The Nomi Site in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture

Tokyo - December 5, 2023 - TOPPAN Inc. (TOPPAN), a TOPPAN Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TYO: 7911), has announced that on November 28 it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with OLED developer and manufacturer JOLED Inc. (JOLED) for the land and buildings at the JOLED Nomi Site in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.



TOPPAN plans to use the site to develop next-generation technology and construct a mass production line for Flip Chip Ball Grid Arrays (FC-BGAs) that meet demand for high-speed transmission and chiplet1 use. FC-BGAs are high-density semiconductor packages for which significant growth is anticipated due to increased demand centered on use for data centers and generative AI. TOPPAN expects to launch the new line in 2027 or thereafter and is also considering the production of its existing electronics products at the Nomi Site.



With society's digitalization progressing at pace, the volume of data traffic is increasing every year. This is focusing attention on 2.xD packages2 and other next-generation semiconductor packages that respond to needs for high-speed, large-volume transmission.



TOPPAN is currently expanding FC-BGA production capacity at its Niigata Plant in Japan, but room for future expansion at the plant is limited in the face of fierce demand. The company has therefore been considering how to secure a new production base and identified the JOLED Nomi Site as a location that meets the requirements for next-generation semiconductor package manufacturing processes.



・Assets acquired: Land and buildings of the JOLED Nomi Site

・Location: Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

・Site area: 99,612.14 m2

・Building area: 100,683.40 m2

・Date of sale and purchase agreement: November 28, 2023



TOPPAN will push forward with development of next-generation semiconductor package technologies and the construction of a mass production line expected to go live in 2027 or thereafter. TOPPAN will use digital twin,3 factory automation, and AI technologies to target the smooth launch of a state-of-the-art facility that reduces manpower needs and drives high production efficiency.

1. Chiplet: A technology for providing large-scale circuits in a single package composed of multiple small individual chips.

2. 2.xD package: A semiconductor package featuring a fine wiring substrate called an interposer between the chip and the resin substrate.

3. Digital twin: A technology for digitally replicating the objects and data of a real space.

Established in Tokyo in 1900, the TOPPAN Group is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. The TOPPAN Group's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

https://www.holdings.toppan.com/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/

