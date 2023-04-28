Toppan : and Toppan Speciality Films to Join Forces at interpack 2023 | TOPPAN

Tokyo - April 28, 2023 -Toppan (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, and India-based subsidiary Toppan Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF), will participate in interpack 2023, the international packaging industry trade fair due to be held at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany from May 4 through 10.



Toppan and TSF will present GL BARRIER transparent barrier film and other Toppan Group packaging and film products to end users, such as packaging manufacturers and food producers.



Held once every three years in Dusseldorf, interpack is one the world's largest events for the packaging and processing industry. It showcases packaging materials, machinery, and services for a range of industries, such as the food, cosmetics, personal care, medical/pharmaceutical, and industrial products sectors. In 2017 interpack attracted more than 2,800 companies and 170,000 visitors. (The event was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.)



In May 2021 Toppan published its Medium Term Plan for the period April 2021 to March 2023, the key concept of which is Digital & Sustainable Transformation. One of the priorities defined in the plan is accelerating expansion of the global packaging business by catering to demand for sustainable solutions and establishing networks facilitating local production for local consumption. Based on this, Toppan is leveraging its GL BARRIER transparent vapor-deposited barrier film to advance a broad-ranging packaging business with production locations in Japan, other parts of Asia, and North America. In Europe, Toppan is planning to kick off operations at a new plant in the Czech Republic in late 2024, bolstering its ability to supply GL BARRIER, which delivers excellent environmental performance, to a region that is home to countries at the forefront of environmental initiatives.



TSF was founded in 1990 and has its headquarters and manufacturing base in Punjab, India. The company manufactures and sells BOPP and CPP films, predominantly for food packaging, and became a Toppan Group company in February 2022. Toppan is strengthening its global business for BOPP and CPP films, which are anticipated to see demand as a recycle-ready mono-material for packaging.



Increased environmental consciousness in recent years is driving worldwide demand for sustainable packaging materials. Fusing Toppan's barrier film and packaging businesses centered on GL BARRIER with TSF's marketing capabilities and extensive knowledge of the film sector and global markets, the two companies will showcase GL BARRIER and packaging technologies as they aim to expand the Toppan Group's presence and business in Europe, a promising market for sustainable packaging on account of the number of eco-progressive countries.



・GL BARRIER and related barrier packaging

GL BARRIER is Toppan's proprietary range of transparent barrier films. With world-class barrier performance enabled by unique vapor deposition and coating technologies and an extensive lineup for diverse applications, GL BARRIER is a leading brand recognized in markets throughout the world, including Japan, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

At interpack, Toppan will present its film products as well as barrier packaging in the form of microwavable packaging and paper-based composite containers.



https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/barrier_film/



・Mono-material barrier packaging

As a new addition to the GL BARRIER lineup, Toppan has developed packaging that delivers excellent performance in terms of barrier properties and other characteristics while employing mono-material compositions, such as polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE), rather than laminating multiple materials to fulfill different roles. The superior suitability for recycling of these packaging materials has been recognized by multiple European recyclability assessment bodies.



https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/mono-material_flexible_packaging/



・BOPP/CPP films

BOPP films deliver superior environmental performance and functionality. TSF is focused on the BOPP business, supplying films to Indian and international markets, and will showcase their suitability for mono-material packaging, biodegradability, and outstanding barrier performance at interpack.



Dates: May 4 to 10, 2023

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf

Toppan booth: Hall 10/C98

Organizer: Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

https://www.interpack.com



Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.



For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

