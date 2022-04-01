Log in
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD

Toppan Printing : Humanitarian Assistance for the Ukraine Emergency | TOPPAN

04/01/2022 | 09:14pm EDT
Tokyo - March 31, 2022 -Toppan will make a donation of 100 million yen (approximately US$800,000) to support humanitarian aid for people affected by the situation in Ukraine and nearby countries in the region.

The donation will be made through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to assist efforts providing humanitarian relief to people displaced in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Toppan extends its deepest sympathy to all those affected by the situation in Ukraine and the surrounding region and sincerely hopes that the crisis is resolved as soon as possible and that peace can be promptly restored to Ukraine and the world.

About Toppan

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

Disclaimer

Toppan Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 01:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 484 B 12 084 M 12 084 M
Net income 2022 75 550 M 615 M 615 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,64x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 726 B 5 913 M 5 913 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 52 401
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Toppan Printing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 165,00 JPY
Average target price 2 695,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideharu Maro President & Representative Director
Takashi Kurobe Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Shingo Kaneko Chairman
Masanori Saito GM-Information Communications & Head-IR Promotions
Jin Endo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD0.46%5 982
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-0.52%6 377
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.91%3 158
CIMPRESS PLC-11.20%1 660
DELUXE CORPORATION-4.52%1 296
DE LA RUE PLC-30.12%279