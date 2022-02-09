Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toppan Printing Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7911   JP3629000005

TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD

(7911)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toppan Printing : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call Presentation

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

February 9, 2022

Toppan Inc.

INDEX

Contents

I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

  1. Fiscal 2021 Full Year Results Forecast III. Q&A

INDEX

Contents

I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

  1. Fiscal 2021 Full Year Results Forecast III. Q&A

I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results (Nine months ended December 2021)

Summary of Consolidated Results

(1M)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Variance

Amount

%

Information &

Net sales

641,287

623,956

17,331

2.8%

Communication

Operating profit

29,546

28,097

1,449

5.2%

Living & Industry

Net sales

323,666

315,453

8,213

2.6%

Operating profit

22,216

20,035

2,181

10.9%

Electronics

Net sales

159,332

132,212

27,120

20.5%

Operating profit

19,755

7,960

11,795

148.2%

Adjustment

Net sales

(15,167)

(13,873)

(1,294)

-

Operating profit

(27,108)

(23,587)

(3,521)

-

Net sales

1,109,119

1,057,748

51,371

4.9%

Consolidated total

Operating profit

44,409

32,506

11,903

36.6%

Ordinary profit

47,707

30,692

17,015

55.4%

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

106,449

80,548

25,901

32.2%

*Net sales decrease by ¥8,480 million compared with previous years due to a change in the accounting method related to revenue recognition from the first quarter of the year ending March 2022.

© TOPPAN INC.

4

I. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results (Nine months ended December 2021)

Reasons for Variance

Factors affecting net sales

Factors affecting operating profit

Factors affecting profit attributable to owners of parent

Reasons for variance vs. prior year

Increases for digital content and digital marketing due to catering to expanding demand for non-face-to-face interaction and digitization.

Increase for BPO due to winning projects related to economic stimulus measures.

Increase for packaging overseas.

Increase for décor materials due to moderate recovery of Japanese market and catering to demand overseas.

Increase for photomasks, FC-BGA substrates, and other semiconductor-related products. Increase for TFT-LCDs due to recovery of market for in-vehicle use and industrial devices.

Impact of increase in raw material prices in Japan and overseas.

Expanded revenue in each segment centered on digital, décor materials, and semiconductor-related businesses.

Improvement in revenues for TFT-LCDs due to market recovery and structural reform.

Increase in operating profit.

Exchange loss in previous year but exchange gain in current year.

Progress in reducing strategic shareholdings and recording of gain on sale of investment securities in current year.

Recording of loss on valuation of investment securities in previous year.

© TOPPAN INC.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toppan Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
02:09aTOPPAN PRINTING : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
PU
02/02TOPPAN PRINTING : Increases Stake to Make Max Speciality Films a Consolidated Subsidiary |
PU
02/02Max Ventures Sells Remaining 51% Stake in Packaging Subsidiary; Shares Jump 4%
MT
01/31TOPPAN PRINTING : Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines Published |
PU
01/25TOPPAN PRINTING : iDGate Achieved FIDO's Core Certifications for its Passwordless Authenti..
PU
01/19MDK Opto Electronic Unit Wins Three-Year Image Sensor Wafer Processing Deal
MT
01/18TOPPAN PRINTING : to Participate in Automotive World |
PU
2021Toppan Inc. completed the acquisition of an additional 35.64% minority stake in Toppan ..
CI
2021Toppan, 3dig aiming to build high-def virtual humans
AQ
2021TOPPAN : and 3dig Launch Collaboration Using High-Resolution Biometric Data for High-Defin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 475 B 12 761 M 12 761 M
Net income 2022 38 850 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 742 B 6 415 M 6 415 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 52 401
Free-Float -
Chart TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Toppan Printing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 211,00 JPY
Average target price 2 695,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideharu Maro President & Representative Director
Takashi Kurobe Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Shingo Kaneko Chairman
Masanori Saito GM-Information Communications & Head-IR Promotions
Jin Endo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD2.55%6 415
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-5.32%6 529
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.15.20%3 969
CIMPRESS PLC-11.20%1 725
DELUXE CORPORATION-4.17%1 317
R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY-4.53%809