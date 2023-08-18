Company: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse (T0F1)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse
- BSE code: T0F1
- ISIN: BG2100002141
- Date of interest payment: 27.08.2023
- Coupon rate: 4 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 23.08.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 21.08.2023 (Ex Date: 22.08.2023).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toplofikatsia Ruse AD published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 07:14:05 UTC.