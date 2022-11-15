Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPLR   BG1100013207

TOPLOFIKATSIA RUSE EAD

(TPLR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
3.600 BGN   -.--%
09:42aToplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Other information
PU
04:21aToplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
08/30Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD : Other information

11/15/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other information 15.11.2022 11:43:43 (local time)

Company: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse (T0F1)
BSE received a notification from Ever Financial AD in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD (T0F1), ISIN BG2100002141, of a stated failure of the issuer to meet some financial ratios by 30 September 2022.
The trustee requested an explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the indicators respectively of the measures and the plan undertaken to bring all financial ratios in compliance with the established under the bond loan.
Ever Financial AD has received the requested explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the bond issue ratios in the third quarter of 2022.

Disclaimer

Toplofikatsia Ruse AD published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOPLOFIKATSIA RUSE EAD
09:42aToplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Other information
PU
04:21aToplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders'..
PU
08/30Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/19Toplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Coupon Payment
PU
08/16Toplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Other information
PU
08/16Toplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders'..
PU
08/12Toplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Insider information
PU
06/01Toplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Other information
PU
05/27Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/26Toplofikatsia Ruse Ead : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 74,9 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2020 3,75 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net Debt 2020 43,8 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TOPLOFIKATSIA RUSE EAD
Duration : Period :
Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPLOFIKATSIA RUSE EAD12.50%54
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.53%162 272
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.01%73 502
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.09%70 198
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.82%67 999
ENEL S.P.A.-27.92%53 333