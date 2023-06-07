Toppan : NOTICE OF THE 177th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 06/07/2023 | 03:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Stock Exchange Code 7911) June 7, 2023 (Date of Commencement of Measures for Electronic Provision: May 27, 2023) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Hideharu Maro President & Representative Director TOPPAN INC. Main Office: 1-5-1 Taito, Taito-ku, Tokyo Corporate Headquarters: 1-3-3 Suido, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo NOTICE OF THE 177th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders: We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. We hereby inform you that the 177th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TOPPAN INC. (the "Company") will be held as described below. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide the information contained in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters subject to measures for electronic provision) electronically and posted such information on the Company's website on the Internet. Please access the website below to review the information. The Company's website: https://www.toppan.com/en/ir/stockinfo/notification.html In addition to the above website, the information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please access the above TSE website, enter "TOPPAN INC." in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's stock exchange code "7911" in the "Code" field, click "Search" and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information included in the [Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights by mail or via the Internet, etc. Accordingly, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by following the Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights, no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Japan time. - 1 - 1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time 2. Place: Conference room at the Kanda Izumi-cho Building located at 1 Kanda Izumi-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 177th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 177th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Approval of Absorption-type Company Split Agreement Proposal 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 3: Election of 9 Directors Proposal 4: Election of 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member 4. Matters Determined concerning the Convocation If there is no indication of approval or disapproval of each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be treated as an indication of approval for that proposal. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, your voting rights as exercised via the Internet shall be treated as valid. In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the last exercise of your voting rights shall be treated as valid. Should the matters subject to measures for electronic provision require revisions, a statement to that effect and the matters before and after revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the TSE website on the Internet. Of the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the following items are not provided in this Notice in accordance with provisions of laws and regulations as well as Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. "Summary of the resolution of the Board of Directors on the development of the structures to ensure the appropriateness of business operations and the outline of the operational status of such structures (the so- called "basic policies on the development of the internal control system")," and the "basic policies on control over the Company" in the Business Report Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements These items are parts of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements that were audited by the Accounting Auditor in preparing accounting audit reports and parts of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements that were audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board in preparing audit reports. - 2 - Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Approval of Absorption-type Company Split Agreement 1. Reasons for Conducting Absorption-type Company Split Agreement Under the key concept of "Digital & Sustainable Transformation," the Company is working on solving social issues worldwide mainly through digital transformation (DX), which uses digital technologies as a starting point to transform society and the business of customers and the Toppan Group, and sustainable transformation (SX), which aims for management focused on sustainability together with the resolution of social issues through business, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society and enhancing corporate value. In recent months, the Japanese economy has shown signs of a recovery thanks to the easing of restrictions on movement related to COVID-19. However, the outlook remains uncertain because of supply chain disruptions and surging resource prices attributable to the prolonged invasion of Ukraine, and rapid changes in exchange rates, among other factors. The operating environment of the Group remained challenging due to factors such as declining demand for paper media associated with the impact of the shift to digital information media, constraints on supplies of raw materials, and surging prices. However, a rise in new types of demand created by lifestyle changes is anticipated, including growth in digital demand and consciousness of global environmental issues. Amid this environment, in order to respond to rapid changes in the business environment and to realize the transformation of its business portfolio, the Company believes that it is necessary for the entire Toppan Group to band together more than ever to maximize synergies and to evolve into a management structure that enables optimal allocation of business resources and prompt decision-making in response to environmental changes through strengthened group governance. As such, the Company has been considering a transition to a holding company structure. As a first step, the Company implemented an absorption-type company split to cause the succession of part of the rights and obligations with respect to the business operated by the Security Subdivision of the Company's Information & Communication Division (hereinafter, "Absorption-type Company Split of the Security Business"), with the Company as the split company and Toppan Forms Co., Ltd. (company name changed to TOPPAN Edge Inc. on April 1, 2023) as the succeeding company, with April 1, 2023 as the effective date. For the transition to a holding company structure, the Company has decided to implement an absorption- type company split in which the Company will cause the succession of part of the rights and obligations with respect to all businesses conducted by the Company, excluding the Group's Business Administration business (including the control or management of the business activities of companies, etc. in which the Company holds shares or equity and the businesses related to operations necessary for the development of new business as the Group's management strategy and operations necessary for operating the Company as a holding company that is a listed company) and the businesses by the Company's DX Design Division, (hereinafter, "this Absorption- type Company Split"), with the Company as the split company and TOPPAN Inc. (hereinafter, "TOPPAN"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established as a split preparation company on March 1, 2023, as the succeeding company, and it entered into an absorption-type company split agreement (hereinafter, "the Absorption-type Company Split Agreement") with TOPPAN on April 27, 2023. The effective date of this Absorption-type Company Split is scheduled to be October 1, 2023. Further, the Company has decided to implement an absorption-type company split (hereinafter, "Split to TOPPAN Digital") in which the Company will cause the succession of part of the rights and obligations with respect to the business operated by the Company's DX Design Division, with the Company as the split company and TOPPAN Digital Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TOPPAN Digital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established as a split preparation company on March 1, 2023, as the succeeding company, and it entered into an absorption-type company split agreement concerning the Split to TOPPAN Digital with TOPPAN Digital on April 27, 2023. The effective date of the Split to TOPPAN Digital is scheduled to be October 1, 2023. With these absorption-type company splits and the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation pertaining to Proposal 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, the Company, as TOPPAN Holdings Inc., will strive to enhance corporate value as a group by promoting business portfolio transformation across the - 3 - entire Toppan Group through integrated operation of business companies from optimal, Group-wide perspectives. In addition, having established TOPPAN Edge Inc., which is the merger of the Company's Security Business, launched on April 1, 2023 as a result of the Absorption-type Company Split of the Security Business and the business operated by Toppan Forms Co., Ltd., TOPPAN, which was launched as a result of this Absorption-type Company Split and will be based primarily on the key divisions of the Company, and TOPPAN Digital Inc., which was launched due to the Split to TOPPAN Digital and that will drive the DX business of the entire Toppan Group, under the umbrella of holding company, the Company will work to maximize Group synergies. This proposal seeks approval of this Absorption-type Company Split Agreement. The Split to TOPPAN Digital satisfies the requirements of simple company splits provided in the Companies Act. Therefore, in accordance with Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, the Company plans to implement the Split to TOPPAN Digital without obtaining approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders. However, the Split to TOPPAN Digital is subject to this Absorption-type Company Split taking effect and to obtaining the required permissions, etc. from the relevant government and public agencies. Accordingly, if this proposal is not approved, the Split to TOPPAN Digital will also not take effect. (Reference) Structure after transition to a holding company structure 2. Details of the Absorption-type Company Split Agreement The details of the Absorption-type Company Split Agreement pertaining to this Absorption-type Company Split are as follows: Absorption-type Company Split Agreement (Copy) On April 23, 2023, TOPPAN INC. (hereinafter, "X") and TOPPAN Inc. (hereinafter, "Y") shall enter into an absorption-type company split agreement (hereinafter, "the Agreement") as follows: Article 1. (Method of absorption-type company split) Subject to the provisions of the Agreement, X and Y shall cause Y to succeed to the rights and obligations set forth in Article 3, Paragraph 1 with respect to all of the businesses conducted by X (hereinafter, "the Business") (however, this excludes the Group's Business Administration business (including the control or management of the business activities of companies, etc. in which the Company holds shares or equity and the businesses related to operations necessary for the development of new business as the Group's management strategy and the operations necessary for operating the Company as a holding company that is a listed company) and the businesses operated by the Company's DX Design Division, by way of an absorption-type company split (hereinafter, "this Absorption-type Company Split"). - 4 - Article 2. (Company name and address) The company names and addresses of X and Y are as follows: X: Split Company [Company name] TOPPAN INC. (however, it is planned to change the company name to "TOPPAN Holdings Inc." as of the effective date (as defined in Article 6; the same shall apply hereinafter). [Address] 1-5-1 Taito, Taito-ku, Tokyo Y: Succeeding Company [Company name] TOPPAN Inc. [Address] 1-5-1 Taito, Taito-ku, Tokyo Article 3. (Rights and obligations to be succeeded to the succeeding company) The assets, liabilities, contracts, and other rights and obligations that X shall cause to be succeeded by Y as a result of this Absorption-type Company Split (hereinafter, "Succeeded Rights and Obligations") shall be as described in the Attachment.

The succession of rights and obligations for which the permission, approval, etc. of the relevant government and public agencies or other relevant parties is required shall be effected subject to such permission, approval, etc. being obtained by the effective date. Succession of obligations held by X toward Y due to this Absorption-type Company Split shall be effected by the method of assumption of obligation not releasing obligor. If X has performed or otherwise assumed any obligations included in the Succeeded Rights and Obligations, X may seek reimbursement from Y for the full amount assumed by X for such obligations. Article 4. (Money, etc., to be delivered in connection with this Absorption-type Company Split) In connection with this Absorption-type Company Split, Y shall deliver 242,877,000 shares of Y's common shares to X as compensation for the Succeeded Rights and Obligations. Article 5. (Y's capital stock and reserves) Y's capital stock and reserves to be increased due to this Absorption-type Company Split shall be as follows: Increase in capital stock: 460 million JPY Increase in reserves: 0 JPY Article 6. (Effective date) The effective date of this Absorption-type Company Split (hereinafter referred to as "the Effective Date") shall be October 1, 2023. However, the Effective Date may be changed upon consultation and agreement between X and Y if it is deemed necessary to do so due to the necessity in the course of the procedures for this Absorption-type Company Split or for any other reasons. Article 7. (Resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders) X and Y shall each request a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders (including cases where a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is deemed to have been made in accordance with Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act; the same shall apply hereinafter.) regarding matters necessary for the approval of this Agreement and this Absorption-type Company Split by the day immediately prior to the Effective Date. Article 8. (Non-Competition by Split Company) Regarding the Business that Y will succeed to, X shall not bear an obligation of non-competition under Article 21 of the Companies Act. Article 9. (Changes of terms of this Absorption-type Company Split and termination of this Agreement) In the event of a material change occurs in the assets or management status of X or Y, the occurrence or discovery of a situation that would seriously hinder the implementation of this Absorption-type Company Split, or any other event that would make it difficult to achieve the purpose of this Absorption-type Company Split during the period between the execution of this Agreement and the Effective Date, X and Y may, upon consultation and agreement, change the terms of this Absorption-type Company Split or other contents of this Agreement or cancel this Agreement. - 5 - Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Toppan Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:11:15 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TOPPAN INC. 03:12a Toppan : NOTICE OF THE 177th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS PU 06/01 Toppan : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 PU 05/19 Toppan : Transcript of Fiscal 2022 Full Year Results Briefing PU 05/18 Toppan : and A3 Collaborate on Casting for Virtual Humans | TOPPAN PU 05/16 Toppan : Fiscal 2022 Full Year Results Briefing Presentation PU 05/16 Toppan : New Medium Term Plan Presentation PU 05/12 Toppan Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI 05/12 Toppan Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 21,000,000 shares, representing 6.4% for ¥4.. CI 05/12 Toppan Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI 04/28 Toppan : and Toppan Speciality Films to Join Forces at interpack 2023 | TOPPAN PU