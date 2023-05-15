Advanced search
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS TO ATTEND JEFFERIES VIRTUAL OUTDOOR SUMMIT

05/15/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending Jefferies' Virtual Outdoor Summit on May 16, 2023.  The Company's participation will consist of a virtual fireside chat beginning at 10:00 am PT with Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, and one-on-one meetings.

For a copy of the Company's latest presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. 
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact:
Lauren Scott
(760) 931-1771
invrelations@tcbrands.com 

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
