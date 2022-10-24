Advanced search
    TOPL   BG11TOSOAT18

TOPLIVO AD

(TOPL)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
5.550 BGN    0.00%
Toplivo : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

10/24/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 24.10.2022 10:20:54 (local time)

Company: Toplivo AD-Sofia (TOPL)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toplivo AD dated 24 October 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Authorisation of the company's Board of Directors and executive directors to effect transactions under Art. 114 (1) of the POSA according to the justification report of the Board of Directors under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA under the terms and conditions detailed in the EGM record of proceedings
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Toplivo AD published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 15:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Bedo Bohos Doganyan Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Preslav Krasimirov Kozovski Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ljudmila Viktorovna Stamova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mariyana Ivanova Staneva Director
Dimitar Georgiev Nazarski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPLIVO AD102.55%15
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.79%43 209
MURPHY USA INC.42.13%6 613
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-13.74%3 961
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-6.60%2 852
ARKO CORP.6.04%1 117