  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. Topps Tiles Plc
  4. News
  5. Topps Tiles expects annual profit to meet expectations after strong Q3
Security TPT

TOPPS TILES PLC

Equities TPT GB00B18P5K83

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:25 2023-07-04 am EDT Intraday chart for Topps Tiles Plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
48.50 GBX +0.62% -2.61% +7.78%
08:07am Topps Tiles expects annual profit to meet expectations after strong Q3 RE
08:00am TOPPS TILES PLC : Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement FA

This article is reserved for members

Already a member?

Log In

Not a member ?

Free registration

Latest news about Topps Tiles Plc

Topps Tiles expects annual profit to meet expectations after strong Q3
RE
TOPPS TILES PLC : Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
FA
Stocks to slide amid services PMIs
AN
Tepid close after quiet day with US market closed
AN
TOPPS TILES PLC : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
Ocean Harvest CFO Crockett to leave in June
AN
TOPPS TILES PLC : Q2 2023 Earnings Call
FA
FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 0.1% as US Debt-Ceiling Talks Stall
DJ
US debt ceiling deadlock hurts stocks again
AN
Gilt Market Participants Favor Re-Opening of Index-Linked 2045 Gilt, DMO Says
DJ
Topps Tiles reports collapse in half-year profit from inflation hit
AN
Sterling May Have Limited Scope to Rise Due to Rate Expectations
DJ
Sterling Edges Lower After UK PMI Data
DJ
Avon Protection falls on lower revenue
AN
FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Cautious Amid US Debt Ceiling Talks
DJ
FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower Amid US Debt Ceiling Uncertainty
DJ
Earnings Flash (TPT.L) TOPPS TILES Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP130.3M
MT
Earnings Flash (TPT.L) TOPPS TILES Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX0.24
MT
Topps Tiles Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 01, 2023
CI
Topps Tiles plc Declares Interim Dividend for First Half Year of 2023 Payable on 14 July 2023
CI
TOPPS TILES PLC : Q2 2023 Earnings Release
FA
Stocks called flat amid crunch US debt talks
AN
European stocks underwhelm amid US debt drama
AN
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on US Debt-Ceiling Optimism
DJ
Topps Tiles appoints Paul Forman as chair designate
AN

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-07-04 48.50 £ +0.62% 49,834
2023-07-03 48.20 £ +0.42% 68,428
2023-06-30 48.00 £ -2.04% 76,556
2023-06-29 49.00 £ -1.41% 3,735
2023-06-28 49.70 £ -0.20% 28,256

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange - 11:35:25 2023-07-04 am EDT

More quotes

Chart Topps Tiles Plc

Chart Topps Tiles Plc
More charts

Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc is a tile specialist. The principal activity of the Company is the sale and distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products. Its products and services include bathroom tiles, kitchen tiles, outdoor tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, natural stone, mosaic tiles, adhesive and finishing, and style and advice. The Company offers specialist product expertise and customer service to trade and homeowner customers through a Website and a nationwide store network. It offers an extensive range, with approximately 2,000 tiles available to order and a range of consumable products, including own-brand products. Its Parkside brand is a tile specialist, aimed at architects, designers and contractors in the commercial market. Pro Tiler Tools is its online specialist supplier of tiling-related consumables and equipment to trade customers. Tile Warehouse is its online only brand, which offers homeowners everyday low pricing on a range of products.
Read more
Sector
Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Topps Tiles Plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0.4850GBP
Average target price
0.8500GBP
Spread / Average Target
+75.26%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Builder Merchants

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TOPPS TILES PLC
Chart Analysis Topps Tiles Plc
+7.78% 121 M $
LIM SEONG HAI CAPITAL
Chart Analysis Lim Seong Hai Capital
+76.00% 134 M $
3U HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis 3U Holding AG
-46.62% 86 M $
PT CATURKARDA DEPO BANGUNAN TBK
Chart Analysis PT Caturkarda Depo Bangunan Tbk
-6.25% 204 M $
CMO GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis CMO Group PLC
-19.64% 21 M $
MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis MOS House Group Limited
+5.71% 11 M $
ELITE ENERGIES INC
Chart Analysis Elite Energies Inc
-.--% - $
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
+26.71% 248 M $
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Chart Analysis Travis Perkins plc
-7.20% 2 206 M $
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
+49.39% 11 054 M $
Builder Merchants
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer