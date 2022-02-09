|
Toppan Printing : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
February 9, 2022
INDEX
Contents
I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
-
Fiscal 2021 Full Year Results Forecast III. Q&A
I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results (Nine months ended December 2021)
|
Summary of Consolidated Results
|
|
|
|
|
(1M)
|
|
|
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information &
|
Net sales
|
641,287
|
623,956
|
17,331
|
|
2.8%
|
|
Communication
|
Operating profit
|
29,546
|
28,097
|
1,449
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Living & Industry
|
Net sales
|
323,666
|
315,453
|
8,213
|
|
2.6%
|
|
Operating profit
|
22,216
|
20,035
|
2,181
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Electronics
|
Net sales
|
159,332
|
132,212
|
27,120
|
|
20.5%
|
|
Operating profit
|
19,755
|
7,960
|
11,795
|
|
148.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
Net sales
|
(15,167)
|
(13,873)
|
(1,294)
|
|
-
|
|
Operating profit
|
(27,108)
|
(23,587)
|
(3,521)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,109,119
|
1,057,748
|
51,371
|
|
4.9%
|
|
Consolidated total
|
Operating profit
|
44,409
|
32,506
|
11,903
|
|
36.6%
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
47,707
|
30,692
|
17,015
|
|
55.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
106,449
|
80,548
|
25,901
|
|
32.2%
*Net sales decrease by ¥8,480 million compared with previous years due to a change in the accounting method related to revenue recognition from the first quarter of the year ending March 2022.
I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results (Nine months ended December 2021)
Factors affecting net sales
Factors affecting operating profit
Factors affecting profit attributable to owners of parent
Reasons for variance vs. prior year
Increases for digital content and digital marketing due to catering to expanding demand for non-face-to-face interaction and digitization.
Increase for BPO due to winning projects related to economic stimulus measures.
Increase for packaging overseas.
Increase for décor materials due to moderate recovery of Japanese market and catering to demand overseas.
Increase for photomasks, FC-BGA substrates, and other semiconductor-related products. Increase for TFT-LCDs due to recovery of market for in-vehicle use and industrial devices.
Impact of increase in raw material prices in Japan and overseas.
Expanded revenue in each segment centered on digital, décor materials, and semiconductor-related businesses.
Improvement in revenues for TFT-LCDs due to market recovery and structural reform.
Increase in operating profit.
Exchange loss in previous year but exchange gain in current year.
Progress in reducing strategic shareholdings and recording of gain on sale of investment securities in current year.
Recording of loss on valuation of investment securities in previous year.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
