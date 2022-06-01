Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD : Other information

Other information
01.06.2022 15:29:57 (local time)
Company: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse (T0F1)
BSE received a notification from Financial House Ever in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD (T0F1), ISIN BG2100002141, of the explanation received from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the financial ratios under the bond issue in the first quarter of 2022.
