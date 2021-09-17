Toppan : Develops New Barrier Coated Paper for Packaging | TOPPAN

Toppan's new GL-X-P barrier coated paper is suitable for diverse packaging shapes and contents.

© Toppan Inc.

Tokyo - September 17, 2021 - Toppan (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions has developed a new barrier coated paper that provides high water vapor barrier performance and outstanding flex resistance and is suitable for a wide range of contents and packaging shapes. Sample shipments of 'GL-X-P' to manufacturers in a broad spectrum of industries worldwide, including food and toiletries, will begin in September, with the launch of full-scale sales scheduled for spring 2022.



GL-X-P's excellent water vapor barrier performance makes it possible to prevent content quality deterioration caused by humidity, while its flex resistance means it can be used for a diverse variety of packaging shapes. These features enable its use in packaging for a wide range of powdered and solid contents, including food products such as instant coffee, powdered soups, and chocolate as well as cosmetics and toiletries.

As an alternative to conventional packaging using paper, GL-X-P also has benefits for the environment. It can contribute to the reduction of food loss due to the potential extension of shelf lives enabled by preservation of freshness. Because GL-X-P itself is heat sealable, a structure consisting only of paper is possible, cutting plastic consumption and facilitating a reduction in CO 2 emissions of up to approximately 35% (Toppan calculation) when used as an alternative to conventional laminated packaging structures that include plastic.



GL-X-P will be on display in the Toppan USA, Inc. booth at Pack Expo Las Vegas (Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall - N-9409) from September 27 to 29 and in the Toppan Europe GmbH booth at FACHPACK (NürnbergMesse, Hall:7 , Booth: 7-107) from September 28 to 30.



With the establishment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and growing global momentum to protect the environment and save resources, there is increasing interest in packaging that mitigates impact on the environment. Efforts to reduce food loss and drive sustainability are now essential, and product packages are expected to not only maintain freshness and preserve contents over longer periods, but to also lower environmental impact through resource saving and recyclability.



In 1986 Toppan developed GL FILM, a barrier film that can contribute to solutions to social issues by reducing food loss and resource consumption. The GL BARRIER brand of barrier films with GL FILM at its core today maintains a leading share of the global market on account of world-class barrier performance and an extensive range of products for diverse purposes.



As a new paper-based addition to the existing range of film products, GL-X-P further expands the possible applications of GL BARRIER and overcomes the challenge of producing paper-based high barrier packaging. Targeting mass production in 2022, Toppan will advance development of GL-X-P and continue to enhance its lineup by creating new barrier coated paper products for packaging.

・Enables paper-based packaging with high barrier performance

Coating treatment that enhances flex resistance and proprietary vapor deposition technologies accumulated through the development of Toppan's GL BARRIER products enable high barrier performance and superior workability that makes GL-X-P suitable for diverse packaging shapes.



・Use of paper material reduces CO 2 emissions

Adopting paper as the base material removes the lamination process and enables a structure that uses no aluminum foil. This makes it possible to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to approximately 35% (Toppan calculation) in comparison with conventional products using plastic films.



・Switch to paper mono-material reduces plastic consumption to zero

General packaging employs a material structure combining various components with a sealant layer that incorporates plastic material. However, because GL-X-P consists only of a paper material and a coated layer with heat sealing properties, it has become possible to reduce the plastic consumption of packaging to zero.



・Packaging design that takes advantage of the look and feel of paper

GL-X-P's barrier performance eliminates the need to use film or other materials and facilitates packaging design that makes use of the unique look and feel of paper.

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.



For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.