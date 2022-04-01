Toppan Printing : Humanitarian Assistance for the Ukraine Emergency | TOPPAN

Tokyo - March 31, 2022 -Toppan will make a donation of 100 million yen (approximately US$800,000) to support humanitarian aid for people affected by the situation in Ukraine and nearby countries in the region.



The donation will be made through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to assist efforts providing humanitarian relief to people displaced in Ukraine and neighboring countries.



Toppan extends its deepest sympathy to all those affected by the situation in Ukraine and the surrounding region and sincerely hopes that the crisis is resolved as soon as possible and that peace can be promptly restored to Ukraine and the world.



