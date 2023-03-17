Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toppan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7911   JP3629000005

TOPPAN INC.

(7911)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
2565.00 JPY    0.00%
03/17Toppan : Support for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Recovery | TOPPAN
PU
03/17Toppan : to Establish First European Production Site for Transparent Barrier Films in Czech Republic | TOPPAN
PU
03/10Nikkei down sharply as bank shares drag after BOJ policy decision
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toppan : Support for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Recovery | TOPPAN

03/17/2023 | 09:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo - March 17, 2023 - Toppan extends its deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the earthquake near the Turkey-Syria border on February 6.

Toppan has donated 5 million yen to relief funds through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support the disaster-stricken region.

Toppan and all the companies of the Toppan Group hope for the earliest possible recovery in the region.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toppan Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 01:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOPPAN INC.
03/17Toppan : Support for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Recovery | TOPPAN
PU
03/17Toppan : to Establish First European Production Site for Transparent Barrier Films in Czec..
PU
03/10Nikkei down sharply as bank shares drag after BOJ policy decision
RE
03/09Japan's Nikkei set for first loss in six days on Wall Street lead
RE
03/03Toppan : to Introduce Internal Carbon Pricing System | TOPPAN
PU
02/20Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
RE
02/13Toppan : Transcript of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call
PU
02/08Toppan : Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
PU
02/07Toppan Inc. (TSE:7911) agreed to acquire an 8.05% stake in Fusion Co.,L..
CI
01/31Integrated Clinical Care Informatics, Inc. announced that it has received funding from ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 637 B 12 389 M 12 389 M
Net income 2023 71 267 M 539 M 539 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 837 B 6 335 M 6 335 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 54 336
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart TOPPAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Toppan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 565,00 JPY
Average target price 2 850,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideharu Maro President & Representative Director
Takashi Kurobe Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Shingo Kaneko Chairman
Masanori Saito GM-Information Communications & Head-IR Promotions
Jin Endo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPPAN INC.31.27%6 291
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.36.42%7 219
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.2.21%1 557
CIMPRESS PLC26.69%918
DELUXE CORPORATION-9.42%663
ORELL FÜSSLI AG-2.44%169