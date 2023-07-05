Equities TPT GB00B18P5K83
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:25 2023-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.50 GBX
|+0.62%
|-2.61%
|+7.78%
|08:07am
|Topps Tiles expects annual profit to meet expectations after strong Q3
|RE
|08:00am
|TOPPS TILES PLC : Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
|FA
Latest news about Topps Tiles Plc
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|48.50 £
|+0.62%
|49,834
|2023-07-03
|48.20 £
|+0.42%
|68,428
|2023-06-30
|48.00 £
|-2.04%
|76,556
|2023-06-29
|49.00 £
|-1.41%
|3,735
|2023-06-28
|49.70 £
|-0.20%
|28,256
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange - 11:35:25 2023-07-04 am EDTMore quotes
Chart Topps Tiles Plc
Company Profile
More about the company
Topps Tiles Plc is a tile specialist. The principal activity of the Company is the sale and distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products. Its products and services include bathroom tiles, kitchen tiles, outdoor tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, natural stone, mosaic tiles, adhesive and finishing, and style and advice. The Company offers specialist product expertise and customer service to trade and homeowner customers through a Website and a nationwide store network. It offers an extensive range, with approximately 2,000 tiles available to order and a range of consumable products, including own-brand products. Its Parkside brand is a tile specialist, aimed at architects, designers and contractors in the commercial market. Pro Tiler Tools is its online specialist supplier of tiling-related consumables and equipment to trade customers. Tile Warehouse is its online only brand, which offers homeowners everyday low pricing on a range of products.Read more
Calendar
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Topps Tiles Plc
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0.4850GBP
Average target price
0.8500GBP
Spread / Average Target
+75.26%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Builder Merchants
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.78%
|121 M $
|+76.00%
|134 M $
|-46.62%
|86 M $
|-6.25%
|204 M $
|-19.64%
|21 M $
|+5.71%
|11 M $
|-.--%
|- $
|+26.71%
|248 M $
|-7.20%
|2 206 M $
|+49.39%
|11 054 M $