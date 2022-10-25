Topdanmark A/S : Q1-Q3 2022 Koncern regnskab fordelt på kvartaler (Excel) (55 KB) 10/25/2022 | 03:23am EDT Send by mail :

UK_kc 2018-2022_09 Topdanmark - Group INCOME STATEMENT Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 (DKKm) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 NON-LIFE INSURANCE Gross premiums written 4,210 1,709 5,919 1,713 7,632 1,572 9,205 4,342 1,796 6,138 1,763 7,901 1,593 9,494 4,430 1,803 6,233 1,853 8,086 1,717 9,803 4,586 1,912 6,497 1,983 8,481 1,801 10,282 4,441 1,826 6,267 1,820 8,087 Ceded reinsurance premiums -385 -42 -427 -139 -566 -51 -617 -376 -40 -416 -153 -569 -40 -609 -344 -49 -394 -144 -538 -54 -592 -335 -57 -392 -167 -559 -45 -604 -358 -61 -419 -186 -604 Change in the provisions for unearned premiums -1,892 530 -1,363 540 -822 858 35 -1,935 495 -1,440 487 -952 954 1 -2,017 624 -1,393 485 -908 1,190 282 -2,084 577 -1,507 446 -1,062 1,150 89 -2,104 520 -1,583 511 -1,072 Change in profit margin and risk margin -32 81 49 73 121 -164 -43 -59 83 24 125 150 -182 -32 -16 8 -8 106 98 -421 -323 16 83 99 128 227 -358 -131 119 144 263 182 445 Change in reinsurers' share of the provision for unearned premiums 229 -98 131 -12 120 -110 10 216 -103 113 -2 111 -107 4 203 -96 107 -2 105 -102 3 201 -94 107 0 107 -103 4 212 -97 115 1 116 Premiums earned, net of reinsurance 2,130 2,180 4,309 2,175 6,484 2,105 8,590 2,188 2,232 4,420 2,221 6,641 2,218 8,858 2,255 2,290 4,545 2,297 6,843 2,331 9,174 2,384 2,420 4,804 2,390 7,194 2,446 9,640 2,311 2,333 4,644 2,328 6,972 Claims paid -1,426 -1,539 -2,964 -1,414 -4,379 -1,666 -6,045 -1,576 -1,528 -3,103 -1,653 -4,756 -1,747 -6,503 -1,757 -1,536 -3,293 -1,559 -4,851 -1,648 -6,500 -1,649 -1,506 -3,155 -1,403 -4,558 -1,598 -6,156 -1,504 -1,505 -3,008 -1,432 -4,441 Reinsurance cover received 45 108 153 69 223 140 362 45 83 128 74 202 142 345 58 79 138 93 231 61 292 54 72 126 86 212 76 288 72 98 170 90 260 Change in the provisions for claims -9 -86 -95 -149 -244 220 -23 139 65 204 57 261 115 376 44 21 65 -190 -125 38 -87 -60 -173 -233 -366 -599 -60 -659 -153 -20 -174 -83 -257 Change in risk margin -14 5 -10 28 18 13 31 11 13 24 2 27 -9 18 24 6 30 -1 29 1 30 9 12 21 -1 20 -7 13 -12 14 2 10 11 Change in reinsurers' share of the provision for claims 1 38 39 44 83 -28 56 53 -45 8 -12 -5 -48 -53 23 -19 3 -32 -28 -12 -41 39 63 102 32 134 7 141 19 2 21 -40 -19 Claims incurred, net of reinsurance -1,403 -1,474 -2,877 -1,422 -4,298 -1,321 -5,619 -1,327 -1,412 -2,739 -1,532 -4,270 -1,547 -5,817 -1,608 -1,449 -3,057 -1,688 -4,745 -1,560 -6,305 -1,607 -1,532 -3,139 -1,653 -4,792 -1,582 -6,373 -1,578 -1,411 -2,989 -1,456 -4,445 Bonuses and rebates -13 -19 -31 -14 -45 -17 -62 -15 -16 -32 -17 -49 -17 -66 -7 -8 -15 -16 -31 0 -31 -18 -30 -48 -23 -71 -15 -86 -28 -28 -57 -19 -75 Acquisition costs -254 -250 -504 -213 -716 -236 -952 -254 -251 -505 -200 -705 -244 -949 -261 -262 -523 -224 -747 -268 -1,015 -268 -271 -538 -224 -762 -251 -1,013 -260 -263 -523 -244 -766 Administrative expenses -134 -119 -252 -114 -367 -134 -501 -138 -123 -260 -128 -389 -145 -534 -145 -129 -274 -133 -408 -143 -550 -147 -123 -270 -145 -415 -147 -561 -140 -136 -276 -126 -402 Reinsurance commission and share of profits 19 16 35 21 56 22 78 20 19 39 21 60 19 78 19 20 39 22 61 20 81 18 19 37 24 61 21 82 20 20 40 20 60 Insurance operating expenses, net of reinsurance -368 -353 -721 -306 -1,027 -348 -1,375 -372 -355 -727 -308 -1,034 -370 -1,405 -387 -371 -758 -335 -1,094 -391 -1,484 -397 -374 -771 -345 -1,116 -376 -1,492 -380 -379 -759 -350 -1,108 TECHNICAL RESULT FROM NON-LIFE INSURANCE 346 334 680 434 1,114 420 1,534 475 448 923 364 1,287 283 1,571 253 463 716 258 974 380 1,354 361 484 846 370 1,216 472 1,688 324 514 839 504 1,343 LIFE INSURANCE Gross premiums written 2,480 2,362 4,842 2,305 7,147 2,964 10,111 2,797 2,169 4,966 3,148 8,114 2,991 11,106 3,090 2,905 5,995 2,411 8,406 2,575 10,981 2,688 2,535 5,222 2,393 7,616 2,744 10,360 0 0 0 0 0 Ceded reinsurance premiums 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 -1 0 -1 0 0 0 0 -1 0 -1 0 0 0 0 -1 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 Premiums, net of reinsurance 2,480 2,362 4,841 2,305 7,147 2,964 10,111 2,797 2,169 4,966 3,148 8,114 2,991 11,105 3,090 2,905 5,995 2,411 8,405 2,575 10,980 2,687 2,535 5,222 2,393 7,615 2,744 10,359 0 0 0 0 0 Allocated investment return, net of reinsurance -700 886 185 1,264 1,449 -3,776 -2,326 3,723 1,635 5,359 1,432 6,791 1,566 8,357 -7,777 5,359 -2,418 2,356 -62 5,353 5,291 3,797 2,614 6,411 482 6,893 3,898 10,791 0 0 0 0 0 Pension return tax 11 -36 -25 -181 -206 234 28 -223 -266 -489 -212 -701 -394 -1,094 194 -110 85 -81 4 -621 -617 -533 -393 -926 -71 -997 -524 -1,521 0 0 0 0 0 Claims and benefits paid -1,085 -991 -2,076 -921 -2,997 -1,091 -4,088 -1,279 -671 -1,951 -1,174 -3,125 -1,007 -4,133 -1,547 -1,434 -2,982 -1,660 -4,642 -1,751 -6,393 -2,394 -2,273 -4,668 -2,050 -6,718 -2,237 -8,955 0 0 0 0 0 Reinsurance cover received 1 1 2 0 3 0 3 1 0 1 2 3 1 4 0 4 4 1 5 2 6 2 1 2 0 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 Claims and benefits paid, net of reinsurance -1,084 -990 -2,074 -921 -2,995 -1,091 -4,086 -1,279 -671 -1,950 -1,173 -3,122 -1,007 -4,129 -1,547 -1,431 -2,978 -1,660 -4,637 -1,749 -6,387 -2,393 -2,273 -4,666 -2,050 -6,716 -2,235 -8,951 0 0 0 0 0 Change in the life insurance provisions -606 -2,121 -2,727 -2,365 -5,092 1,774 -3,318 -4,876 -2,779 -7,655 -3,096 -10,751 -3,008 -13,759 6,110 -6,598 -487 -2,923 -3,410 -5,429 -8,839 -2,557 -2,028 -4,586 -673 -5,258 -3,853 -9,111 0 0 0 0 0 Change in the reinsurers' share -1 -2 -3 0 -3 0 -4 -2 0 -2 -2 -4 -1 -4 0 -5 -5 -1 -5 -2 -7 0 -1 -1 0 -1 -2 -3 0 0 0 0 0 Change in the life insurance provisions, net of reinsurance -608 -2,122 -2,730 -2,365 -5,095 1,774 -3,321 -4,878 -2,779 -7,657 -3,098 -10,755 -3,008 -13,763 6,110 -6,602 -492 -2,923 -3,415 -5,431 -8,847 -2,558 -2,029 -4,587 -673 -5,260 -3,854 -9,114 0 0 0 0 0 Change in profit margin -2 -8 -10 -10 -21 -14 -34 -21 -10 -31 5 -26 -36 -61 34 -29 5 -5 0 -38 -38 -888 -361 -1,249 24 -1,225 67 -1,158 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisition costs -40 -34 -74 -33 -107 -36 -143 -33 -45 -77 -32 -110 -57 -166 -57 -58 -115 -48 -163 -61 -224 -64 -59 -122 -61 -183 -51 -234 0 0 0 0 0 Administrative expenses -75 -64 -138 -60 -198 -78 -277 -75 -76 -152 -74 -226 -94 -319 -82 -82 -164 -80 -244 -92 -335 -90 -82 -172 -84 -257 -91 -348 0 0 0 0 0 Reinsurance commission and share of profits 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Insurance operating expenses, net of reinsurance -114 -99 -213 -93 -306 -114 -420 -108 -121 -229 -106 -335 -150 -485 -139 -139 -279 -128 -407 -153 -559 -154 -141 -295 -145 -440 -142 -581 0 0 0 0 0 TECHNICAL RESULT FROM LIFE INSURANCE -17 -9 -26 0 -26 -22 -48 12 -42 -30 -4 -34 -37 -71 -35 -47 -82 -30 -112 -64 -176 -41 -48 -88 -40 -129 -46 -175 0 0 0 0 0 Topdanmark - Group INCOME STATEMENT Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q1-Q3 (DKKm) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 NON-TECHNICAL ACTIVITIES Technical result from non-life insurance 346 334 680 434 1,114 420 1,534 475 448 923 364 1,287 283 1,571 253 463 716 258 974 380 1,354 361 484 846 370 1,216 472 1,688 324 514 839 504 1,343 Technical result from life insurance -17 -9 -26 0 -26 -22 -48 12 -42 -30 -4 -34 -37 -71 -35 -47 -82 -30 -112 -64 -176 -41 -48 -88 -40 -129 -46 -175 0 0 0 Income from associates and joint ventures 14 30 44 19 63 97 161 18 34 51 17 69 96 165 16 -7 8 4 13 80 92 270 13 283 101 384 203 588 2 -1 0 -4 -3 Income from investment properties 19 1 21 17 38 7 45 18 31 49 57 106 28 135 40 49 88 56 145 46 191 51 51 102 53 155 51 206 1 1 1 1 2 Interest income and dividends etc. 387 531 918 474 1,392 411 1,803 481 592 1,073 811 1,885 416 2,301 542 433 976 394 1,370 539 1,909 738 541 1,279 599 1,878 495 2,373 77 102 179 75 254 Value adjustments -1,037 519 -518 932 414 -4,285 -3,871 3,741 1,393 5,134 852 5,986 1,043 7,029 -8,819 5,320 -3,498 2,261 -1,238 5,219 3,981 2,920 2,232 5,152 -128 5,024 3,564 8,588 -576 -714 -1,290 -534 -1,824 Interest charges -21 -18 -40 -23 -62 -19 -81 -19 -18 -36 -19 -56 -22 -78 -32 -23 -55 -24 -79 -23 -102 -23 -21 -44 -21 -65 -18 -83 -10 -9 -19 -9 -28 Expenses on investment activities -13 -10 -24 -12 -35 -11 -47 -14 -9 -23 -14 -37 -16 -53 -20 -21 -41 -20 -62 -24 -86 -25 -24 -50 -28 -78 -28 -106 -12 -13 -25 -13 -38 Total investment return -651 1,052 401 1,408 1,810 -3,799 -1,990 4,226 2,023 6,248 1,705 7,953 1,546 9,499 -8,273 5,751 -2,522 2,671 149 5,837 5,986 3,931 2,792 6,723 575 7,298 4,267 11,565 -519 -635 -1,153 -484 -1,637 Return and value adjustments of non-life insurance provisions -18 -48 -66 17 -49 -37 -86 -418 -280 -697 -253 -951 335 -616 46 -291 -245 -73 -318 -56 -374 392 38 430 62 492 11 503 371 332 702 358 1,060 Investment return transferred to life insurance 700 -886 -185 -1,264 -1,449 3,776 2,326 -3,723 -1,635 -5,359 -1,432 -6,791 -1,566 -8,357 7,777 -5,359 2,418 -2,356 62 -5,353 -5,291 -3,797 -2,614 -6,411 -482 -6,893 -3,898 -10,791 0 0 0 0 0 Other income 6 5 11 5 16 6 23 5 16 21 -6 15 4 19 3 3 6 3 9 5 14 6 7 13 -5 8 2 10 19 21 40 26 66 Other expenses -22 -14 -36 -9 -45 -13 -58 -13 -28 -41 -3 -43 -13 -57 -12 -16 -29 -13 -41 -18 -59 -16 -20 -36 -6 -42 -17 -59 -57 -37 -94 -49 -143 PROFIT BEFORE TAX, CONTINUING OPERATIONS 344 435 779 592 1,371 331 1,702 564 502 1,066 371 1,436 551 1,987 -242 504 262 460 722 731 1,453 836 639 1,476 474 1,950 792 2,742 138 196 334 355 688 Tax, continuing operations -77 -90 -166 -133 -300 -71 -371 -125 -110 -235 -86 -321 -120 -441 49 -115 -66 -103 -169 -159 -329 -202 -117 -319 -118 -437 -167 -604 -33 -38 -71 -82 -152 PROFIT AFTER TAX, CONTINUING OPERATIONS 267 345 613 459 1,071 259 1,331 439 391 831 285 1,115 431 1,547 -193 389 196 357 553 571 1,124 635 522 1,157 356 1,513 625 2,138 105 158 263 273 536 Profit after tax, discontinued operations 10 107 117 -14 103 PROFIT 115 265 380 259 639 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP Profit 267 345 613 459 1,071 259 1,331 439 391 831 285 1,115 431 1,547 -193 389 196 357 553 571 1,124 635 522 1,157 356 1,513 625 2,138 115 265 380 259 639 Items which can subsequently be reclassified as profit or loss: Exchange rate adjustment of foreign business 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taxation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Items which cannot subsequently be reclassified as profit or loss: Deferred tax on security fund (change in the tax percentage) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -56 -56 0 -56 Revaluation / Reversed revaluation owner-occupied properties 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -18 -18 0 -18 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 -2 0 -2 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 Movements in capital of associated companies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Transferred to the collective bonus potential 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pension return tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taxation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -14 -14 0 -14 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 -1 0 -1 0 -1 2 0 0 -55 -55 0 -55 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 268 346 613 459 1,072 260 1,332 439 392 831 271 1,102 431 1,533 -192 389 196 357 554 571 1,125 633 522 1,156 356 1,512 626 2,138 115 209 325 260 584 Topdanmark - Group ASSETS 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September (DKKm) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 960 999 1,034 1,091 1,159 1,209 1,238 1,291 1,336 1,397 1,452 1,486 1,524 1,564 1,592 1,641 1,110 1,184 1,234 Operating equipment 118 117 115 116 112 114 115 113 112 115 112 108 107 101 97 91 68 63 61 Owner-occupied properties 853 853 853 853 853 853 832 834 836 837 837 837 832 832 805 810 810 810 810 TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS 972 970 968 969 965 967 947 948 949 952 949 946 940 933 902 902 879 873 871 Investment properties 3,776 3,925 3,720 3,830 3,672 3,914 3,887 4,034 4,097 4,007 4,005 3,934 4,022 3,679 3,788 2,927 0 0 0 Equity investments in associates and joint ventures 1,297 1,316 1,333 1,678 1,538 1,571 1,571 1,668 1,661 1,657 1,662 1,741 2,000 2,013 2,123 2,324 78 57 53 Loans to associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total investments in associates and joint ventures 1,297 1,316 1,333 1,678 1,538 1,571 1,571 1,668 1,661 1,657 1,662 1,741 2,000 2,013 2,123 2,324 78 57 53 Equity investments 5,686 5,867 6,059 5,412 5,976 5,687 5,050 5,087 4,376 4,197 4,445 4,751 5,009 4,719 4,769 5,085 1,099 1,075 860 Unit trusts 0 0 8 6 7 7 6 6 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 16 0 0 0 Bonds 34,883 34,918 33,955 35,118 40,218 41,059 43,723 43,632 43,125 42,043 43,573 41,776 36,639 37,104 38,898 32,995 13,681 11,841 11,347 Loans guaranteed by mortgages 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Other loans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deposits with credit institutions 6,129 5,196 5,145 4,380 3,177 2,433 2,076 2,745 2,752 4,659 3,067 4,989 3,996 4,548 2,260 2,620 503 406 452 Derivatives 16 79 93 86 97 455 689 198 460 666 762 1,405 352 252 229 127 0 0 13 Total other financial investment assets 46,721 46,066 45,265 45,010 49,482 49,646 51,550 51,675 50,721 51,572 51,853 52,928 46,002 46,629 46,162 40,848 15,288 13,327 12,677 TOTAL INVESTMENT ASSETS 51,793 51,308 50,318 50,518 54,693 55,131 57,009 57,376 56,479 57,237 57,520 58,603 52,024 52,321 52,073 46,099 15,366 13,384 12,731 INVESTMENT ASSETS RELATED TO UNIT-LINKED PRODUCTS 27,533 27,375 29,325 27,890 31,885 32,763 34,105 36,104 31,667 37,080 39,658 44,997 54,983 58,115 57,684 68,149 0 0 0 Reinsurers' share of provisions for unearned premiums 283 193 191 92 278 185 191 95 265 180 187 96 264 181 191 99 277 191 204 Reinsurers' share of the life insurance provisions 19 17 17 17 15 14 13 12 12 7 7 5 4 4 3 2 0 0 0 Reinsurers' share of the provisions for claims 471 510 554 527 583 540 529 478 500 483 452 440 476 538 570 576 554 552 504 Total reinsurers' share of provisions 773 720 762 635 876 739 732 585 776 670 646 541 745 723 764 677 831 743 708 Receivables from policyholders 558 344 315 262 394 318 310 265 461 326 318 283 383 306 328 313 304 255 195 Receivables from insurance companies 56 242 239 197 94 120 87 151 67 76 92 71 71 88 85 105 202 179 184 Receivables from associates and joint ventures 322 322 317 365 360 345 345 286 266 261 261 252 252 243 243 227 0 0 0 Other receivables 165 222 291 281 258 475 493 225 407 368 510 584 555 503 354 311 131 186 236 TOTAL RECEIVABLES 1,874 1,851 1,924 1,740 1,982 1,998 1,967 1,512 1,976 1,700 1,827 1,731 2,006 1,862 1,773 1,633 1,468 1,362 1,323 Assets held temporarily 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Current tax assets 0 0 0 39 0 0 0 0 62 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 0 Deferred tax assets 14 15 17 17 17 23 21 25 71 27 32 33 40 57 64 86 60 72 75 Assets held for sale 98,600 92,567 90,408 Liquid funds 257 172 1,305 253 327 282 287 550 359 646 422 846 742 178 228 1,136 54 36 57 Other 68 112 164 199 77 56 83 28 118 18 61 20 23 26 67 79 134 116 130 TOTAL OTHER ASSETS 339 299 1,486 508 421 363 394 603 610 690 515 899 804 261 360 1,302 98,848 92,833 90,670 Accrued interest and rent 220 243 247 310 349 346 363 388 373 327 347 415 423 376 403 423 82 66 61 Other prepayments and accrued income 248 223 209 196 281 264 234 219 314 251 240 210 271 251 240 218 179 235 212 TOTAL PREPAYMENTS AND ACCRUED INCOME 468 466 455 506 630 609 597 607 687 579 587 626 695 627 643 641 262 301 272 TOTAL ASSETS 83,940 83,268 85,511 83,224 91,735 93,041 96,258 98,442 93,704 99,635 102,508 109,288 112,977 115,683 115,028 120,368 117,933 109,937 107,102 Topdanmark - Group SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 September (DKKm) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 Share capital 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 Reserves 6,439 5,182 5,652 5,926 6,431 5,573 5,855 6,307 6,151 5,822 6,202 6,789 5,711 6,263 6,644 7,309 4,440 4,685 4,962 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,529 5,272 5,742 6,016 6,521 5,663 5,945 6,397 6,241 5,912 6,292 6,879 5,801 6,353 6,734 7,399 4,530 4,775 5,052 OTHER SUBORDINATED LOAN CAPITAL 1,745 1,745 1,746 1,746 1,746 1,747 1,747 1,747 1,748 1,748 1,749 1,749 1,749 1,749 899 1,900 1,900 1,900 1,900 Provisions for unearned premiums 3,749 3,220 2,679 1,819 3,787 3,316 2,843 1,849 3,846 3,255 2,776 1,590 3,632 3,055 2,597 1,446 3,337 2,794 2,241 Profit margin, non-life insurance contracts 777 696 641 807 850 753 644 838 864 846 735 1,150 1,154 1,065 950 1,316 1,219 1,101 985 With-profit products 23,878 23,642 23,678 23,134 23,660 23,966 24,154 23,618 22,695 22,978 22,933 23,178 22,928 22,709 22,311 22,319 0 0 0 Unit-linked products 30,863 31,451 34,051 33,117 37,725 40,194 43,073 46,656 41,433 47,721 50,605 55,790 58,559 60,789 61,844 65,749 0 0 0 Total life insurance provisions 54,741 55,093 57,729 56,252 61,385 64,160 67,227 70,274 64,129 70,699 73,538 78,968 81,487 83,499 84,156 88,068 0 0 0 Profit margin, life insurance and investment contracts 246 244 254 268 289 298 293 329 295 324 329 367 1,255 1,616 1,592 1,525 0 0 0 Provisions for claims 12,991 13,129 13,260 13,003 13,142 13,265 13,356 13,071 12,775 13,030 13,351 13,364 13,173 13,348 13,814 13,994 11,069 10,698 10,460 Risk margin, non-life insurance contracts 335 331 288 275 269 263 242 253 228 224 226 226 206 197 190 189 165 156 134 Provision for bonuses and rebates 143 145 143 152 143 152 151 163 137 134 127 130 120 136 147 157 143 147 167 TOTAL PROVISIONS FOR INSURANCE AND INVESTMENT CONTRACTS 72,982 72,858 74,994 72,575 79,865 82,206 84,757 86,778 82,275 88,511 91,082 95,797 101,028 102,916 103,446 106,695 15,932 14,895 13,986 Pensions and similar commitments 27 27 27 27 27 28 29 30 29 29 31 31 30 29 28 28 24 23 21 Deferred tax liabilities 60 72 74 103 87 79 78 71 72 83 83 83 85 84 93 94 2 2 2 Deferred tax on security funds 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 306 362 362 Other liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 25 25 TOTAL PROVISIONS 394 405 408 436 420 413 413 407 407 418 420 420 421 418 427 428 358 412 410 DEPOSITS RECEIVED FROM REINSURERS 71 70 71 81 82 78 68 69 70 42 38 33 29 24 21 11 0 0 0 Debt relating to direct insurance operations 359 327 341 373 100 164 59 194 161 150 179 165 173 175 113 180 25 19 16 Debt relating to reinsurance operations 205 44 11 18 171 50 20 26 138 48 18 23 135 47 74 42 254 120 115 Bond loans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Amounts due to credit institutions 24 310 102 242 839 237 695 155 501 860 876 1,350 925 982 383 451 922 305 727 Amounts due to associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Current tax liabilities 13 91 222 1 12 133 219 27 0 15 122 60 139 288 404 84 12 0 16 Liabilities relating to assets held for sale 92,790 86,566 84,006 Derivatives 547 1,017 701 703 762 791 866 679 983 807 702 983 674 676 597 605 152 303 338 Other debt 1,002 1,028 1,059 934 1,116 1,388 1,357 1,867 1,053 1,040 974 1,727 1,836 1,993 1,853 2,468 1,042 631 529 TOTAL DEBT 2,150 2,817 2,436 2,271 2,999 2,763 3,217 2,949 2,834 2,920 2,870 4,308 3,882 4,162 3,423 3,829 95,198 87,943 85,746 ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME 68 101 114 98 101 172 112 94 129 83 58 103 67 60 78 108 15 12 7 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 83,940 83,268 85,511 83,224 91,735 93,041 96,258 98,442 93,704 99,635 102,508 109,288 112,977 115,683 115,028 120,368 117,933 109,937 107,102 In 2018, the classification of insurance and investment contracts in life insurance has been subject to reassessment by Topdanmark Group. In 2018, the classification of insurance and investment contracts in life insurance has been subject to reassessment by Topdanmark Group. The change affects the line gross premiums in life insurance and change in the life insurance provisions. Profit is unchanged. Comparative figures have been adjusted. The allocation between acquisition costs and administrative expenses in life insurance has been revised in Q4 2021. Comparatives from 2020 and forward have been restated. From Q1 2022, the result from Topdanmark Liv Holding Group is presented in the line Profit after tax, discontinued operations. Assets in Topdanmark Liv Holding Group are presented as assets held for sale, and the liabilities in the line liabilities related to assets held for sale.

