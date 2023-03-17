Toppan : Support for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Recovery | TOPPAN

Tokyo - March 17, 2023 - Toppan extends its deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the earthquake near the Turkey-Syria border on February 6.
Toppan has donated 5 million yen to relief funds through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support the disaster-stricken region.
Toppan and all the companies of the Toppan Group hope for the earliest possible recovery in the region.
Disclaimer
Toppan Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 01:26:04 UTC.