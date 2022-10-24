Toplivo : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

24.10.2022 10:20:54 (local time)

Company: Toplivo AD-Sofia (TOPL)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toplivo AD dated 24 October 2022 has passed the following resolutions:

- Authorisation of the company's Board of Directors and executive directors to effect transactions under Art. 114 (1) of the POSA according to the justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA under the terms and conditions detailed in the EGM record of proceedings

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

