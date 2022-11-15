Toplofikatsia Ruse EAD : Other information

15.11.2022 11:43:43 (local time)

Company: Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD-Ruse (T0F1)

BSE received a notification from Ever Financial AD in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of Toplofikatsia-Ruse AD (T0F1), ISIN BG2100002141, of a stated failure of the issuer to meet some financial ratios by 30 September 2022.

The trustee requested an explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the indicators respectively of the measures and the plan undertaken to bring all financial ratios in compliance with the established under the bond loan.

Ever Financial AD has received the requested explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the bond issue ratios in the third quarter of 2022.

