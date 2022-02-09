Toppan Printing : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call Presentation

Factors affecting profit attributable to owners of parent

Reasons for variance vs. prior year

Increases for digital content and digital marketing due to catering to expanding demand for non-face-to-face interaction and digitization.

Increase for BPO due to winning projects related to economic stimulus measures.

Increase for packaging overseas.

Increase for décor materials due to moderate recovery of Japanese market and catering to demand overseas.

Increase for photomasks, FC-BGA substrates, and other semiconductor-related products. Increase for TFT-LCDs due to recovery of market for in-vehicle use and industrial devices.

Impact of increase in raw material prices in Japan and overseas.

Expanded revenue in each segment centered on digital, décor materials, and semiconductor-related businesses.

Improvement in revenues for TFT-LCDs due to market recovery and structural reform.

Increase in operating profit.

Exchange loss in previous year but exchange gain in current year.

Progress in reducing strategic shareholdings and recording of gain on sale of investment securities in current year.

Recording of loss on valuation of investment securities in previous year.