18.08.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse (T0F1)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse

- BSE code: T0F1

- ISIN: BG2100002141

- Date of interest payment: 27.08.2023

- Coupon rate: 4 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 23.08.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 21.08.2023 (Ex Date: 22.08.2023).