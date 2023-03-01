Advanced search
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS TO ATTEND RAYMOND JAMES INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS CONFERENCE

03/01/2023
CARLSBAD, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending Raymond James' Institutional Investors Conference on March 6, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

For a copy of the Company's latest presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. 
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact:  
Lauren Scott 
(760) 931-1771 
invrelations@tcbrands.com 

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-callaway-brands-to-attend-raymond-james-institutional-investors-conference-301759090.html

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
