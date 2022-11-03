Topgolf Callaway Brands : 2022 Q3 Earnings/Press Release, November 3, 2022

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES

RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Third Quarter Revenue Increase Driven by Strength Across All Segments

Introduces Full Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Q3 2022 consolidated net revenues of $988.5 million, an increase of 15.4%, or 21.3% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021

Q3 2022 GAAP income from operations of $68.2 million, a decrease of 10.3%, compared to Q3 2021, and non- GAAP income from operations of $81.1 million, a decrease of 4.1%, or an increase of 26.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021

Q3 2022 GAAP net income of $38.5 million, an increase of 340.6% compared to Q3 2021, and non-GAAP net income of $44.6 million, an increase of 69.6%, or 152.9% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021

non-GAAP net income of $44.6 million, an increase of 69.6%, or 152.9% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $144.4 million, an increase of 4.0%, or 22.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021

Increased full year 2022 revenue outlook to $3,965 million - $3,985 million and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $560 million - $570 million

CARLSBAD, CA /November 3, 2022/ Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (the "Company" or "Topgolf Callaway Brands") (NYSE: MODG) announced record financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"Our record third quarter results underscore the strength of our business and competitive positioning across all segments," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands. "The long-term trends driving consumer interest and engagement in the Modern Golf ecosystem continued, highlighted by increased traffic at our Topgolf venues and strong sales in our golf equipment and active lifestyle businesses, including continued brand momentum for both TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. As our recent rebrand suggests, for the quarter, Topgolf continued to be a significant contributor to both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, delivering 24% revenue growth year-over-year and generating $64 million in Adjusted EBITDA. For full year 2023, despite our current forecast for a challenging macroeconomic climate, we expect our business to continue to grow. Including foreign exchange headwinds of approximately $110 million in revenue and $65 million in Adjusted EBITDA based on current rates, we believe our business will generate approximately $600 million in Adjusted EBITDA, with just over half coming from Topgolf."

GAAP, NON-GAAP AND PRO FORMA RESULTS

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided information on a non-GAAP and pro forma basis. The manner in which the non-GAAP information is derived is discussed further toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The 2021 results presented on a pro forma basis include Topgolf International, Inc. ("Topgolf") results for January and February prior to the closing of the merger on March 8, 2021.