    TPLR   BG1100013207

TOPLOFIKATSIA RUSE EAD

(TPLR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-29
3.500 BGN   +6.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD : Other information

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Other information 01.06.2022 15:29:57 (local time)

Company: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse (T0F1)
BSE received a notification from Financial House Ever in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD (T0F1), ISIN BG2100002141, of the explanation received from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the financial ratios under the bond issue in the first quarter of 2022.

Disclaimer

Toplofikatsia Ruse AD published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 74,9 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net income 2020 3,75 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
Net Debt 2020 43,8 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,2 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPLOFIKATSIA RUSE EAD9.38%54
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.93%148 693
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.26%86 629
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.92%80 391
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.00%75 224
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.20%68 401