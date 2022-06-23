Topkey : (Correction)Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Ex-dividend Record Date. (Correct Last date before book closure)
06/23/2022 | 11:26pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TOPKEY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
11:11:44
Subject
(Correction)Announcement of the BOD Resolutions
on the Ex-dividend Record Date.
(Correct Last date before book closure)
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$544,920,000.(NT$6 Per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/02
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/03
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/07
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/07
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be distributed on 2022/08/31.