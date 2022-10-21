Toppan Printing : USA to Participate in PACK EXPO International 2022

Concept for the Toppan USA booth at PACK EXPO International 2022

Tokyo/Griffin, Georgia - October 21, 2022 - Toppan USA, Inc., a Griffin, Georgia-based provider of transparent barrier films and subsidiary of Toppan Inc. (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, will take part in PACK EXPO International 2022 from October 23 through 26.



Held every other year in Chicago, Illinois, PACK EXPO International is one of North America's biggest packaging shows. A large number of businesses from packaging-related industries take part, including food, beverages, cosmetics, and fast-moving consumer goods. The 2022 event is expected to see some 2,200 companies and 30,000 visitors. Toppan USA will showcase GL BARRIER1 and related barrier packaging products.



Toppan USA will present ALL PE barrier mono-material packaging for liquid contents and boiling sterilization. This will be the first time Toppan's new packaging has been displayed in the U.S. Toppan's ALL PE barrier mono-material packaging demonstrates superior barrier performance to its previous PE mono-material packaging and meets rising demand for sustainable solutions centered on North America and Europe.



Toppan's GL BARRIER boasts the leading share of the global market for transparent barrier films. Toppan USA explores the possibilities of packaging from the perspectives of both markets and products, delivering the value brought by GL BARRIER technology and addressing the challenges for a sustainable society. The Toppan USA booth will present a comprehensive view of the Toppan Group's capabilities, including its global supply network for GL BARRIER, manufacturing locations for various types of packaging throughout the world, and its converting capabilities centered on Asia.



・ALL PE mono-material packaging

Toppan has leveraged its GL BARRIER technologies and accumulated converting know-how to develop packaging that delivers high barrier performance with a mono-material structure that does not involve the lamination of multiple materials fulfilling different roles. The superior suitability for recycling of the packaging has been recognized by multiple European recyclability assessment bodies.



Features of ALL PE mono-material packaging:

－Superior barrier performance to conventional barrier PE mono-material

－Excellent drop strength, suitable for large volumes

－Suitable for boiling sterilization

－High recyclability



・GL BARRIER and related barrier packaging

Toppan USA will present film products as well as barrier packaging in the form of microwavable packaging and paper-based composite containers.

https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/barrier_film/



・Mono-material barrier packaging

As a new addition to the GL BARRIER lineup, Toppan has developed packaging that delivers excellent performance in terms of barrier properties and other characteristics while employing mono-material compositions, such as polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE), rather than laminating multiple materials to fulfill different roles. The superior suitability for recycling of these packaging materials has been recognized by multiple European recyclability assessment bodies.

https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/mono-material_flexible_packaging/





Dates: October 23-26, 2022

Venue: McCormick Place

Organizer: PMMI

https://www.packexpointernational.com/



West Building - W-26051 - Containers and Materials Pavilion

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.



For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

