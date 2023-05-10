Topdanmark A/S : Summary of AGM 2023 (85 KB)

10 May 2023 Summary of Topdanmark's annual general meeting 26 April 2022 Topdanmark A/S • Borupvang 4 • DK-2750 Ballerup • Denmark Tel +45 44 68 33 11 • CVR no. 78040017 www.topdanmark.com • E-mail:topdanmark@topdanmark.dk

384 Year 2023, on 26 April at 15:00, the annual general meeting of Topdanmark A/S was held as an entirely virtual general meeting The chairman of Topdanmark's board of directors, Ricard Wennerklint, welcomed those present and stated that under article 16(1) of the articles of association, Topdanmark's board of directors has appointed lawyer John Korsø Jensen as chairman of the meeting. The chairman of the meeting thanked for the appointment and stated that Topdanmark's general meeting is held as an entirely virtual general meeting under the company's articles of association. The chairman of the meeting then gave a statement of the practical procedures to be observed in an entirely virtual general meeting, including: that shareholders having confirmed attendance at the general meeting and wanting to participate, including speaking by asking questions, writing statements and voting, must log on via the general meeting portal at Euronext Securities, and

that questions and statements must be submitted in writing through the general meeting portal, after which they will be read out by the chairman in the relevant item of the agenda and answered by either the CEO, CFO or the chairman, in that related subjects or questions may be answered collectively if that is deemed appropriate. The chairman also stated who the shareholders could contact if they experienced technical problems and referred to the company's website where the shareholders could find a practical user guide to the general meeting. The chairman then stated that, as in the previous years, the general meeting is transmitted directly at Topdanmark's website. The transmission is stored at Topdanmark's website. For information about personal data law consequences, the chairman referred to "Information about personal data law matters", which has been presented before the annual general meeting at Topdanmark's website. The chairman stated that the notice convening the general meeting with a specification of an agenda took place in compliance with article 13 of the articles of association and the legislation. A company announcement on the agenda was published on 3 April 2023. On the same date, the notice convening the general meeting was published through the Danish Business Authority's IT system. It

385 was made available on the company's website, and a letter convening the general meeting was sent by email with information about time and registration for the virtual general meeting to the shareholders having given their email addresses to Topdanmark. The chairman of the meeting stated that the shareholders who have registered for the general meeting, have received a confirmation via email with a link to the general meeting portal and information about the holding of the virtual general meeting and contact information with Euronext Securities for technical support before and during the general meeting. The shareholders have been invited to send any submissions and questions before the general meeting. Submissions and questions received will be read out and answered under the relevant items on the agenda. The past three weeks before the annual general meeting, the annual report, the remuneration report, the notice convening the general meeting, information about the total number of shares and voting rights on the date of the notice, the documents to be presented at the annual general meeting, agenda and the full proposals as well as the forms that must be used in case of voting by proxy or by letter have been available at the company's website. The chairman of the meeting ascertained that the general meeting had been duly convened. According to section 90(2) of the Danish Companies Act, article 13(9) of the articles of association and the company's financial calendar, proposals that the shareholders want to be transacted at the general meeting must be submitted in writing to the board of directors no later than six weeks before the holding of the general meeting. The chairman stated that the board of directors has not received any proposals from shareholders. No shareholders have in advance, through absentee vote, proxy forms or otherwise, requested a full account of the results of the voting, see section 101(5) and (6) of the Danish Companies Act. The chairman stated that under section 103(4) of the Danish Companies Act, the company's auditors appointed at the general meeting must be present at the general meeting. It has been agreed with the auditors, that their presence is made over the telephone. The chairman of the meeting stated that based on received proxies and postal votes, 63,911,932 shares, corresponding to 72.1% of the voting capital, are represented at the general meeting.

386 The chairman of the meeting ascertained that based on the proxies and postal votes received there is the required majority of both the votes cast and the voting share capital, represented at the general meeting through proxies and postal votes to decide on the proposals made in the items, without voting. Item I. Report on the company's activities in the past year Item II. Presentation of the audited annual report signed by the board of directors and the executive board The chairman of the meeting stated that items I and II of the agenda be transacted as one item. There were no objections. The chairman of the board of directors and CEO, Peter Hermann, reported on the company's activities in the past year. The report is enclosed to the minutes of meeting as appendix 127. The annual report, which was signed by the board of directors and the executive board, was presented. The chairman of the meeting pointed out that the annual report has obtained an unqualified auditor's report from both the internal and external auditors. The annual report is enclosed to the minutes of meeting as appendix 128. The chairman of the meeting stated that the company had already received submissions and questions from the shareholder Dansk Aktionærforening (Danish Shareholders Association). The chairman of the meeting read out the statement: In Denmark, corona/Covid-19 officially ceased to be a disease critical to society last year. That was particularly due to the willingness of Danes to get vaccinated and quick roll-out of vaccines. That has provided an appropriate herd immunity. That is knowledge that most Danes obtained a long time ago. I feel inclined to mention this since Topdanmark seems to live in the times of the frightened ones with electronic general meetings. There is no reason for that, and you can come out in the open. The shareholders will not bite you - even if the Russians have started a war in Europe, that is a far distance from Denmark. In the Danish Shareholders Association, we still support a GOOD investment. That means an investment which is transparent, decent and clever.