72.2 68.4 64.8 67.5 68.2 65.7 66.9 70.0 67.9 64.6 67.1 68.8 61.5 65.1 60.5 63.6
Net reinsurance ratio 4.0 -1.0 1.5 0.7 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.8 3.7 2.7 3.1 2.8 1.4 2.5 1.7 2.7 2.2 2.6 2.3 3.5 2.6 0.9 -0.1 0.4 1.0 0.6 1.7 0.9 1.4 1.5 1.5 4.6 2.5
Claims ratio, net of reinsurance 67.9 69.6 68.8 67.2 68.2 65.0 67.5 63.0 65.3 64.1 70.7 66.4 71.5 67.6 72.5 65.0 68.7 74.8 70.8 68.3 70.1 69.1 65.6 67.3 71.0 68.5 66.3 68.0 70.2 63.0 66.6 65.1 66.1
Gross expense ratio 17.3 16.2 16.8 14.3 16.0 16.7 16.1 17.1 16.1 16.6 14.2 15.8 16.8 16.0 17.2 16.4 16.8 15.0 16.2 16.7 16.3 16.8 15.7 16.3 14.8 15.8 15.5 15.7 16.6 16.4 16.5 15.0 16.0
Combined ratio 85.2 85.9 85.5 81.6 84.2 81.7 83.6 80.1 81.4 80.7 84.9 82.1 88.3 83.7 89.8 81.3 85.5 89.8 87.0 85.1 86.5 85.9 81.2 83.6 85.7 84.3 81.8 83.7 86.9 79.4 83.1 80.1 82.1
Combined ratio excl. run-off profits 88.0 89.0 88.5 84.8 87.3 88.1 87.5 87.3 85.1 86.2 88.6 87.0 92.1 88.3 91.9 82.6 87.2 91.2 88.5 87.1 88.2 88.0 83.6 85.8 87.6 86.4 83.6 85.7 88.8 81.1 84.9 81.9 83.9
In 2018, the classification of insurance and investment contracts in life insurance has been subject to reassessment by Topdanmark Group. The change affects the line gross premiums in life insurance and change in the life insurance provisions. Profit is unchanged. Comparative figures have been adjusted.
From Q1 2022, the result from Topdanmark Liv Holding Group is presented in the line Profit after tax, discontinued operations.
Assets in Topdanmark Liv Holding Group are presented as assets held for sale, and the liabilities in the line liabilities related to assets held for sale.

Disclaimer

Topdanmark A/S published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
