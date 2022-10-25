Topdanmark A/S : Q1-Q3 2022 Koncern hoved- og nøgletal på kvartaler (Excel) (27 KB)
Topdanmark Group
Financial highlights
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q4
Full year
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q4
Full year
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q4
Full year
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q4
Full year
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q3
(DKKm)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
Premiums earned:
Non-life insurance
2,273
2,300
4,574
2,313
6,886
2,249
9,135
2,333
2,358
4,691
2,359
7,050
2,347
9,397
2,390
2,428
4,817
2,428
7,245
2,487
9,732
2,500
2,542
5,042
2,534
7,575
2,579
10,154
2,428
2,462
4,890
2,494
7,385
Life insurance
2,480
2,362
4,842
2,305
7,147
2,964
10,111
2,797
2,169
4,966
3,148
8,114
2,991
11,106
3,090
2,905
5,995
2,411
8,406
2,575
10,981
2,688
2,535
5,222
2,393
7,616
2,744
10,360
0
0
0
0
0
4,753
4,662
9,415
4,618
14,033
5,213
19,247
5,130
4,527
9,657
5,507
15,164
5,338
20,502
5,480
5,333
10,812
4,839
15,651
5,062
20,713
5,187
5,077
10,264
4,927
15,191
5,323
20,514
2,428
2,462
4,890
2,494
7,385
Results:
Non-life insurance
291
368
659
505
1,164
256
1,420
445
384
829
285
1,114
486
1,601
-201
471
270
383
653
648
1,302
651
569
1,220
376
1,597
677
2,274
153
213
366
371
737
Life insurance
44
62
106
77
182
45
228
111
109
219
72
291
36
327
-49
24
-25
69
44
74
117
190
68
258
113
371
132
503
0
0
0
0
0
Parent company etc.
9
5
15
10
24
30
54
8
9
17
13
30
29
60
8
9
17
8
25
9
34
-5
2
-2
-16
-18
-17
-35
-15
-17
-32
-16
-49
Profit before tax
344
435
779
592
1,371
331
1,702
564
502
1,066
371
1,436
551
1,987
-242
504
262
460
722
731
1,453
836
639
1,476
474
1,950
792
2,742
138
196
334
355
688
Tax
-77
-90
-166
-133
-300
-71
-371
-125
-110
-235
-86
-321
-120
-441
49
-115
-66
-103
-169
-159
-329
-202
-117
-319
-118
-437
-167
-604
-33
-38
-71
-82
-152
Profit after tax, discontinued operations
10
107
117
-14
103
Profit
267
345
613
459
1,071
259
1,331
439
391
831
285
1,115
431
1,547
-193
389
196
357
553
571
1,124
635
522
1,157
356
1,513
625
2,138
115
265
380
259
639
Run-off profits, net of reinsurance
62
73
135
75
210
143
353
168
89
257
86
343
90
433
50
31
81
33
114
50
164
53
60
114
46
160
45
205
47
42
89
43
132
Shareholders' equity of parent company 1 January
6,497
6,835
6,497
5,578
6,497
6,048
6,497
6,322
6,827
6,322
5,969
6,322
6,251
6,322
6,703
6,547
6,703
6,218
6,703
6,598
6,703
7,185
6,107
7,185
6,659
7,185
7,040
7,185
7,705
4,836
7,705
5,137
7,705
Profit
267
345
613
459
1,071
259
1,331
439
391
831
285
1,115
431
1,547
-193
389
196
357
553
571
1,124
635
522
1,157
356
1,513
625
2,138
115
265
380
259
639
Dividend paid
0
-1,710
-1,710
0
-1,710
0
-1,710
0
-1,350
-1,350
0
-1,350
0
-1,350
0
-765
-765
0
-765
0
-765
-1,800
0
-1,800
0
-1,800
0
-1,800
-3,105
0
-3,105
0
-3,105
Dividend own shares
0
73
73
0
73
0
73
0
50
50
0
50
0
50
0
24
24
0
24
0
24
48
0
48
0
48
0
48
65
0
65
0
65
Share-based payments
71
34
105
12
116
14
131
66
50
116
12
127
21
148
36
24
60
22
82
16
98
40
30
70
25
95
39
133
56
36
92
17
109
Other movements in shareholders' equity
0
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
-14
-14
0
-14
0
0
1
0
1
0
1
-1
0
-1
0
-1
2
0
0
-55
1
0
1
Shareholders' equity of parent company end of period
6,835
5,578
5,578
6,048
6,048
6,322
6,322
6,827
5,969
5,969
6,251
6,251
6,703
6,703
6,547
6,218
6,218
6,598
6,598
7,185
7,185
6,107
6,659
6,659
7,040
7,040
7,705
7,705
4,836
5,081
5,137
5,414
5,414
Deferred tax on security funds
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-306
-362
-362
-362
-362
Shareholders' equity of Group end of period
6,529
5,272
5,272
5,742
5,742
6,016
6,016
6,521
5,663
5,663
5,945
5,945
6,397
6,397
6,241
5,912
5,912
6,292
6,292
6,879
6,879
5,801
6,353
6,353
6,734
6,734
7,399
7,399
4,530
4,719
4,775
5,052
5,052
Total assets, parent company
7,523
6,204
6,780
6,873
7,402
6,601
6,984
7,274
7,235
6,730
7,194
7,785
6,928
7,394
7,888
8,233
5,679
5,706
6,059
Total assets, group
83,940
83,268
85,511
83,224
91,735
93,041
96,258
98,442
93,704
99,635
102,508
109,288
112,977
115,683
115,028
120,368
117,933
109,937
107,102
Provisions for insurance and investment contracts:
Non-life insurance
17,995
17,521
17,012
16,056
18,191
17,748
17,237
16,175
17,850
17,488
17,215
16,462
18,285
17,801
17,698
17,102
15,932
14,895
13,986
Life insurance
54,987
55,337
57,983
56,519
61,674
64,458
67,520
70,603
64,424
71,023
73,867
79,335
82,743
85,115
85,748
89,593
0
0
0
Discontinued operations
90,004
83,154
80,578
Ratios non-life insurance
Gross claims ratio
63.9
70.6
67.3
66.5
67.0
63.9
66.2
61.2
61.6
61.4
67.7
63.5
70.0
65.1
70.8
62.3
66.5
72.2
68.4
64.8
67.5
68.2
65.7
66.9
70.0
67.9
64.6
67.1
68.8
61.5
65.1
60.5
63.6
Net reinsurance ratio
4.0
-1.0
1.5
0.7
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.8
3.7
2.7
3.1
2.8
1.4
2.5
1.7
2.7
2.2
2.6
2.3
3.5
2.6
0.9
-0.1
0.4
1.0
0.6
1.7
0.9
1.4
1.5
1.5
4.6
2.5
Claims ratio, net of reinsurance
67.9
69.6
68.8
67.2
68.2
65.0
67.5
63.0
65.3
64.1
70.7
66.4
71.5
67.6
72.5
65.0
68.7
74.8
70.8
68.3
70.1
69.1
65.6
67.3
71.0
68.5
66.3
68.0
70.2
63.0
66.6
65.1
66.1
Gross expense ratio
17.3
16.2
16.8
14.3
16.0
16.7
16.1
17.1
16.1
16.6
14.2
15.8
16.8
16.0
17.2
16.4
16.8
15.0
16.2
16.7
16.3
16.8
15.7
16.3
14.8
15.8
15.5
15.7
16.6
16.4
16.5
15.0
16.0
Combined ratio
85.2
85.9
85.5
81.6
84.2
81.7
83.6
80.1
81.4
80.7
84.9
82.1
88.3
83.7
89.8
81.3
85.5
89.8
87.0
85.1
86.5
85.9
81.2
83.6
85.7
84.3
81.8
83.7
86.9
79.4
83.1
80.1
82.1
Combined ratio excl. run-off profits
88.0
89.0
88.5
84.8
87.3
88.1
87.5
87.3
85.1
86.2
88.6
87.0
92.1
88.3
91.9
82.6
87.2
91.2
88.5
87.1
88.2
88.0
83.6
85.8
87.6
86.4
83.6
85.7
88.8
81.1
84.9
81.9
83.9
In 2018, the classification of insurance and investment contracts in life insurance has been subject to reassessment by Topdanmark Group. The change affects the line gross premiums in life insurance and change in the life insurance provisions. Profit is unchanged. Comparative figures have been adjusted.
From Q1 2022, the result from Topdanmark Liv Holding Group is presented in the line Profit after tax, discontinued operations.
Assets in Topdanmark Liv Holding Group are presented as assets held for sale, and the liabilities in the line liabilities related to assets held for sale.
