Topdanmark A/S : Q1-Q3 2022 Koncern regnskab fordelt på kvartaler (Excel) (55 KB)

Equity investments in associates and joint ventures
1,297
1,316
1,333
1,678
1,538
1,571
1,571
1,668
1,661
1,657
1,662
1,741
2,000
2,013
2,123
2,324
78
57
53
Loans to associates
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total investments in associates and joint ventures
1,297
1,316
1,333
1,678
1,538
1,571
1,571
1,668
1,661
1,657
1,662
1,741
2,000
2,013
2,123
2,324
78
57
53
Equity investments
5,686
5,867
6,059
5,412
5,976
5,687
5,050
5,087
4,376
4,197
4,445
4,751
5,009
4,719
4,769
5,085
1,099
1,075
860
Unit trusts
0
0
8
6
7
7
6
6
2
1
1
2
2
2
1
16
0
0
0
Bonds
34,883
34,918
33,955
35,118
40,218
41,059
43,723
43,632
43,125
42,043
43,573
41,776
36,639
37,104
38,898
32,995
13,681
11,841
11,347
Loans guaranteed by mortgages
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
5
5
5
5
5
5
5
Other loans
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Deposits with credit institutions
6,129
5,196
5,145
4,380
3,177
2,433
2,076
2,745
2,752
4,659
3,067
4,989
3,996
4,548
2,260
2,620
503
406
452
Derivatives
16
79
93
86
97
455
689
198
460
666
762
1,405
352
252
229
127
0
0
13
Total other financial investment assets
46,721
46,066
45,265
45,010
49,482
49,646
51,550
51,675
50,721
51,572
51,853
52,928
46,002
46,629
46,162
40,848
15,288
13,327
12,677
TOTAL INVESTMENT ASSETS
51,793
51,308
50,318
50,518
54,693
55,131
57,009
57,376
56,479
57,237
57,520
58,603
52,024
52,321
52,073
46,099
15,366
13,384
12,731
INVESTMENT ASSETS RELATED TO UNIT-LINKED PRODUCTS
27,533
27,375
29,325
27,890
31,885
32,763
34,105
36,104
31,667
37,080
39,658
44,997
54,983
58,115
57,684
68,149
0
0
0
Reinsurers' share of provisions for unearned premiums
283
193
191
92
278
185
191
95
265
180
187
96
264
181
191
99
277
191
204
Reinsurers' share of the life insurance provisions
19
17
17
17
15
14
13
12
12
7
7
5
4
4
3
2
0
0
0
Reinsurers' share of the provisions for claims
471
510
554
527
583
540
529
478
500
483
452
440
476
538
570
576
554
552
504
Total reinsurers' share of provisions
773
720
762
635
876
739
732
585
776
670
646
541
745
723
764
677
831
743
708
Receivables from policyholders
558
344
315
262
394
318
310
265
461
326
318
283
383
306
328
313
304
255
195
Receivables from insurance companies
56
242
239
197
94
120
87
151
67
76
92
71
71
88
85
105
202
179
184
Receivables from associates and joint ventures
322
322
317
365
360
345
345
286
266
261
261
252
252
243
243
227
0
0
0
Other receivables
165
222
291
281
258
475
493
225
407
368
510
584
555
503
354
311
131
186
236
TOTAL RECEIVABLES
1,874
1,851
1,924
1,740
1,982
1,998
1,967
1,512
1,976
1,700
1,827
1,731
2,006
1,862
1,773
1,633
1,468
1,362
1,323
Assets held temporarily
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Current tax assets
0
0
0
39
0
0
0
0
62
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
42
0
Deferred tax assets
14
15
17
17
17
23
21
25
71
27
32
33
40
57
64
86
60
72
75
Assets held for sale
98,600
92,567
90,408
Liquid funds
257
172
1,305
253
327
282
287
550
359
646
422
846
742
178
228
1,136
54
36
57
Other
68
112
164
199
77
56
83
28
118
18
61
20
23
26
67
79
134
116
130
TOTAL OTHER ASSETS
339
299
1,486
508
421
363
394
603
610
690
515
899
804
261
360
1,302
98,848
92,833
90,670
Accrued interest and rent
220
243
247
310
349
346
363
388
373
327
347
415
423
376
403
423
82
66
61
Other prepayments and accrued income
248
223
209
196
281
264
234
219
314
251
240
210
271
251
240
218
179
235
212
TOTAL PREPAYMENTS AND ACCRUED INCOME
468
466
455
506
630
609
597
607
687
579
587
626
695
627
643
641
262
301
272
TOTAL ASSETS
83,940
83,268
85,511
83,224
91,735
93,041
96,258
98,442
93,704
99,635
102,508
109,288
112,977
115,683
115,028
120,368
117,933
109,937
107,102
Topdanmark - Group
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
31 March
30 June
30 September
31 December
31 March
30 June
30 September
31 December
31 March
30 June
30 September
31 December
31 March
30 June
30 September
31 December
31 March
30 June
30 September
(DKKm)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Share capital
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
90
Reserves
6,439
5,182
5,652
5,926
6,431
5,573
5,855
6,307
6,151
5,822
6,202
6,789
5,711
6,263
6,644
7,309
4,440
4,685
4,962
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
6,529
5,272
5,742
6,016
6,521
5,663
5,945
6,397
6,241
5,912
6,292
6,879
5,801
6,353
6,734
7,399
4,530
4,775
5,052
OTHER SUBORDINATED LOAN CAPITAL
1,745
1,745
1,746
1,746
1,746
1,747
1,747
1,747
1,748
1,748
1,749
1,749
1,749
1,749
899
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
Provisions for unearned premiums
3,749
3,220
2,679
1,819
3,787
3,316
2,843
1,849
3,846
3,255
2,776
1,590
3,632
3,055
2,597
1,446
3,337
2,794
2,241
Profit margin, non-life insurance contracts
777
696
641
807
850
753
644
838
864
846
735
1,150
1,154
1,065
950
1,316
1,219
1,101
985
With-profit products
23,878
23,642
23,678
23,134
23,660
23,966
24,154
23,618
22,695
22,978
22,933
23,178
22,928
22,709
22,311
22,319
0
0
0
Unit-linked products
30,863
31,451
34,051
33,117
37,725
40,194
43,073
46,656
41,433
47,721
50,605
55,790
58,559
60,789
61,844
65,749
0
0
0
Total life insurance provisions
54,741
55,093
57,729
56,252
61,385
64,160
67,227
70,274
64,129
70,699
73,538
78,968
81,487
83,499
84,156
88,068
0
0
0
Profit margin, life insurance and investment contracts
246
244
254
268
289
298
293
329
295
324
329
367
1,255
1,616
1,592
1,525
0
0
0
Provisions for claims
12,991
13,129
13,260
13,003
13,142
13,265
13,356
13,071
12,775
13,030
13,351
13,364
13,173
13,348
13,814
13,994
11,069
10,698
10,460
Risk margin, non-life insurance contracts
335
331
288
275
269
263
242
253
228
224
226
226
206
197
190
189
165
156
134
Provision for bonuses and rebates
143
145
143
152
143
152
151
163
137
134
127
130
120
136
147
157
143
147
167
TOTAL PROVISIONS FOR INSURANCE
AND INVESTMENT CONTRACTS
72,982
72,858
74,994
72,575
79,865
82,206
84,757
86,778
82,275
88,511
91,082
95,797
101,028
102,916
103,446
106,695
15,932
14,895
13,986
Pensions and similar commitments
27
27
27
27
27
28
29
30
29
29
31
31
30
29
28
28
24
23
21
Deferred tax liabilities
60
72
74
103
87
79
78
71
72
83
83
83
85
84
93
94
2
2
2
Deferred tax on security funds
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
306
362
362
Other liabilities
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
25
25
TOTAL PROVISIONS
394
405
408
436
420
413
413
407
407
418
420
420
421
418
427
428
358
412
410
DEPOSITS RECEIVED FROM REINSURERS
71
70
71
81
82
78
68
69
70
42
38
33
29
24
21
11
0
0
0
Debt relating to direct insurance operations
359
327
341
373
100
164
59
194
161
150
179
165
173
175
113
180
25
19
16
Debt relating to reinsurance operations
205
44
11
18
171
50
20
26
138
48
18
23
135
47
74
42
254
120
115
Bond loans
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Amounts due to credit institutions
24
310
102
242
839
237
695
155
501
860
876
1,350
925
982
383
451
922
305
727
Amounts due to associates
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Current tax liabilities
13
91
222
1
12
133
219
27
0
15
122
60
139
288
404
84
12
0
16
Liabilities relating to assets held for sale
92,790
86,566
84,006
Derivatives
547
1,017
701
703
762
791
866
679
983
807
702
983
674
676
597
605
152
303
338
Other debt
1,002
1,028
1,059
934
1,116
1,388
1,357
1,867
1,053
1,040
974
1,727
1,836
1,993
1,853
2,468
1,042
631
529
TOTAL DEBT
2,150
2,817
2,436
2,271
2,999
2,763
3,217
2,949
2,834
2,920
2,870
4,308
3,882
4,162
3,423
3,829
95,198
87,943
85,746
ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME
68
101
114
98
101
172
112
94
129
83
58
103
67
60
78
108
15
12
7
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
83,940
83,268
85,511
83,224
91,735
93,041
96,258
98,442
93,704
99,635
102,508
109,288
112,977
115,683
115,028
120,368
117,933
109,937
107,102
In 2018, the classification of insurance and investment contracts in life insurance has been subject to reassessment by Topdanmark Group. The change affects the line gross premiums in life insurance and change in the life insurance provisions. Profit is unchanged. Comparative figures have been adjusted. The allocation between acquisition costs and administrative expenses in life insurance has been revised in Q4 2021. Comparatives from 2020 and forward have been restated.
From Q1 2022, the result from Topdanmark Liv Holding Group is presented in the line Profit after tax, discontinued operations. Assets in Topdanmark Liv Holding Group are presented as assets held for sale, and the liabilities in the line liabilities related to assets held for sale.
Topdanmark A/S published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:22:02 UTC.