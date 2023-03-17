Advanced search
    7911   JP3629000005

TOPPAN INC.

(7911)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
2565.00 JPY    0.00%
Toppan : Support for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Recovery | TOPPAN
Toppan : to Establish First European Production Site for Transparent Barrier Films in Czech Republic | TOPPAN
Nikkei down sharply as bank shares drag after BOJ policy decision
Toppan : to Establish First European Production Site for Transparent Barrier Films in Czech Republic | TOPPAN

03/17/2023 | 09:27pm EDT
Tokyo - March 17, 2023 - Toppan (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, will open a new plant in Most, the Czech Republic. Toppan aims to commence mass production at its first transparent barrier film manufacturing site in Europe by the end of 2024. With the launch of the new plant, Toppan will establish a market-leading and global supply capacity for transparent barrier films with production bases in Japan, North America (Georgia, USA), and Europe.

Czech Plant (Image)
GL BARRIER Product Examples

"By taking advantage of the new plant's location, Toppan will bolster its capacity to supply GL BARRIER1 transparent barrier films to packaging manufacturers in Europe, where we see some of the world's most environmentally friendly countries, and accelerate sustainable transformation (SX) business globally by strengthening relationships with top-rated companies in the areas of ESG and the SDGs," said Masahiko Tatewaki, Managing Executive Officer of Toppan's Global Packaging business. "This plant will also employ the most environmentally friendly technologies, such as heat reuse systems, with an emphasis on maximum energy efficiency."

"We welcome the establishment of Toppan's barrier film factory in the Czech Republic, which will produce eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials locally with export to Europe and contribute to the development of the Usti region." said Eva Jungmannova, Director of Foreign Activities and Investments, Czech Republic.

- Background

Toppan began sales of GL BARRIER transparent barrier films in 1986. Today, Toppan enjoys the leading share of the global market for transparent vapor-deposited barrier films on account of world-class barrier performance and an extensive lineup of products for diverse purposes.
The global packaging market requires environmentally friendly packaging materials that enable efficient use, reproduction, and sustainable recycling of finite resources to drive a circular economy and society. The European Commission has proposed a strategy to reduce plastic waste, and regulations are being considered that would mandate the reuse and recycling of packaging materials and impose a ban on excessive packaging. If such regulations are implemented, manufacturers of packaging materials will in principle be required to design all packaging materials to be recyclable by January 2030.
In response to these market trends, demand for Toppan's transparent barrier films, which contribute to resource saving and recyclability, is increasing significantly, and Toppan has decided to establish the new site.

- Overview of planned new company and plant

-- Name: Toppan Packaging Czech s.r.o. (Locally incorporated company established for the opening of the plant)
-- Location: Most, Czech Republic
-- Site area: Approx. 50,000 square meters
-- Scheduled production start: End of 2024
-- Product manufactured: Transparent barrier films

1. GL BARRIER is Toppan's proprietary brand of barrier products centered on GL FILM, a transparent film that delivers world-class barrier performance. GL FILM's stable performance is enabled by a multi-layer structure combining a unique coating layer with a high-quality vapor-deposited layer. In recognition of their numerous outstanding features, GL BARRIER products are used in a wide variety of fields, including the food, medical/pharmaceutical, and industrial materials sectors.
For more information, visit https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/barrier_film/.
About Toppan

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

Disclaimer

Toppan Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 01:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
