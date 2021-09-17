Log in
    7911   JP3629000005

TOPPAN INC.

(7911)
Toppan : to Present Latest Security Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco | TOPPAN

09/17/2021 | 08:32pm EDT
© Toppan Inc.

Tokyo - September 17, 2021 - Toppan (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, and Toppan Europe GmbH (Toppan Europe) will participate in Luxe Pack Monaco 2021, the premier trade show for creative packaging, from September 27 to 29.

As consumer behavior increasingly shifts to the digital realm, businesses are looking for ways to optimize services by making the most effective use of customer touchpoints that are diversifying due to the ubiquity of digital devices. Smart packages in particular are generating significant interest. Such packages are equipped with ID devices, such as QR Code1 or NFC2 tags, that can be scanned by consumers' smartphones to enable interactive communication.

Toppan and Toppan Europe provide comprehensive smart packaging solutions to European and global markets, supporting the creation of customer touchpoints and enabling businesses to provide optimized services.

Under the theme of Make It Connected, at Luxe Pack Monaco, Toppan will showcase a cloud-based ID authentication platform that creates customer touchpoints and makes the supply chain visible, products based on a concept fusing digital IDs with packaging, and a range of ID devices, including NFC tags that give digital IDs to individual products.

Main solutions on show
© Toppan Inc.
・Smart packages with built-in NFC functions
New packages in which tamper-evident NFC tag functions have been integrated into the structure of paper-based packaging to enhance package security, maintain design quality, and streamline the process of applying NFC tags.

© Toppan Inc.
・NFC labels with high-quality design enabled by decorative printing technologies
While employing metallic finishes for a premium look, these labels maintain the communication performance required of NFC tags.

・Interactive packages that connect with NFC-enabled smartphones
Interactive packages that connect with smartphones via NFC to enable users to enjoy digital content such as games and music.

© Toppan Inc.
・Product ID authentication platform
A cloud-based service in which ID devices applied to products can be read by consumer smartphones or dedicated devices in plants or warehouses to facilitate supply chain management.

Toppan booth at Luxe Pack Monaco 2019
© Toppan Inc.
Visitors to the Toppan booth will be able to experience the latest security solutions for smart packages via demos covering customer touchpoint creation and supply chain management.

Toppan Europe's expert staff will also hold live events in the booth to present Toppan's products and solutions. More information on the solutions on show in the booth can be found here.

Toppan Smart Packaging Solutions

1. QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
2. Near-field Communication (NFC) is a radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology. It is a set of common protocols for wireless communication over short distances. NFC tags containing IC chips can be read and written using devices with NFC reader/writer functions.

About Luxe Pack Monaco 2021

Dates: September 27 to 29
Venue: Grimaldi Forum Monaco
Organizer: Luxe Pack (Headquarters: Oyonnax, France)
https://www.luxepackmonaco.com/

About Toppan

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

Disclaimer

Toppan Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 00:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
