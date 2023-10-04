Toplivo AD is a Bulgaria-based company that specializes in the retail and distribution of construction and petroleum products. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of petroleum products, including propane-butane, liquid petroleum and liquid petroleum gas (LPG). In addition, it also offers construction and heating materials, briquettes, firewood, coal, isolation materials, cement, bricks, wooden materials, lacquers, decorating tiles, roof tiles, metals and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) window profiles. Toplivo AD operates through a number of branches and numerous retail bases, petrol stations and stores, located across Bulgaria. The Company's major shareholder is Sinergon Holding AD with a stake of 73.42%.