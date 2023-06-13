Advanced search
    US1311931042

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.

(MODG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
19.66 USD   +0.15%
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS TO ATTEND JEFFERIES CONSUMER CONFERENCE

06/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 20-21, 2023 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.  

For a copy of the Company's latest presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. 
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact:
Patrick Burke
(760) 931-1771
invrelations@tcbrands.com 

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-callaway-brands-to-attend-jefferies-consumer-conference-301850026.html

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
