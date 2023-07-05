Topps Tiles expects annual profit to meet expectations after strong Q3

Topps Tiles Plc is a tile specialist. The principal activity of the Company is the sale and distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products. Its products and services include bathroom tiles, kitchen tiles, outdoor tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, natural stone, mosaic tiles, adhesive and finishing, and style and advice. The Company offers specialist product expertise and customer service to trade and homeowner customers through a Website and a nationwide store network. It offers an extensive range, with approximately 2,000 tiles available to order and a range of consumable products, including own-brand products. Its Parkside brand is a tile specialist, aimed at architects, designers and contractors in the commercial market. Pro Tiler Tools is its online specialist supplier of tiling-related consumables and equipment to trade customers. Tile Warehouse is its online only brand, which offers homeowners everyday low pricing on a range of products.