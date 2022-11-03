Topgolf Callaway Brands : 2022 Q3 Earnings/Press Release, November 3, 2022

RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
Third Quarter Revenue Increase Driven by Strength Across All Segments
Introduces Full Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
Q3 2022 consolidated net revenues of $988.5 million, an increase of 15.4%, or 21.3% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021
Q3 2022 GAAP income from operations of $68.2 million, a decrease of 10.3%, compared to Q3 2021, and non- GAAP income from operations of $81.1 million, a decrease of 4.1%, or an increase of 26.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021
Q3 2022 GAAP net income of $38.5 million, an increase of 340.6% compared to Q3 2021, and non-GAAP net income of $44.6 million, an increase of 69.6%, or 152.9% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021
Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $144.4 million, an increase of 4.0%, or 22.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q3 2021
Increased full year 2022 revenue outlook to $3,965 million - $3,985 million and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $560 million - $570 million
CARLSBAD, CA /November 3, 2022/ Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (the "Company" or "Topgolf Callaway Brands") (NYSE: MODG) announced record financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
"Our record third quarter results underscore the strength of our business and competitive positioning across all segments," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands. "The long-term trends driving consumer interest and engagement in the Modern Golf ecosystem continued, highlighted by increased traffic at our Topgolf venues and strong sales in our golf equipment and active lifestyle businesses, including continued brand momentum for both TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. As our recent rebrand suggests, for the quarter, Topgolf continued to be a significant contributor to both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, delivering 24% revenue growth year-over-year and generating $64 million in Adjusted EBITDA. For full year 2023, despite our current forecast for a challenging macroeconomic climate, we expect our business to continue to grow. Including foreign exchange headwinds of approximately $110 million in revenue and $65 million in Adjusted EBITDA based on current rates, we believe our business will generate approximately $600 million in Adjusted EBITDA, with just over half coming from Topgolf."
GAAP, NON-GAAP AND PRO FORMA RESULTS
In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided information on a non-GAAP and pro forma basis. The manner in which the non-GAAP information is derived is discussed further toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The 2021 results presented on a pro forma basis include Topgolf International, Inc. ("Topgolf") results for January and February prior to the closing of the merger on March 8, 2021.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except earnings per share).
GAAP RESULTS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021(1)
Change
Net revenues
$
988.5
$
856.5
$
132.0
$
3,144.4
$
2,421.7
$
722.7
Income from operations
68.2
76.0
(7.8)
291.5
259.4
32.1
Other (expense) income, net
(29.4)
(25.8)
(3.6)
(73.4)
186.9
(260.3)
Income before income taxes
38.8
50.2
(11.4)
218.1
446.3
(228.2)
Income tax provision (benefit)
0.3
66.2
(65.9)
(12.5)
98.1
(110.6)
Net income (loss)
$
38.5
$
(16.0)
$
54.5
$
230.6
$
348.2
$
(117.6)
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted(2)
$
0.20
$
(0.09)
$
0.29
$
1.17
$
2.03
$
(0.86)
Due to the timing of the merger with Topgolf on March 8, 2021, the Company's results of operations in the first nine months of 2021 do not include Topgolf's results for January and February, which in the aggregate totaled $142.9 million in net revenues and a loss before income taxes of $27.8 million.
For the purpose of calculating diluted EPS and in connection with the adoption of ASU 2020-06 in January 2022, the Company excluded $1.6 million and $4.8 million of after-tax interest expense related to its convertible notes from its calculation of net income, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
NON-GAAP RESULTS
Non-GAAP results exclude certain non-recurring and non-cash adjustments as defined in the Additional Information and Disclosures section of this document.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021(1)
Change
Net revenues
$
988.5
$
856.5
$
132.0
$
3,144.4
$
2,421.7
$
722.7
Income from operations
81.1
84.6
(3.5)
322.2
299.1
23.1
Other expense, net
(28.1)
(21.9)
(6.2)
(69.7)
(54.4)
(15.3)
Income before income taxes
53.0
62.7
(9.7)
252.5
244.7
7.8
Income tax provision
8.4
36.4
(28.0)
43.5
71.3
(27.8)
Net income
$
44.6
$
26.3
$
18.3
$
209.0
$
173.4
$
35.6
Earnings per share - diluted(2)
$
0.23
$
0.14
$
0.09
$
1.06
$
1.01
$
0.05
Adjusted EBITDA
$
144.4
$
138.8
$
5.6
$
521.5
$
431.1
$
90.4
Due to the timing of the merger with Topgolf on March 8, 2021, the Company's results of operations in the first nine months of 2021 do not include Topgolf's results for January and February, which in the aggregate totaled $142.9 million in net revenues and $2.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA.
For the purpose of calculating diluted EPS and in connection with the adoption of ASU 2020-06 in January 2022, the Company excluded $1.6 million and $4.8 million of after-tax interest expense related to its convertible notes from its calculation of net income, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
(All comparisons to prior periods are calculated on a year-over-year basis.)
Net revenues increased $132.0 million (or 15.4%, 21.3% constant currency), driven by an $80.0 million (or 24.0%, 24.8% constant currency) increase in the Topgolf segment, a $7.1 million (or 2.5%, 9.3% constant currency) increase in the Golf Equipment segment and a $44.9 million (or 19.3%, 31.2% constant currency) increase in the Active Lifestyle segment. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a $50.4 million negative impact on net revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
GAAP income from operations decreased $7.8 million (or 10.3%) and non-GAAP income from operations decreased $3.5 million (or 4.1%), due to the negative foreign currency exchange impact. On a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income from operations increased 26.6% and operating income as a percent of sales improved 40 basis points compared to Q3 2021.
GAAP other expense increased $3.6 million (or 14.0%) and non-GAAP other expense increased $6.2 million (or 28.3%). The increase was due to a $7.7 million increase in interest expense related to the financing of the six additional venues that were opened since September 30, 2021, as well as higher interest rates on variable rate debt. The increased interest expense was partially offset by incremental hedge gains, which were $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $25.4 million for nine months ended September 30, 2022.
GAAP net income increased $54.5 million (or 340.6%) quarter-over-quarter, due to continued strong performance of the operating segments and a change in the tax valuation allowance, partially offset by negative foreign currency impacts. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the change in the valuation allowance, amongst other items, non-GAAP net income for the quarter increased $18.3 million (or 69.6%, 152.9% constant currency).
GAAP earnings per diluted common share was $0.20 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $(0.09) loss per diluted common share for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share was $0.23 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.14 per diluted common share for the same period in 2021. Weighted average diluted shares totaled 201.8 million shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 186.0 million shares for the same period in 2021, an increase of 15.8 million shares. The increased share count is primarily related to a change in accounting guidance, which took effect on January 1, 2022, and requires the Company to assume the full conversion of 14.7 million shares related to its convertible notes in its weighted average diluted share calculation.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased $5.6 million, (or 4.0%, 22.7% constant currency) to $144.4 million, which consisted of a $5.0 million increase from Topgolf and a $0.6 million increase from the non-Topgolf business, which includes continued investment in the corporate functions.
SEGMENT RESULTS
In evaluating the Company's operating segment performance, readers should understand that the Company's 2022 operating results were significantly impacted by changes in foreign currency rates as compared to the same periods in 2021. The offsetting benefits from the Company's hedging program, however, are recorded in Other Income (see above in the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights section) and are therefore not reflected in the segment operating results.
The table below provides net revenues by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions):
SEGMENT NET REVENUES
Reported Results for the
Reported Results for the
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021(2)
Change
Topgolf
$
413.8
$
333.8
24.0 %
$
1,139.5
$
751.8
51.6 %
Golf Equipment
296.7
289.6
2.5 %
1,216.6
1,067.8
13.9 %
Active Lifestyle(1)
278.0
233.1
19.3 %
788.3
602.1
30.9 %
Total Segment Net Revenues
$
988.5
$
856.5
15.4 %
$
3,144.4
$
2,421.7
29.8 %
Constant Currency Total Segment Net
Revenues
21.3%
34.4%
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company changed the name of its "Apparel, Gear, and Other" operating segment to "Active Lifestyle." The segment name change had no impact on the composition of the Company's segments or on previously reported financial position, results of operations, cash flow or segment operating results.
Due to the timing of the merger with Topgolf on March 8, 2021, the Company's results of operations for the first nine months of 2021 do not include Topgolf's revenues for January and February, which included $142.9 million in net revenues.
The table below provides the breakout of segment operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30,
2022 and 2021 (in millions):
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
Reported Results for the
Reported Results for the
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021(1)
Change
Topgolf
$
23.6
$
23.9
(1.3)
%
$
74.3
$
52.1
42.6
%
% of segment revenue
5.7 %
7.2 %
(146) bps
6.5 %
6.9 %
(41) bps
Golf Equipment
49.6
45.8
8.3
%
250.7
228.8
9.6
%
% of segment revenue
16.7 %
15.8 %
90
bps
20.6 %
21.4 %
(82) bps
Active Lifestyle
28.1
34.6
(18.8)
%
77.3
70.8
9.2
%
% of segment revenue
10.1 %
14.8 %
(474) bps
9.8 %
11.8 %
(195) bps
Total Segment Operating Income
$
101.3
$
104.3
(2.9)
%
$
402.3
$
351.7
14.4
%
% of segment revenue
10.2 %
12.2 %
(193) bps
12.8 %
14.5 %
(173) bps
Constant Currency
Total Segment Operating Income
21.8
%
31.1
%
Due to the timing of the merger with Topgolf on March 8, 2021, the Company's results of operations for the first nine months of 2021 do not include Topgolf's results for January and February, which included $142.9 million in net revenues and a segment operating loss of $18.1 million.
Third Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
(All comparisons to prior periods are calculated on a year-over-year basis)
Topgolf
Segment revenue increased $80.0 million (or 24.0%, 24.8% constant currency) year-over-year and same venue sales grew approximately 11% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2019, reflecting accelerating traffic at the venues, as well as price increases.
Segment operating income decreased $0.3 million to $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to planned increases in pre-opening costs, marketing spend and labor.
Opened two new owned and operated Topgolf venues in Knoxville, Tennessee and Renton, Washington, and one international franchise venue in Bangkok, Thailand during the third quarter of 2022.
Golf Equipment
Segment revenue increased $7.1 million (or 2.5%, 9.3% constant currency), year-over-year, reflecting continued high demand for golf clubs and golf balls, which helped overcome an approximate $20.0 million negative impact due to new product launch timing versus 2021. The golf ball business was the primary driver, with sales up 24.9% (30.2% constant currency) in the quarter.
The Golf Equipment segment operating income increased $3.8 million (or 8.3%), primarily due to strong sales, which were partially offset by foreign currency impacts, increased freight expense and other inflationary pressures which the Company was able to generally offset through price increases, sales volume and efficiencies.
On a constant currency basis, the Golf Equipment segment results would have been meaningfully higher.
Active Lifestyle
Segment revenue increased $44.9 million (or 19.3%, 31.2% constant currency), year-over-year, primarily driven by a 20.8% increase in apparel sales (33.0% constant currency) and a 16.5% (28.0% constant currency) increase in gear, accessories and other sales.
Operating income for the Active Lifestyle segment decreased $6.5 million (or 18.8%), year-over-year to $28.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to foreign currency impacts as pricing continues to offset increased freight expense and other inflationary pressures.
On a constant currency basis, the Active Lifestyle segment operating income would have increased during third quarter 2022.
