    4536   TW0004536008

TOPKEY CORPORATION

(4536)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
130.50 TWD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Topkey : (Correction)Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Ex-dividend Record Date. (Correct Last date before book closure)

06/23/2022 | 11:26pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOPKEY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 11:11:44
Subject 
 (Correction)Announcement of the BOD Resolutions
on the Ex-dividend Record Date.
(Correct Last date before book closure)
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$544,920,000.(NT$6 Per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/02
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/03
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/07
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/07
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be distributed on 2022/08/31.

Disclaimer

Topkey Corporation published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 03:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 572 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2022 1 124 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 852 M 398 M 398 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Managers and Directors
Pei Ni Shen General Manager & Director
Jen Ti Chang Head-Finance
Wen Chen Shen General Manager
Shih-Chien Yang Independent Director
Chen Chi Ma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPKEY CORPORATION-13.00%398
POLARIS INC.-6.44%6 118
BRP INC.-27.06%4 916
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-35.90%4 883
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-27.24%4 117
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-48.15%3 701